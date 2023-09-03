The St. Catherine’s High School boys soccer team doubled its pleasure Saturday in the championship game of the Crusader Invitational.

The Angels won their second straight championship in the four-team tournament at Waukesha South High School, beating host Catholic Memorial 1-0. Last year, they won the tournament for the first time since the early 2000s.

Abel Galvan provided all the offense for St. Catherine’s (2-0-1) in the two victories, scoring the only goal of the match Saturday after recording a hat trick in Friday’s 3-0 semifinal win over Milwaukee Carmen South.

The goal came in the 19th minute and the play was started by junior goalkeeper Edgar Cesario. His goal kick came to freshman forward Andrew Babington just over the midfield line and he immediately flicked the ball to Galvan.

The senior forward did the rest, beating two defenders and pushing the ball past the goalkeeper into the net.

“We talked about getting behind their back line and we quickly took advantage,” St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake said. “It was an awesome flick with the outside of (Babington’s) foot and Abel raced inside and pushed past his defender.”

The Angels had several other opportunities, but couldn’t convert. One hard shot, from 30 yards by junior forward Alex Wilkey, rang off the post and others missed high or wide.

Cesario had a solid match, making six saves, including a sequence where he stopped three consecutive close-range shots by the Crusaders (2-2-0), Lake said.

“On a corner kick, they had a couple headers at the far post and Edgar moved his feet and got the ball,” Lake said.

Cesario was playing in place of sophomore starting goalkeeper Morgan Detterman, who received a direct red card in Friday’s semifinal.

“We did something differently tactically,” Lake said. “We had a good idea of their tendencies and the kids said ‘let’s do this.’ ”

Lake commended the play of freshman midfielder Giancarlo Ramos, who played 30 minutes in a reserve role.

• In Friday’s semifinal, St. Catherine’s lost two players to red cards, but Galvan’s offensive outburst helped the Angels control the match despite playing with just nine players for the final 20 minutes.

Detterman received a direct red card after he pushed a player after that player ran into him after he made a save, and another player received two yellow cards. Cesario replaced Detterman in goal and preserved the shutout.

Galvan had his hat trick against South (1-1-0) in the first half with goals in the 14th, 35th and 38th minutes. He scored unassisted twice and scored once on a penalty kick after he was fouled in the box. On his first and third goals, he got to a loose ball in the box and scored.

“Abel was active around the box,” St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake said. “Others crossed the ball into the box and the ball was deflected, and he was in the right place at the right time.”

PRAIRIE 8, SOUTH MILWAUKEE 3: The Hawks dominated the Rockets Saturday in a nonconference match on the second day of the Prairie quadrangular at Wind Point.

Senior midfielder and two-year team captain Parker Kohl scored three goals and senior forward Nick Peterson scored two and assisted on Kohl’s first goal for Prairie (2-0-1), ranked eighth in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll.

The Hawks scored four goals in each half, with the first two coming within two minutes of each other. Sophomore midfielder Caden Roehl-Landrum opened the scoring in the 14th minute, assisted by junior midfielder Alex Pias, and Peterson followed in the 16th minute, assisted by junior defender Jon Orth.

Kohl scored in the 22nd minute on a pass from Peterson, who finished off the first-half scoring with an assist by junior midfielder Gabi Kuvshinikov.

Prairie’s next three goals came in the first eight minutes of the second half, when Kohl completed his hat trick. He scored unassisted in the 42nd minute and scored on a penalty kick in the 48th minute.

“It was a great game for Parker,” Hawks coach Mike Modesti said. “He’s in a different role this year. Last year, he was a center defensive midfielder, and is a center offensive midfielder this year.”

In between those goals, junior midfielder Sonny Wilton scored in the 46th, assisted by sophomore midfielder Brennen Luchun Ledvina.

After that, Modesti pulled his starters to give his younger players some playing time. South Milwaukee (0-4-0) scored its first goals, then sophomore midfielder Miles York scored unassisted in the 69th minute.

The Rockets rounded out the scoring after that.

