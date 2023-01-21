High school sports roundup: St. Catherine's boys end eventful week with solid victory

It was a long but productive week for the St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team.

On Monday afternoon, the Angels took in the Milwaukee Bucks game at Fiserv Forum and then proceeded to defeat a state-ranked Prescott team 74-41. Less than 24 hours later, St. Catherine’s had to travel out to Burlington for a Metro Classic Conference matchup with Catholic Central and won that game 60-41.

After a couple well-earned days of rest, the Angels made it a perfect week by using a strong start to defeat Kenosha St. Joseph 69-50 Friday night at St. Catherine’s.

The Angels (13-1, 8-0 MCC) jumped out to a 30-18 lead in the first half over the Lancers (9-6, 3-5).

“It was a very intense conference game at home,” St. Catherine’s coach Ryan Thompson said. “St. Joes is very well coached and difficult to defend, but we defended them well in holding them to 50 points.”

Senior guard Evan Moherek led the Angels with 23 points, 19 in the second half. Senior forward Domonic Pitts added 16 points, all in the second half, as he and Moherek combined to score 35 of the Angels’ 39 second-half points.

Senior guard Davion Thomas helped carry the Angels in the first half, scoring 14 of his 16 points. Thomas also had five rebounds and four assists.

“It was another total team effort and ends a long week for us,” Thompson said.

Senior guard Terrion Glass-Barnes led St. Catherine’s with six assists and also scored eight points.

Thompson also praised the play of senior forward Elijah Wray, who finished with zero points, but helped on the boards with four rebounds.

“Elijah continues to help us every time his number is called and stays ready to help the team and contribute positive plays,” Thompson said. “It’s not always his scoring, but he effects the game with his length, his rebounding, his shot blocking and is getting steals with great hustle on defense.”

With the win, the Angels have reached the halfway point of their MCC schedule. They have a one-game lead in the conference and have won all eight of their conference games by 10 points or more.

Eric Kenesie led St. Joseph with 21 points and Jack McTernan added 11.

SAINT THOMAS MORE 85, RACINE LUTHERAN 76: The Crusaders kept it close Friday with the reigning Metro Classic Conference champion Cavaliers in an MCC game at Lutheran.

Lutheran (3-10, 2-6 MCC) had the game within reach at the half, only trailing 43-33 to Thomas More (12-2, 7-1), ranked sixth in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll.

The Crusaders chipped away at the lead throughout the second half and outscored the Cavaliers 43-42, but couldn’t quite catch them.

“I thought our young players played hard,” Crusaders coach Justin Hullum said. “We limited the turnovers and shot the ball pretty well.”

Lutheran had a solid night of shooting and shot 45% overall, but shone in 3-point range by going 12 of 25 (48%) The Crusaders had their highest point total of the season and had four players reach double figures.

Sophomore guard Justin Jones went 7 of 11 from the field and had 21 points to match his season high and lead Lutheran. Jones made a team-high four 3-pointers and had four assists and three rebounds. Junior center Alexander Loomis added 17 points, four rebounds and three assists; senior guard Eric Ibarra had 12 points and nine assists; and freshman guard Sam Pitrof had 12 points.

The Cavaliers were led by 6-foot-6 junior forward Amari McCottry, who scored a game-high 30 points, and 6-foot-8 junior forward Sekou Konneh, who was 12 of 14 from the field and scored a season-high 27 points.

WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 101, PRAIRIE 47: The Knights came out firing against the Hawks Friday night, opening their Metro Classic Conference game at Prairie with five straight 3-pointers on the way to a lopsided victory.

Dominican (8-6, 5-3 MCC) made 13 shots from beyond the arc in the first half — 17 in the game — and took a 67-25 lead at halftime.

“We knew tempo would be the key to this game and Dominican dictated the tempo and got to play at their pace throughout,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “Couple that with their outstanding shooting and us going just 17 of 56 (8 of 32 in the first half) from the floor was a recipe for disaster.

“Hats off to Dominican — they came in here and played lights out.”

