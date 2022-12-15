High school sports roundup: St. Catherine's boys survive challenge from Kettle Moraine Lutheran

The St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team had a bit of an unexpected challenge from Kettle Moraine Lutheran Thursday.

The Chargers entered the game with just one victory in five games, but gave the unbeaten state-ranked Angels a scare before St. Catherine's pulled out a 76-73 victory in a nonconference game in the John F. McGuire Gymnasium at St. Catherine’s.

Thanks to strong offensive performances by seniors Evan Moherek, Domonic Pitts and Davion Thomas, and some help from freshman Eddie Vinson Jr., St. Catherine’s (4-0), ranked ninth in Division 3 in the wissports.net state coaches poll, held on to beat Lutheran (1-5).

“What a wonderful, hard-fought high school basketball game,” Angels coach Ryan Thompson said. “Kettle Moraine Lutheran came in ready to play and gave us all that we could handle. We had a tough time staying in front of their guards and getting out on their shooters.

“The game remained close all the way through. We did not play great, but we found a way to win.”

Moherek was a big factor in the second half, scoring 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including all four of his 3-point baskets. Thomas had 19 points, 14 in the first half, to help the Angels stay within 40-38 at halftime.

Pitts finished with a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds and added seven assists. Pitts was the only player to shoot free throws for the Angels, but he went 7 of 8, 5 of 6 in the second half.

Vinson, a point guard, provided St. Catherine’s a lift off of the bench, Thompson said, and scored four points, all in the second half.

“(Vinson) took care of the ball, played outstanding on ball defense and stayed in front of his man,” Thompson said. “He also made two very tough contested layups and helped his team gain some much needed momentum.

“It was one of those nights where we did not have our best effort and execution, but we hung in there, stuck together and found a way. Kettle Moraine Lutheran was sharp and they were a tough matchup for us, but we did some things to keep them a bit off balance and did enough to get the win.”

Matt Thistle had 15 of his team-high 20 points in the second half and Trey Luehring added 18 points for the Chargers, who suffered their second straight three-point loss and have been within 10 points in all but one of their losses.

HORLICK 70, KENOSHA BRADFORD 57: The Rebels are 2-0 against Kenosha teams this season following their Southeast Conference victory over the Red Devils Thursday at Horlick.

Unlike Horlick’s 77-69 home victory over Tremper on Dec. 2, where it came back from a 17-point deficit in the final 13 minutes, the Rebels (2-4, 2-1 SEC) never trailed to Bradford (1-6, 0-3), starting with a 4-0 lead to open the game.

Horlick had a truly balanced offense, with four players scoring 14 or more points. The one with more, by one, was senior center Camren McIntosh, who had three 3-point baskets early and finished with 15 points. Fellow seniors Blake Fletcher and Jayden Wendt had 14 points each, and freshman Michael Farr came off the bench to also score 14 points, the best scoring game of his young varsity career.

“I like those numbers,” Rebels coach Jason Treutelaar said. “Cam played well on the offensive end and knocked down some outside shots.

“Blake did a great job on the boards and did the dirty work, Jayden knocked down some big shots for us and was a solid presence on offense, and Farr made a couple 3s in the second half and made his presence known on defense.”

Treutelaar said the outside shooting of Wendt and McIntosh forced the Red Devils out of their zone, opening things up inside for Fletcher and company.

Defensively, Horlick did an impressive job on Bradford’s three leading scorers. DeAndre Jennings, who averages around 15 points per game, was held to six points; Andy Sauer (13.5) had nine points and Robby Belotti (9.5) had just four.

“We wanted to take (Jennings) away with our zone and we did a better job than last week against (Deuce) Burkes (of Oak Creek, who scored 33 points against the Rebels Dec. 9),” Treutelaar said. “We needed a night like that where we were executing better on defense.”

Treutelaar also commended the defensive play of seniors Marii Shelton and Sayveon Chapman coming off the bench.

Keany Parks led Bradford with 22 points.

Girls basketball

CASE 45, PARK 43: The Eagles kept their play consistent through the final minutes of Thursday’s Southeast Conference game at Case to earn their first victory of the season.

“They worked really hard down the stretch,” Case assistant coach Gabrielle Hood said. “They came together, took care of the ball and did what they needed to do.”

Park (2-6, 1-2 SEC) led 19-17 at halftime, but balanced scoring by Case (1-7, 1-2) in the second half helped decide the game.

Freshman guard Gabrielle Schmidtmann had the best performance of her varsity career so far, Hood said, making three 3-point baskets and scoring 11 points, and also grabbing 10 rebounds. Schmidtmann, the daughter of former UW-Parkside standout Andy Schmidtmann, entered the game averaging one point per game.