“We totally dominated the game,” Modesti said. “We had the ball on our side (of the field) for almost the whole game. It was a good opportunity to get the reserves in and give them some varsity exposure.”

Freshman starting goalkeeper Dalton Ahlensdorf and sophomore Gabe Posnanski each played a half in goal.

One young player who impressed Modesti was freshman defender Jackson Meier, who played his first varsity minutes and “showed a lot of class and was confident out there,” Modesti said.

WATERFORD: Chris Bird had a big day for the Wolverines Saturday as they went 1-2 in the Big Foot Invitational at Walworth.

The senior forward scored four goals in three games, including three in Waterford’s 4-1 victory over Richland Center. He gave the Wolverines a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 21st minute, assisted by junior forward Jack Krueger.

After Richland Center tied the match on a free kick early in the second half, Bird scored off an assist by junior forward Owen Lewandowski, assisted sophomore midfielder Caden Gustafson on Waterford’s third goal, then Bird finished off his hat trick off an assist by Gustafson.

Junior goalkeeper Brady Hearden made two saves.

In the second match, the Wolverines lost 2-0 to Belleville/New Glarus. Hearden made seven saves.

In the third match, Waterford coach Andrew Cresswell rested most of his starters because of the heat, and the Wolverines (1-4-2) lost to Big Foot 7-1. Bird scored early to tie the match at 1-1, but the Chiefs took a 4-1 lead at the half. Hearden and sophomore backup goalkeeper Erick Randelzhofer each made three saves.

“We played very competitively for two games,” Cresswell said. “In the third game, we chose to rest kids and have a heavy rotation since it was a hot day and we have a really important conference game against Westosha Central on Tuesday.

“But for the first two games, we looked really good. Our buildup was patient and we worked the ball around, but we are just missing that decisive scoring instinct right now.”

Girls volleyball

PRAIRIE: The Hawks won 1-4 Saturday in the Mukwonago Invitational that featured several teams ranked in the first Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll of the season.

In pool play, Prairie (4-9) opened with defending WIAA Division 1 state runner-up Oconomowoc and lost 25-15, 25-8, then lost to Eau Claire North 25-18, 25-16.

In the crossover match, the Hawks gave Pewaukee, ranked second in Division 2, all it could handle in a 26-24, 25-19 loss.

In bracket play, Prairie got its only victory of the day, beating Greendale 25-22, 24-26, 15-12, then lost again to Pewaukee 25-14, 25-11.

Junior setter Bridget Cafferty ran the offense and finished with 34 assists and added nine aces. Junior Chloe Kennedy had seven aces and junior libero Anna Johnson had 46 digs.

“Today we played some very tough matches,” Hawks coach Lisa Yunker said. “We placed higher than we were ranked in the tournament.”

CASE: Illness and injuries continue to hamper the Eagles, who had a difficult outing at New Berlin West Invitational on Saturday in New Berlin.

Case went 0-4, losing its pool matches against Waukesha North 25-19, 25-18 and Fond du Lac 25-12, 25-16 and its consolation bracket to Milwaukee Saint Thomas More 25-13, 25-13 and Elkhorn 25-27, 25-13, 15-8.

"We continue to fight through injuries and illnesses, as we still have not had our full roster available," Case coach Alex Moe said. "This, combined with our young age, led to a very up and down day."

Carly Laplante led the Eagles with 15 kills. Grace Johansen had a team-high 24 assists. Elise Webster, who Moe noted for her consistency in play throughout lineup changes the team has endured early this season, contributed 34 digs and six aces.

"There were some flashes of some very good play and moments where we needed more focus and discipline in order to execute better," Moe said. "We also were inconsistent with our energy, particularly in the morning."

Boys volleyball

BURLINGTON: The Demons were able to rebound after a difficult start at the Brookfield Clash Tournament Saturday at Brookfield East.

Burlington was competitive against two teams ranked in the Badger Region Volleyball Association state poll. The Demons lost to No. 13 Madison Memorial 25-20, 25-20 and to No. 8 Germantown 25-18, 25-17.

In the crossover, the Demons lost to Muskego 12-25, 25-21, 15-10 to fall to the consolation bracket, but their positive efforts in the pool were rewarded during bracket play.

