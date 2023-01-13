High school sports roundup: Thomas, Hamilton lead St. Catherine's boys over Dominican

The St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team put on its scoring shoes Thursday against an old rival.

The Angels, carried by stellar performances by Davion Thomas and Lamont Hamilton, fell just short of triple digits in a 97-81 victory over Whitefish Bay Dominican at St. Catherine’s.

Thomas, a senior guard, scored a career-high 26 points on 12 of 19 shooting (63%) from the field. He also had 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals to lead St. Catherine’s (10-1, 6-0 MCC), ranked fifth in Division 3 in the Associated Press and wissports.net state coaches polls.

Hamilton, a freshman guard, has been coming of late and had his second straight 23-point game (8 of 13), along with four assists, and senior guard Evan Moherek had 18 points (four 3-point baskets) and three assists for the Angels.

St. Catherine’s, which had its highest scoring game since beating Shoreland Lutheran 99-30 on Feb. 13, 2020, shot 40 of 67 (59.7%) from the field and 10 of 21 (47.6%) from 3-point range.

Other contributors were senior forward Domonic Pitts (12 points, three assists), senior forward Isaiah Wray (team-high 12 rebounds, four assists) and senior guard Terrion Glass-Barnes (four assists).

The Knights (6-6, 4-3) had three players score in double figures, led by Markel Webb with 27 points along with eight rebounds. Jaiden Martin had 18 points and four assists, and Aaron Womack III had 17 points.

RACINE LUTHERAN 64, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 61: Justin Jones picked a good time for a career night, coming alive in the second half for the Crusaders Thursday in their Metro Classic Conference victory at Somers.

Racine Lutheran (3-8, 2-4 MCC) trailed 23-21 at halftime to the Pacers (5-6, 0-6), then Jones, a sophomore guard, led the way by scoring 17 of his career-high 21 points in the second half.

The Crusaders were efficient offensively — the team shot 24 of 42 from the field (57%) and 7 of 12 from 3-point range — and Jones, who played all but 1:15 of the game, was 8 of 12 overall and 3 of 4 from beyond the arc. Jones also had team highs of four assists and two steals.

Senior guard Eric Ibarra had 15 points on 6 of 9 shooting and sophomore guard Mario Orta had 11 points on 4 of 5.

Ibarra, freshman guard Sam Pitrof and Orta each had six rebounds, and Ibarra and Orta each had three assists.

Brayden Van De Water led the Pacers with 20 points and Kamare Evans added 16.

MARTIN LUTHER 70, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 45: The Hilltoppers were all square with the Spartans through most of the first half, but Martin Luther picked up some momentum right before halftime and it carried through the second half of a Metro Classic Conference game Thursday at Burlington.

Catholic Central (3-9, 0-6 MCC) and the Spartans (9-4, 5-2) were tied at 17-17 with about two minutes left in the first half, then Martin Luther went on a 13-4 run to take a 30-21 halftime lead.

The Hilltoppers struggled to score early in the second half and the Spartans finished strong.

“It was a good game through the first 16 minutes,” Catholic Central coach Steve Smith said. “At one point, we were winning, but they kind of jumped us and we made a few too many mistakes.”

Despite the 25-point loss, Smith said his squad did their best against Martin Luther’s athletic lineup.

“I was pretty pleased with the effort tonight,” Smith said. “Martin Luther has a bunch of tall, lanky athletes and they’re not the type of team we match up with well. They found some shots and hit some shots.”

Senior forward Evan Krien once again led the Hilltoppers with 24 points, but no one else scored more than six. He is averaging 21.8 points per game, with the next-best player averaging just 7.0 per game.

“The guys we need to score are not willing enough shooters and we’re working on that,” Smith said.

Senior forward Riley Sullivan had nine rebounds, five on the offensive glass, but had just six points on 2 of 10 shooting from the field. Senior guard Christian Pedone also had six points and senior guard Danny von Rabenau had five assists.

The Spartans had four players score in double figures, led by Jalen Haynes with 15 points.

Girls basketball

BURLINGTON 54, ELKHORN 44: The Demons passed a tough test Thursday in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Burlington.

Just six days after defeating Elkhorn 62-60 at Fiserv Forum in a Milwaukee Bucks Prep Series game, the Demons were victorious again — and by a larger margin — to temporarily hold second place in the SLC.

“It was a fun night and a big test that we passed,” Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. “Playing Elkhorn in back-to-back games is no easy task. Elkhorn is big and very skilled, so this is a huge win.”

The Demons (12-4, 5-3 SLC) had a 29-18 halftime lead, but the teams played virtually even in the second half, with the Elks (11-5, 4-4) scoring 26 points.

