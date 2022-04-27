High school sports roundup: Strong second half leads St. Catherine's girls soccer team to win

The St. Catherine’s High School girls soccer team was pretty good in the first half of their Metro Classic Conference match against Greendale Martin Luther Wednesday.

The Angels were even better in the second half.

St. Catherine’s scored four goals in quick succession after halftime, the last three by junior Arianna Jones for a hat trick, and rolled to a 9-2 victory at a chilly Pritchard Park.

Despite leading 5-1 at the half, a half that included an own goal by each team, Angels coach Ben Lake thought his team underperformed.

“I thought could have come out harder in the first half,” Lake said. “Martin Luther was controlling the ball and we were lackadaisical.

“We came out in the second half firing on all cylinders — we had a lot better intensity. When the second half started, we were totally different.”

St. Catherine’s (3-3-0, 2-2-0 MCC) scored two goals in opening minutes of the second half, the first by junior Giaynah Garcia (unassisted) and the second by Jones (sophomore Ashley Perez assist), the first one of Jones' three.

Jones scored her final two goals unassisted.

The Angels, who have eight freshmen, four sophomores, seven juniors and just two seniors on their roster, had a few firsts in the match, Lake said.

Freshmen Yulissa Guerrero (junior Julianna Wilkey assist) and Adenice Sanchez (unassisted) each scored their first career goals in the first half.

Perez had her first two career assists, the second coming on a goal by senior Maribel Sanchez Flores late in the first half. Wilkey (Jones assist) also scored in the first half.

Sophomore Macie Trujillo, the third-string goalkeeper for the Angels, stopped nine shots by Martin Luther (1-2-0, 0-2-0).

RACINE LUTHERAN 3, WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 2: Sofie Kading scored the go-ahead goal in the 65th minute to give the Crusaders a Metro Classic Conference victory Wednesday at Pershing Park.

Dominican jumped out to a quick lead with a goal in the fifth minute, but three minutes later, Lutheran (4-1, 2-1 MCC) tied the match on a Sarah Strande goal on a free kick from 25 yards.

Strande scored another goal in the 25th minute after placing a shot over the head of the goalkeeper, but the Knights (2-2, 0-2) tied the match at 2-2 right before the half.

The game remained tied until Kading received a cross from Strande and tapped it in with one touch for what turned out to be the winning goal.

“We did some really great things in the second half,” Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said. “I’m happy for the girls to fight for the win.”

The Crusaders are off to their best start in more than 10 years, LaBoda said.

PRAIRIE 7, MILWAUKEE SAINT THOMAS MORE 0: A patient approach from the Hawks paid off in their Metro Classic Conference victory over the previously unbeaten Cavaliers Wednesday night at Prairie.

Prairie (3-1-1, 2-0 MCC), ranked fourth in Division 4 in the most recent Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, was forced to be patient with its offensive attack as Thomas More (3-1-0, 1-1-0 MCC) chose to play a defensive-oriented style. Hawks coach Joe Manley said.

Prairie took the lead for good, with the help of the Cavaliers, when they knocked the ball into their own net in the 17th minute. Rihanna Kern scored an unassisted goal in the 33rd minute to put the Hawks ahead 2-0 at the half.

Sarah Koker started the scoring in the second half with an unassisted goal in the 52nd minute to put the Hawks up 3-0. Koker all but sealed the win with another unassisted goal in the 70th minute.

“We just had to learn to get into a rhythm and learn how to break down a team that was sitting back really deep defensively,” Manley said. “I was proud of the girls to see them have the maturity to take on a team that way.”

Following Koker’s second goal, Prairie scored three goals in the final six minutes. Norah Boerner scored two goals and assisted on Kern’s second goal of the match. Koker was credited with an assist on one of Boerner’s goals. Three out of the six goals Prairie scored came from outside the box.

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 3, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0: The Lady Toppers were shut out in their Metro Classic Conference match Wednesday at Bushnell Park in Burlington.

St. Joseph (5-1, 3-0 MCC), ranked sixth in Division 4 in the most recent Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, scored two goals in the first half to pull away from Catholic Central (2-2, 0-2 MCC).

Martina Harrington scored two goals to lead the Lancers.