Sophomore LaTrevion Fenderson led the Hawks (9-5, 4-4) with 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Senior Kaleb Shannon and junior Ben Fiegel each added eight points and Atanasoff commended the effort of sophomore guard Carsen Eeg, “who continued to play with tremendous effort against Dominican’s pressure and was a great teammate tonight.”

Eeg had two points, 10 under his average.

Dominican scored more than 100 points for the second straight game and has scored 90 or more points in five other games.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 51, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 32: The Hilltoppers were unable to overcome a slow start on offense in their Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Burlington.

Both teams began the night winless in the MCC and Catholic Central (3-12, 0-8 MCC) opened the game by missing five consecutive shots.

Shoreland Lutheran (6-7, 1-7) led 23-11 at the half.

“We shot the ball poorly in the first half,” Catholic Central coach Steve Smith said. “Shoreland contested a lot of our shots.”

Senior Evan Krien led the Hilltoppers with 12 points and four rebounds. Fellow senior Christian Pedone had three of Catholic Central’s four made 3-pointers and finished with nine points and four rebounds.

“Christian shot the ball well,” Smith said. “He’s a kid we need scoring 10 points per game. I need him to keep doing that.”

Daniel Von Rabenau had five points and a game-high eight rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Brayden Van De Water let the Pacers with 14 points.

Girls basketball

WATERFORD 56, BURLINGTON 41: The Wolverines were able to exact some revenge in Friday's Southern Lakes Conference game at Waterford.

The two SLC foes met on Dec. 2 at Burlington with the hosts taking a narrow 42-40 win. The Wolverines (8-9, 3-5 SLC), who entered the game with four wins in their last five games, not only wanted to keep momentum going but to get a win back over the Demons (12-6, 5-4 SLC).

The Wolverines did just that with a complete game from their defense.

"Overall we had a great game," Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. "Both sides of the floor looked great at times. We started out strong in the first half with some amazing defense."

The Demons were limited to 17 points in the first half and would see both Brinley Clapp and Aleah Reesman foul out by game's end. Reesman was matched by Ella Clapp with a team-high eight points.

"It was a tough game tonight," Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. "Brinley and Aleah got into foul trouble early and we just never got going."

Burlington managed to cut its deficit to four points with seven minutes left in regulation, but Foulke said the Demons didn't make enough plays down the stretch.

"We got a little undisciplined in the second half," Brechtl said. "But we grinded through and got back to controlling the tempo."

Megan Cornell was a force for Waterford as the senior guard scored a game-high 18 points. Payton Snifka had 10 points and Madison Krueger and Sam Talavera each added eight points.

UNION GROVE 62, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 42: The state-ranked Broncos had a tough time defensively in the first half of Friday’s Southern Lakes Conference game at Paddock Lake, but rallied in the second half to shut down the Falcons offense and remain undefeated in the SLC.

Union Grove (13-1, 8-0 SLC), ranked fourth in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll, allowed 31 points to Central (5-12, 3-5 SLC) in the opening half, more than it had allowed in the first half of any other game this season.

The Falcons capitalized on what Broncos coach Rob Domagalski called a lack of defensive presence from his team, but Westosha wouldn’t be able to do much scoring in the second half as the Broncos turned up the heat.

“We looked a little flat (on defense),” Domagalski said. “Win or lose, we need to play with defensive tenacity and I don’t think we did in the first half.”

The Broncos still led 36-31 at halftime, then brought more defensive pressure in the second half and went on a 15-0 run. They held the Falcons to 11 points in the second half and Westosha’s leading scorer, Reese Rynberg, had just six of her game-high 22 points after halftime.

“We always were ahead — it just didn’t feel good,” Domagalski said. “Even rebounding, we just didn’t crash the boards and that’s what happens when you’re flat. I’d rather learn from a win than learn from a tough loss and I think there’s a lot of learning to do.

“We’re one step closer to being conference champions and beating a conference team is a big deal.”

Senior guard Sophia Rampulla had 15 points, including three 3-pointers, along with eight rebounds, four steals and three assists to lead Union Grove.

