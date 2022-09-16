High school sports roundup: St. Catherine's early lead doesn't hold against Indian Trail

The St. Catherine’s High School boys soccer team played better than it did in its previous match, but it unfortunately didn’t result in a victory Friday.

The Angels scored the first goal of their match against Kenosha Indian Trail, but the Hawks scored a pair of goals just four minutes apart to earn a 2-1 nonconference victory at Jaskwhich Stadium.

After a scoreless first half for both teams, senior defender Daniel Ugarte got things moving for St. Catherine’s (1-4-2) with a goal in the 48th minute, assisted by Abel Galvan.

The Hawks (5-4-1) were quick to respond and added goals in the 66th and 70th minutes, the second one coming on a sequence of multiple passes.

The Angels went into the match against Indian Trail hoping to bounce back from Wednesday’s 5-0 loss to Kenosha St. Joseph. Head coach Ben Lake said his team did just that.

“Our energy level was so much better than in our last game,” Lake said. “It was one of the things we wanted to work on in our training session was energy level and getting to the ball.”

Leading the St. Catherine’s defense was Santino Garcia, who played goalkeeper for the majority of the match, and Edgar Cesario, who played in goal the rest of the way.

KENOSHA TREMPER 9, WATERFORD 1: The Wolverines were on the wrong side of a rout in a nonconference match Friday at Waterford.

The Trojans (8-0), ranked ninth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, led 6-1 against the Wolverines (3-9) after the opening half. The Trojans' attack was led by senior midfielder Daniel Chiappetta, who scored five goals.

No further details were available Friday night.

Girls tennis

WATERFORD 5, DELAVAN-DARIEN 2: Thursday at Waterford, the Wolverines swept doubles and added a pair of singles victories to beat the Comets in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet.

Elena Leshok and Ella Hansen led the way at No. 1 doubles with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Janelle Simons and Delany Thone.

Madison Krueger-Katie Benavides (No. 2) and Brianna Kron-Brooke Weber (No. 3) also won in doubles for Waterford. The doubles teams lost a combined five games.

In singles, Sophia Veit had the toughest match of the day, beating Rylee Crull 6-2, 4-6, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. Ava Flower won at No. 4 singles for the Wolverines.

BADGER 4, UNION GROVE 3: Thursday at Union Grove, the Broncos and Badgers combined to play two three-set matches and three tiebreakers in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet.

All three of the Broncos’ victories involved a tiebreaker.

Kyra Hagen played in one of the three-set matches, beating Ellie Hirn 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) at No. 2 singles.

Eden Jensen, at No. 3 singles, played a second-set tiebreaker in a 6-2, 7-6 (4) victory over Badger’s Nina Anderson, and Madelyn France and Olivia Kaminski won 7-6 (1), 6-1 over Sabrina Strasser and Teagan Hale at No. 3 doubles.