“(Schmidtmann) has been a spark for us offensively and defensively,” Hood said. “It started on the defensive end and she has been tremendous for us the last few games.”

Schmidtmann scored three points in the second half, but the combination of freshman guard Taccarrii Hicks and junior guard Angelina Ortiz led the way down the stretch.

Hicks totaled 15 points to lead the Eagles, 10 in the second half, and also had 13 rebounds. Ortiz, who went scoreless in the first half, had all nine of her points in the second half.

Case shot 15 of 24 at the free-throw line, 11 of 17 in the second half. Hicks went 7 of 10 in the game.

Senior forward Grace Betker finished with 20 points and 16 rebounds for the Panthers, going 10 of 18 from the line. Sophomore guard My’Asia Bostick added six points in the second half to total 11 and added 10 rebounds. Junior Izzy Wentorf had 14 rebounds.

Park lacked depth on the bench because of illness, head coach Valerie Freeman said, which contributed to its offensive woes.

“For some reason, the shots weren’t falling tonight,” Freeman said. “We didn’t shoot very well in the first half, and I said to keep shooting. That’s all we can do is keep shooting. It kept circling and just wouldn’t land. Some of the girls who I know have a good, consistent shot — it just wouldn’t fall, and that was tough to watch.

“We played as hard as we could for as long as we could. I’m still proud of my girls. They never quit.”

KENOSHA BRADFORD 96, HORLICK 39: The Rebels went up against a tough Bradford offense and couldn’t slow down leading scorers Neveah Thomas and Syderah Farmer in a Southeast Conference game Thursday at Kenosha.

Bradford led 66-22 at the half, with Thomas and Farmer scoring 28 and 23 first-half points, respectively. Thomas finished with 33 points and Farmer had 31 points.

Thomas, a 6-foot senior forward who has committed to the University of Evansville, set the Bradford career scoring record with 1,289 career points, according to statistics at wissports.net.

“It was a tough game,” Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. “They played hard from the tip. Neveah (Thomas) broke their school scoring record tonight. You could see she had a goal and she was determined to make it happen.”

The Rebels (1-9, 0-3 SEC) played hard and found confidence offensively, Sanders said, but suffered from an overall poor matchup against the Red Devils (6-2, 1-1).

“I’m proud of how well the girls are coming together,” Sanders said. “We have had a rough start to the season, but they come in everyday ready to work and get better.”

Leading Horlick was freshman guard Leylanna Cruz, who had 11 points, five assists, three rebounds and a steal. Senior forward Madison Tomachefsky added nine points and eight rebounds.

Wrestling

BURLINGTON 61, UNION GROVE 12: The Demons got off to a hot start and didn’t look back in Thursday’s Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Burlington.

“It was a good team effort tonight — everyone wrestled well,” Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. “We got started at 106 and pinned the first five weight classes. That was huge for us.”

Winning the first match for Burlington was Evan Gill at 106, pinning Union Grove’s Xavier Angeles in 52 seconds. Landon Jacobs pinned Braxton Storbeck in 26 seconds at 113, Patrick Skrundz pinned Martin Mausing in 3:07 at 120, Ben Guerra pinned Keith Jackson in 1:06 at 126 and Brady Toledo pinned Logan Phillips in 1:06 at 132 to finish off the 5-0 start.

Other pins for the Demons were by Mason Perez (0:51) at 145 against Ben Jenks, Austin Skrundz (5:07) at 170 against Saywer Rewolinski, Lee Gauger (3:38) at 195 against Josiah Sairs and Grant Otter (1:24) at 285 against Austin Waldal.

“Our three seniors, Nolan Myszkewicz, Austin Skrundz and Grant Otter, wrestled their last home dual tonight and got two pins and a major decision,” Gribble said. “I think we wrestled really well there and put ourselves in position with those guys leading and didn’t look back.

“I’m proud of them, how they wrestled and what they’ve done for the last four years.”

Myszkewicz, at 152, won his match 11-2 over Jeremiah Cook.

The winners for the Broncos were both on pins, by Cole Dummer (5:57) at 138 against Porter Tiedt and by Travis Moore (2:16) at 182 against Juan Silva.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 63, ST. CATHERINE’S CO-OP 12: The Angels got their only two victories on pins Thursday during a Metro Classic Conference dual meet at Somers.

St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie sophomore Luis Rivera won at 160 pounds, pinning Shoreland’s Tyler Peterson in 3:46, and senior Elijah LaFountain (10-1) pinned Gabe Laitinen in 2:39 at 195 pounds.

At 152 pounds, Angels’ freshman Alejandro Gomez-Garcia and the Pacers’ Zeke Adams were tied 8-8 after six minutes and Adams scored two points in the sudden-victory overtime to win 10-8.