Burlington won both consolation matches, beating Wauwatosa West 25-13, 25-13 and Cedarburg 17-25, 25-19, 17-15.

Karsen Skiles led the Demons with 24 kills and five aces, and Mason Tomczyk had 46 assists. Andrew Roanhouse had four blocks and Cameron Vetter had 31 digs.

Cross country

REBEL INVITATIONAL: The youthful Horlick cross country team made its mark at the Rebel Invitational on Saturday at UW-Parkside.

Horlick was led by sophomore Landon Franke, who finished 23rd (17:32.66) in the annual 18-team meet. Other finishers for the Rebels were junior Giovanni Maccanelli in 37th (18:17.54) and a trio of sophomores: Morgan Hanson (18:24.92, 40th), Declan Pope (20:12.41, 80th) and Parker Seggelink (20:33.25, 91st).

In contrast to Horlick, Case was backed by a pack of seniors in its ranks.

Carson Buckli (18:12.27) led the Eagles by placing 35th and was followed by seniors Beckett Pawlak (18:57.50, 56th), Philip Weiglein (19:25.51, 64th) and Juan Lopez-Reyes (20:35.10. 93rd).

The top time for the boys was by Downers Grove (Ill.) North senior Ryan Eddington (16:05.1).

Horlick took eighth with 246 points. Downers Grove North (19) won the meet ahead of Oak Park River Forest (54). Case had just four runners and did not post a team score.

For the girls, Horlick senior Mary Weisensel led county runners, placing 43rd (24:12.53). Weisensel was followed closely by sophomore teammate London Pugh (24:23.38) in 47th.

The Rebels youth movement carried over to the girls as freshman Rayany Clapier finished 50th (24:45.41) and was the sixth fastest freshman out of 10 in a field of 69 runners.

The top time in the girls meet was by Green Bay Notre Dame sophomore Monika Stoik (20:33.36). Horlick was eighth of 11 teams in the girls meet with 210 points. Notre Dame (25) won ahead of Antioch, Ill. (64).

BLACKSHIRT INVITATIONAL: Burlington and Prairie found themselves neck and neck in the girls meet at the Blackshirt Invitational on Saturday at Minooka Park in Waukesha.

Burlington senior Olivia Rombak and Prairie junior Carly Lopez finished one after the other in a race for 16th. Rombak (22:02.5) had the edge and finished ahead of Lopez (22:10.8) with Burlington senior Jenna Bebow (22:15.8) finishing in 20th.

Burlington sophomore Maryn Nichols (22:46.1) was 29th. Prairie junior Abby Lopez (26:21.9) was 64th.

Home School Eagles sophomore Eliza Pfarr (19:47.8) had the top time in the girls meet. Brookfield Central won the girls team title with 47 points ahead of Kettle Moraine (95). Burlington (171) finished seventh and Prairie did not qualify for the team event.

For the boys, Burlington junior Jaiden Matsche led county runners, taking 45th (19:41.4). Burlington senior Jesus Lopez Vences (20:17.4) finished 58th.

The top two runners for Prairie finished back-to-back as sophomore Jack Ulrich (20:37.3) was 62nd ahead of junior Nolan Gasser (20:39.6) in 63rd.

Hartford Union, led by the top time at the boys meet by senior Mason Weber (17:13.4), won the boys team title with 42 points ahead of Brookfield Central (88). Burlington (327) finished 12th and Prairie (215) 14th.

RACINE LUTHERAN: The Crusaders were in the middle of a deep pack at the Cedar Grove-Belgium Invitational on Saturday at Cedar Grove.

Junior Cullen Lisowski (22:40.0) led Lutheran, placing 30th. Sophomore Josiah Hasseldahl (23:27.8) finished 35th and freshman Albert Holewinski (31:46.8) was 39th.

Cedar Grove-Belgium junior Will Huenink (16:58.9) set the top time in the boys meet. Shorewood won the boys team title with 24 points ahead of Cedar Grove-Belgium (41). Lutheran did not qualify for the team event.