The Demons played a solid defensive game and held Kyrin Lile, Elkhorn’s 6-foot-1 freshman forward, to only four points in the first half and 16 points overall, just below her 17.3 points per game average.

“We were able to stop their big girl and leading scorer — Lile — in the first half and still contain her in the second,” Foulke said. “Aleah (Reesman) and Ella (Clapp) both did a really nice job on Lile.”

Clapp, a senior guard, had an impressive night overall for Burlington with 10 points, including two 3-point baskets. Those gave her 84 high-school 3-pointers to set the school record for most 3s in a career.

Sophomore guard Brinley Clapp, Ella’s sister, led the Demons with 16 points and the Clapp sisters combined to shoot 8 of 11 from the free-throw line. Sophomore guard Jenna Weis had nine points for Burlington.

“Our bench came in and had some really big energy plays,” Foulke said. “We are starting to play really well.”

GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 59, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 35: The Lady Toppers had a hard time against the Spartans Thursday in a Metro Classic Conference game at Burlington.

Catholic Central (3-8, 0-7 MCC) has had troubles in the MCC this season, losing all but one of its games by 23 or more points.

Martin Luther (9-4, 5-2 MCC) doubled up Catholic Central 28-14 in the first half, and had no troubles continuing to score in the second half with Ava Hoppert, a senior guard who leads the Spartans in scoring at 15.6 points per game, finishing with 26 points.

Sophomore wing Tenley Loos tied her season high and led the Lady Toppers with 15 points. Junior guard Jayden Garratt scored eight points for Catholic Central and senior forward Eva Lynch scored six.

Wrestling

CASE: Isaiah Giron gave the Eagles a lift in a three-team Southeast Conference meet Thursday at Case.

Case lost 42-35 to Kenosha Tremper and 65-9 to Franklin.

The Eagles secured five pins and a technical fall in their loss to the Trojans. Celine Heschker, competing at 113 pounds, pinned Alex Donkor (1:59); Carter Janus pinned Aiden Johnson (3:22) at 182; Declan Nason pinned Nicholas Mauldin (43 seconds) at 285; Joaquin Rodriguez pinned Owen Keckler at 106; and Misha Grayson won a technical fall (4:28) over Ryson Nelson at 160.

Giron, at 120, pinned Ethan Albarran (1:58) of Tremper and followed by winning a 9-3 decision over Franklin's Matthew Barlay.

The Eagles other points against the Sabers were scored by Dasani Driver, who pinned Pablo Ewert (3:48) at 152.

BURLINGTON: The Demons were dominant in a four-team Southern Lakes Conference meet Thursday at Wilmot.

Burlington won 78-6 over Westosha Central and 61-15 over Wilmot. Their opening victory over the Falcons saw 11 of the 12 contested matches end with pins for the Demons.

"We were able to use what we worked on in practice," Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. "Throughout the night we worked hard. We will continue to work hard and continue on the path that we're on."

Burlington followed with eight pins against Wilmot.

Austin Skrundz (170), Dane Loppnow (195), Patrick Skrundz (113), Ben Guerra (126), Nolan Myszkewicz (145) and Logan Harris (160) all went 2-0 with two pins for the Demons.

BADGER QUADRANGULAR: Cole Dummer continued to deliver at a high level for Union Grove in Thursday's four-team Southern Lakes meet at Lake Geneva.

The Broncos lost 34-33 on a tiebreaker to Delavan-Darien in their opening dual, then lost 54-26 to Lake Geneva Badger.

"Badger took it to us," Union Grove coach Andy Weis said. "We wrestled well against Delavan and then we were a bit flat. It is what it is."

Dummer, a sophomore competing at 132 pounds, won both of his matches. He pinned the Comets' Joe Ketterhagen (2:30) and won a technical fall (15-0, 2:09) over Badger's Keegan Madden.

"Cole keeps moving right along," Weis said. "He has been wrestling really well, transitioning really well."

While the Delavan-Darien match up slipped away on contested match wins, Union Grove still had positives to take in their loss to Badger. Martin Mausing (120) and Keith Jackson (126) earns pins and Riley Storm-Voltz (145) won a 7-0 decision over Mason Smith.

Waterford also came up short at the meet with losses of 75-0 to the Badgers and 54-18 to the Comets.

The Wolverines had three pins in their meet against Delavan-Darien — Max Northrop pinned John Fusco (1:16) at 170, Zane Bluhm pinned Jacob Huff (2:21) at 138 and Camden Shaw pinned Ivan Romero (5:27) at 152.