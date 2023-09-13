The St. Catherine’s High School boys soccer team keeps making its case to be ranked among the best Division 4 teams in the state by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association.

After starting the season 4-1-1, including a 6-0 victory Monday over seventh-ranked University School of Milwaukee, the Angels continued their winning ways Wednesday with an 8-1 Metro Classic Conference victory over Kenosha St. Joseph at Pritchard Park.

St. Catherine’s is 5-1-1 (2-0-0 MCC), with its only defeat (2-0) coming last Saturday to Verona, ranked sixth in Division 1 in the WSCA poll. The Angels have fewer losses than four Division 4 teams ranked in this week’s poll.

The win over the Lancers (3-2-1, 1-1-0) just might get St. Catherine’s noticed.

The Angels took a 6-0 lead at halftime, with senior midfielder Wade Roberson opening the scoring unassisted in the fourth minute with a “25-yard screamer to the near post,” Angels coach Ben Lake said.

The next goal, in the 10th minute, was also highlight-worthy. Lake said junior midfielder Edgar Gomez scored on an “incredible” header off a crossing pass by freshman forward Andrew Babington, whose day was just getting started.

After senior forward Abel Galvan scored off an assist by Gomez in the 15th minute, Galvan assisted on the next two Angels’ goals. Babington scored his first goal of the match in the 25th minute and freshman forward Lucas Wilkey scored in the 30th minute.

Freshman midfielder Giancarlo Ramos finished off the first-half scoring in the 37th minute (senior midfielder Santino Garcia assist) for a 6-0 St. Catherine’s lead.

In the second half, after a slow start by the Angels, Babington scored his second and third goals, in the 65th (Gomez assist) and 70th minutes (unassisted) for his first high school hat trick.

Lake said his team, which features eight sophomore and freshmen, is beginning to find a groove. The Angels kept the pressure on St. Joseph with 24 shots on frame.

“We played well off each other and had a lot of good buildup play in the back,” Lake said. “(St. Joseph) played off of us more than they have been, so we had to figure out different combinations and different ways to break them down.

“We scored four goals on crosses and that was cool to see.”

St. Catherine’s sophomore goalkeeper Morgan Detterman had two saves.

Andres Gamez scored the goal for the Lancers.

SAINT THOMAS MORE 3, PRAIRIE 0: In a battle of state-ranked teams, the Hawks came up on the short end of a Metro Classic Conference match against the Cavaliers Wednesday at Milwaukee.

Prairie (4-2-1, 1-1-0 MCC) is ranked eighth in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll and Thomas More (6-1-2, 2-0-0) is ranked sixth in Division 3. The Cavaliers’ only loss came to third-ranked (Division 1) Arrowhead.

Hawks coach Mike Modesti said his team played well, but couldn’t finish its opportunities.

“We played a tough game against a tough opponent,” Modesti said. “We lacked putting the ball in the net and Thomas More finished the opportunities they were given.

“Overall, I’m proud of the team and we will continue to learn from our defeats and grow as a team.”

Boys volleyball

KENOSHA BRADFORD 3, HP UNITED 0: The Horlick/Park co-op team played well at times Wednesday, but fell short in a 25-13, 25-19, 25-18 Southeast Conference loss at Horlick.

HP United (1-3, 1-2 SEC) had problems in the first set, then improved in the second set. United was tied with Bradford (4-0, 4-0) at 17-17, but made several errors in a row and couldn’t get its momentum back.

That carried over to the third set, where United again started slowly. United rallied, but the Red Devils “stayed aggressive” and closed out the match, Horlick/Park coach Pete Leslie said.

“We have more balance, but there are things we have to work on,” Leslie said. “We have a very young team (six combined freshmen and sophomores) and we haven’t been getting results, but we’re getting good play.”

Sophomore Fischer Jackson led the offense for United with seven kills and he added five digs. Fellow sophomores Cameron Jones (five) and Kaiden Hanson (four) combined for nine kills and junior setter Cameron Betker had 13 assists.

Leslie also praised the play of Betker’s freshman brother, Cole. The libero didn’t have big statistics, but Leslie said he played his best match of the season.

“He didn’t come in with a lot of experience, but he had a good night passing,” Leslie said.

Leslie added that there were several familiar faces on the Bradford side as five Red Devils players play for the Epic Volleyball Club in Union Grove, where Leslie is a coach.

ST. CATHERINE’S CO-OP 3, GREENDALE 1: On Tuesday, the Angels started slow, but got in a groove the rest of the way to win a nonconference match 15-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-19 at St. Catherine’s.

St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie (2-2) and the Panthers (0-4) played a close second set and the Angels evened the match.

In the third set, St. Catherine’s Co-op struggled during the first half of the match, but coach Carlos Perez called a time out and got his team turned around again.

“We really empathized communication to the team, giving us the ability to get a couple more kills to end the set,” Perez said.

The fourth set was much like the third early on as the Angels had trouble serving, but the good communication continued, Perez said, and they were able to finish plays at the net and win the match.

Senior middle hitter Caleb Scott and sophomore right-side hitter Sam Pitrof each had seven kills to lead the offense, while senior outside hitter Christian Cervantes and 6-foot-7 senior middle hitter Jackson Smith each added four kills.

Senior setter Lucas Adams finished with 18 assists and junior libero Parker Kauzlarich had four digs.

“Overall, it was a great match tonight,” Perez said.

Girls golf

UNION GROVE 210, WILMOT 216: Senior Lexi Manteufel and freshman Alana Keevers were the difference for the Broncos Wednesday in their Southern Lakes Conference victory over the Panthers at Twin Lakes Country Club.

Manteufel was the meet medalist with a 3-over-par 38 on the back nine, including a birdie on her seventh hole, and Keevers shot a 47.

Payton Morton shot a 41 and Marisa Komar had a 51 for Wilmot and the other players’ scores were virtually even for both teams.

Girls tennis

KENOSHA TREMPER 4, CASE 3: The Eagles got two victories in doubles and one in singles Tuesday in their Southeast Conference loss to the Trojans at Kenosha.

Case No. 2 singles player Gabrielle Schmidtmann, who has battled minor injuries this season, had a good match and beat Tremper’s Helen Bergeson 6-4, 6-3 for the Eagles’ lone singles victory.

In doubles, the Eagles' Elise Kaesermann and Tamara Needeljkovic beat Matilda Petkus and Audrey Marschel 7-5, 6-3 at No. 2, and Grace Grassinger and Aleksandra Zamecnik beat Caroline Murphy and Giana Stiles 6-4, 6-2 at No. 3.