Madison Niermann and Genevieve Voss led the Lutheran girls. Niermann (28:12.1) placed 36th ahead of Voss (28:49.5) in 38th.

Giana Terrazas (32:53.1, 43rd) and Alyssa Bukowski (36:31.5, 45th) rounded out runners for the Crusaders.

North Fond du Lac junior Kelsey Forsythe (21:37.0) set the fastest time in the girls meet. Cedar Grove-Belgium won the girls team title with 46 points ahead of Shorewood (54). Lutheran did not qualify for the team event.

Girls swimming

BURLINGTON CO-OP: Seniors Averi Larsen and Callie Klepp helped guide Burlington Co-op to third place at the Shorewood Invitational on Saturday.

Larsen won two events at the meet in impressive fashion. She won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:10.94. The next closest to her was Muskego's Carley Miller (2:17.32). Larsen followed by winning the 100 freestyle (52.99) ahead of Monona Grove's Jordan Sarubbi (54.76).

Larsen also was fourth in the 200 medley relay (1:56.63) with Klepp, Natalie Oldenburg and Molly Warren.

That event would be the start of Klepp's day. She also finished third in the 50 freestyle (25.69) before finishing second with Larsen, Oldenburg and Warren in the 200 freestyle relay (1:43.23).

Klepp ended on a high note by winning the 100 breaststroke (1:09.24) ahead of Muskego's Melena Glysch (1:12.9).

The Demons finished with 313 points to place third at the seven-team meet. Muskego (549) won the meet ahead of Monona Grove (496).

Girls tennis

CASE QUADRANGULAR: Case and Prairie both lost both of their dual meets Saturday in a four-team meet at Case High School.

Prairie lost to New Berlin Eisenhower 4-3 and to Brookfield Academy 6-1, while Case lost 6-1 to Brookfield and 7-0 to Eisenhower.

Lily Jorgenson won a tough match at No. 1 singles for the Hawks against Eisenhower, beating Kiva Slonac 6-7 (5), 6-2, 10-7 in a match that lasted 2½ hours.

Jorgenson had her service broken three times in the first set and had to make some adjustments in her game to swing the momentum back her way.

“Lily played a really good opponent and had to dig deep in this match,” Prairie coach Nich Schafer said. “She had to use her experience and powerful game with patience in every point to earn the victory in a match tie-break.

“She had to regroup and make some adjustments to gain the momentum back in the second set.”

Prairie’s No. 2 singles player, Alaina Alexander, won 6-0, 6-2 over the Lions’ Katie Wallen. The other winner for Prairie were Hiba Rahman and Evelyn Kane at No. 2 doubles, who won 4-6, 6-4, 12-10 over Ava Gruenewald and Safia Syed.

Against Brookfield Academy, Schafer rested Jorgenson because of a sore ankle and the Hawks were swept in singles. The lone victory was by the No. 1 doubles team of Shritha Reddy and Salisia Servantez as they beat Audrey Quernemoen and Ayushi Chandel 6-2, 6-3.

“(Reddy and Servantez) played their best match of the season with great communication, movement and energy,” Schafer said.

Against Brookfield Academy, Case’s No. 1 doubles team of Mackenna Hatfield and Scarlett Hay rallied from a poor start to beat Quernemoen and Chandel 6-3, 6-2 for the Eagles’ victory.

“Scarlet had great serves and Mackenna placed her shots well after the first three games of the match,” Case coach Maureen Asfeld said. “They started down 0-3 and came back to win.”

Against Eisenhower, the Eagles were without No. 2 singles player Gabby Schmidtmann because of an injury. No. 1 singles player Ruby Ferguson moved down to play at No. 2 and battled well against Wallen in a 7-6 (4), 6-2 loss.

• On Friday, Prairie and Case played each other a day early to cut down on the number of matches to be paled in the excessive heat on Saturday. The Hawks won 6-1, sweeping all four singles matches in straight sets and winning two of the three doubles matches in straight sets.

The victory for Case was by Hatfield and Hay, who beat Reddy and Servantez 6-1, 7-6 (4).