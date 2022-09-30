High school sports roundup: St. Catherine's boys soccer team upsets USM

The St. Catherine’s High School boys soccer team took care of an impressive opponent Friday.

The Angels scored two goals in the first half and held on to beat state-ranked University School of Milwaukee 2-1 in a nonconference match at the Soccer Complex of Racine in Caledonia.

St. Catherine’s (5-5-1) scored its first goal in the 20th minute when senior defender Adrian Hernandez scored unassisted.

Fifteen minutes later, sophomore defender Alex Wilkey scored the Angels’ second goal and they led 2-0 at the half.

The Wildcats (6-2-2), ranked fifth in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, did not answer until the 70th minute.

“We played really well, especially in the first half,” Angels coach Ben Lake said. “We controlled the ball.”

Lake praised senior Marco Sanchez and freshman Juan Bueno for their work in the midfield. Sanchez and Bueno went up against Wildcats senior midfielders Jonathan Crawford and Casey Hakami, who both played well, Lake said.

“(Sanchez and Bueno) were just incredible today,” Lake said. “They had their hands full with those two guys.”

PRAIRIE 1, KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 1: After losing five consecutive matches, the Hawks found a positive outcome in a Metro Classic Conference draw Friday on homecoming at Prairie.

Prairie (3-6-2, 2-1-3 MCC) was able to get its offensive game going early in the match. Sophomore Gabi Kuvshinikov served the ball across the field in the 18th minute, and senior Charley Shaw finished it for a goal.

The Hawks were seemingly on a roll, and then something happened soon after that changed the pace of the game.

Junior starting outside back Zach Behrends received a direct red card, a call Prairie coach Mike Modesti said he didn’t agree with, and was ejected from the match. That forced the Hawks to play with just 10 players the rest of the match.

The Lancers (7-4-1, 2-1-1 MCC) scored their goal just five minutes after Behrends was given the penalty.

“I’m really happy and very proud of my boys for playing through adversity tonight, playing a player down for the entire game and still coming out with a tie,” Modesti said. “It was a really high intensity, physical game and they fought all the way to the end.”

Modesti had praise for all of the Hawks’ defense, and said the team did well shutting the Lancers’ players down while playing in a new formation. Receiving specific praise were junior captain Parker Kohl and freshman Giuliano Ferrentino.

“Parker, our center defensive mid, was phenomenal for the entire game,” Modesti said. “He shut down their main player that is having a great season. He was elective, stayed back, marked this guy and did a really good job.”

Ferrentino, who typically plays on defense, spent the match against St. Joseph in the outside midfielder position.

“(Ferrentino) was doing really well getting us attacking opportunities, and he played the full 80 minutes,” Modesti said. “There was just really hard work from him tonight.”

Also helping to lead Prairie was senior goalkeeper Liam York, who made seven saves.

TENOR 7, LUTHERAN 1: The Crusaders made improvements in Friday’s nonconference match at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.

“For 35 minutes, we played extremely well defensively and created opportunities offensively,” Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said. “It was a step in the right direction.”

Tenor (18-1) scored three of its goals in the first half, all in the first 20 minutes.

Senior forward Logan Schoff got the Crusaders on the board with a penalty kick in the 48th minute. Schoff’s goal was the first scored by Lutheran (2-7-2) in its last five matches.

Tenor scored its fourth goal in the 65th minute, and then scored three more in the final 10 minutes after LaBoda removed his starters.

Senior Josh Radtke made 20 saves in goal for the Crusaders.