Softball

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 6, RACINE LUTHERAN 3: The Lancers used a four-run fourth inning to pull away from the Crusaders in a Metro Classic Conference game Wednesday at UW-Parkside.

St. Joseph (4-5, 4-2 MCC) took an early 1-0 lead but Racine Lutheran (4-6, 2-4) tied the game in the third inning. The Lacers scored four runs in the fourth off of three hits and an error, then added another run in the fifth.

The Crusaders stranded runners in scoring position in four of the seven innings.

“We had the opportunities to earn some runs and couldn’t come up with the key hits tonight,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said.

Abbey Agerholm went 3 for 4 with an RBI to lead the Crusaders and Megan Walek added a hit and an RBI.

Lindsey Thoennes struck out four and walked two.

DOMINICAN 19, ST. CATHERINE’S 9: The Angels were unable to overcome 10 errors and 15 walks in their Metro Classic Conference loss Wednesday at Whitefish Bay.

St. Catherine’s (1-7, 0-5 MCC) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but Dominican (2-6, 2-5 MCC) rallied to tie the game in the second inning.

The two teams traded runs in the third inning and the Angels took a 9-7 lead in the fourth, but the Knights responded with six runs in the bottom half of the inning. After holding St. Catherine’s scoreless in the top of the fifth, Dominican scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game on the 10-run rule.

Freshman Isabel Sanchez led the Angels with two RBIs. Mia Prevost, Aniesa Nieve and Emmerson Davidovic each had two hits.

Baseball

FRANKLIN 8, HORLICK 1: The Rebels were unable to generate enough offense to keep up in their Southeast Conference game Wednesday at Horlick Field.

Franklin (6-1, 5-0 SEC) jumped out to a 2-1 lead in the first inning and added four more runs over the next two innings to take control of the game.

Kaleb Steinmetz went 3 for 3 to lead Horlick (2-7, 2-6 SEC). TJ Williams was the only other player with a hit for Horlick and Caden Burbey drove in the Rebels’ lone run in the first inning.

KENOSHA BRADFORD/REUTHER 17, CASE 3: The Eagles struggled in the field with seven errors and the Red Devils scored 10 runs in the top of the sixth inning for a Southeast Conference victory Thursday at Case.

Case (2-6, 2-5 SEC) allowed three runs in the top of the first and Bradford/Reuther (2-6, 2-4) scored in each of the next three innings to take a 7-3 lead. The Eagles scored one in the bottom of the first and two in the second.

After a scoreless fifth, the Red Devils had their big inning, which was aided by a few of Case’s errors.

Julius Dyess was the bright spot for Case, going 2 for 2 with two runs scored and four stolen bases. Austin Sigrist, Joe Bline (double) and Ryan Passehl each had a hit and an RBI.

OAK CREEK 10, PARK 0: The Panthers (1-6, 0-5 SEC) were shut out for the third consecutive game in a Southeast Conference game Wednesday at Oak Creek.

Oak Creek (8-2, 6-1) has won four straight games.

No further information was available Wednesday night.

Boys tennis

WATERFORD 5, UNION GROVE 2: The Wolverines lost in the No. 1 flights in singles and doubles, but won the other five flights in an intracounty Southern Lakes Conference meet Wednesday at Union Grove.

The closest match of the day came at No. 2 singles, where Waterford’s Spencer Gross held on for a 6-1, 7-6 (1) victory over Soren Miller. At No. 3 singles, Derek Splitgerber defeated Chris Swanson 6-1, 6-1. There was no No. 4 singles match.

In a battle of sophomores at No. 1 singles, Union Grove’s Nolan Shaub defeated reigning Racine County Player of the Year Andrew Vescio 6-4, 6-0.

At No. 2 doubles, the Wolverines’ Gus Frost and John Durand won 6-0, 6-0 over Ryan Hoke and Gianni Scacco, and Noah Leshok and Sawyer Kastenson won 6-2, 6-2 over Sam Grimes and Christian Demarest at No. 3 doubles.

Union Grove’s No. 1 doubles team of twins Domenic and Hayden McDougal defeated Johnny Holma and Castor Warnke 6-1, 6-3.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0