Senior guards Ava Domagalski and Syd Ludvigsen each scored 11 points, with Domagalski’s total matching a season high.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 43, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 38: Behind sophomore forward Tenley Loos and junior guard Jayden Garratt, the Lady Toppers earned their first Metro Classic Conference victory of the season Friday by beating the Pacers at Burlington.

Loos scored a game-high 18 points for Catholic Central (4-10, 1-8 MCC), more than double her average of 7.9 points per game. Garratt, who averages 9.4 per game, also surpassed her average with 13 points as the Lady Toppers rallied from a 27-19 halftime deficit.

Garratt had 10 points and Loos had eight in the second half as Catholic Central outscored Shoreland 24-11.

“Tenley and Jayden did a nice job running the offense and leading us in scoring,” Lady Toppers coach Jeff Tarkowski said.

Senior center Kayla Loos added seven points for Catholic Central, which lost 48-36 to Shoreland (4-12, 1-8) in the teams’ first meeting on Dec. 2 at Somers.

Anna Koestler led the Pacers with 17 points, but had just four in the second half. The Lady Toppers’ defense also did a good job against Shoreland’s leading scorer, Amanda Heusterberg (19.9 per game), holding her to just four points.

Wrestling

BURLINGTON: The Demons felt right at home and won nine weight classes at Friday's Demon Invitational at Burlington.

Evan Gill, competing at 106 pounds, swept through his bracket with a pair of pins, including in the third-round match against West Allis Central's Daniel Sharp (57 seconds) to secure first place.

Burlington's dominance could be seen in their other first-place matches: Ben Guerra (126) pinned Lake Country Lutheran's Sam Buchholz (1:25), Brody Toledo (132) won a 6-2 decision over Wilmot's Zach Rohloff, Nolan Myszkewicz (145) pinned Wilmot's Layne Gauger (4:00), Kade Boyd (152) won a technical fall (16-0, 4:24) over Lake Country's Jacob Waltersdorf, Austin Skrundz (160) won on a technical fall (15-0, 4:14) over Wilmot's Owen Drissel, Dane Loppnow (195) pinned Central's Rhett Emons (1:17), Grant Otter (220) pinned Lake Country's Nate Grooms (5:00) and Jordan Moldenhauer (285) pinned Madison Memorial's Mohammed Aljuboori (34 seconds).

Burlington won the eight-team tournament with 236 points, ahead of Wilmot (163.5) and Central (133).

HIGHLANDER INVITATIONAL: Union Grove' senior Travis Moore placed second at Friday's Highlander Invitational at Mequon Homestead.

Moore, competing at 182 pounds, had a dominant run to the championship match. He won on a technical fall (18-3, 2:55) over Plymouth's Jordan Trejo, pinned Fond du Lac's Zachary Theisen (2:30) and New Berlin's Jacob Van Duser (1:49) and then picked up a 8-1 decision in the semifinals over Brookfield East's Johnnt Botsch.

In the first-place match, Moore went up against West Bend West's Connor Mirasola and was pinned (1:10) to finish second.

Sophomore Cole Dummer placed third at 132, opening with consecutive technical fall wins over Grafton's Riley Carter (16-0, 2:36) and Kettle Moraine's Eans Prado (20-3, 4:00). Dummer pinned Case's Carter Leiber (4:51) in the quarterfinals before losing a major decision (17-7) to Oconomowoc's Quintin Wolbert in the semifinals.

Dummer rebounded in the third-place match with a 12-0 major decision over Port Washington's Kaiden Schumacher.

Leiber's run in the 132 bracket was the highlight of the meet for Case. Prior to meeting Dummer, Leiber opened with successive wins including a pin over Kewaskum's Peyton Bednar (0:57) and a 6-4 decision over Hartford's Sullivan McManigal.

Leiber went into the consolation bracket and pinned Germantown's Jason Hower (1:56) before being pinned (3:47) in the fifth-place match to New London's Austin Schmallenberg.

Union Grove finished 12th at the 30-team meet with 191.5 points and Case (87.5) was 25th.

Germantown (356) won the meet ahead of Kewaskum (314).