The St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team has been here before.

The Angels finished their Metro Classic Conference schedule undefeated in the 2019-2020 season and were cruising virtually unchallenged through the WIAA playoffs when the world shut down in mid-March because of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They finished 25-0, but never got their chance to play for a state title after the sectional final and state tournament were cancelled.

Thursday, St. Catherine’s put itself in position to make another deep state tournament run by beating Kenosha St. Joseph 63-52 Thursday at Kenosha to finish off another perfect MCC season.

The Angels (23-1, 16-0 MCC), ranked third in Division 3 in the latest Associated Press state poll, won their fourth MCC title in the last five years. Two members of that 2019-20 team, which featured future NCAA Division I players Tyrese Hunter (Texas) and Kamari McGee (Wisconsin) and future Division III standout Jameer Barker (UW-Whitewater), helped pave the way.

Senior forward Domonic Pitts, a freshman on that team, scored a career-high 25 points on 8 of 13 shooting from the field, 4 of 4 shooting from 3-point range and 5 of 6 at the free-throw line. Pitts had 18 points and all four of his 3-pointers in the first half as St. Catherine’s built a 31-16 lead.

Davion Thomas, also a freshman that year, added 11 points, and current freshman Lamont Hamilton went 7 of 10 from the field and finished with 20 points.

“This was a tremendous accomplishment for our team and seniors to go undefeated in conference,” Angels coach Ryan Thompson said. “We had a few nice stretches where we made some shots and we were able to guard them just enough to keep a lead.

“St. Joe's is very well-coached and they play very hard. It was a nice, hard-fought, competitive physical game and it’s a good way to end the regular season.”

The Lancers (14-10, 7-9) outscored St. Catherine’s 38-32 in the second half behind Eric Kenesie, who had 14 of his 20 points after halftime, and Tommy Santarelli, who had 10 of his 12 in the second half. Peter Stapleton added 14 points.

Both teams are No. 1 seeds in their respective WIAA tournament brackets.

The Angels open Division 3 play with a regional semifinal next Friday at St. Catherine’s against No. 9 Racine Lutheran or No. 8 East Troy, who play in a regional quarterfinal Tuesday at East Troy.

St. Joseph, in Division 4, will host No. 8 Milwaukee Lifelong Learning or No. 9 Living Word Lutheran next Friday in a regional semifinal.

“Having two No. 1 seeds says a lot about our conference,” Thompson said.

SAINT THOMAS MORE 84, RACINE LUTHERAN 57: The Crusaders had trouble controlling the high-scoring offense of the Cavaliers Thursday in a Metro Classic Conference game at Milwaukee.

Thomas More (20-4, 14-2 MCC), ranked eighth in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll, led 61-21 at the half and had four players score in double figures.

Lutheran (8-16, 5-11 MCC) generated more offense in the second half and outscored the Cavaliers 36-23, but couldn’t overcome the deficit.

Freshman guard Sam Pitrof scored 15 points to lead the Crusaders. Junior center Alexander Loomis had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds and sophomore guard Justin Jones added 12 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Evan Oleson scored 20 points to lead the Cavaliers. Amari McCottry, who averages 24 points per game, was held to 12 points by the Lutheran defense and Sekou Konneh, who averages 17, was held to 10. Cole Brown also had 10 points.

Lutheran, the ninth seed in the WIAA Division 3 playoffs, opens tournament play against No. 8 East Troy in a regional quarterfinal game Tuesday at East Troy. The winner advances to play No. 1 seed St. Catherine’s next Friday in a regional semifinal.

DOMINICAN 99, PRAIRIE 54: The Hawks closed out their regular season Thursday with a Metro Classic Conference loss to the Knights at Whitefish Bay.

Dominican (15-8, 11-5 MCC) jumped out to a 54-19 halftime lead and made 14 3-point baskets against Prairie (11-13, 6-10).

“We’re just happy to get out of here healthy,” Hawks coach Jason Atanasoff said. “We are very much looking forward to postseason play and certainly have plenty to brush up and improve on for next week.”

Sophomore guard LaTrevion Fenderson led Prairie with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Senior guard Kaleb Shannon added 12 points and Ben Fiegel had eight points.

DJ Johnson scored 23 points and Bobby Womack III had 22 to lead the Knights.

The Hawks, a No. 3 seed in the WIAA Division 4 playoffs, open tournament play next Friday in a regional semifinal at Prairie against No. 6 Williams Bay or No. 11 Dodgeland, who play in a regional quarterfinal Tuesday.

Gymnastics

WIAA DIVISION 1 MUKWONAGO SECTIONAL: Two gymnasts from the Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay co-op team and two from the Badger/Burlington co-op team finished in the top five in their respective events at the Division 1 Mukwonago Sectional Thursday at Mukwonago High School.

The four qualified for individual competition next Saturday at the WIAA State Championships at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School.

For WUW, senior Leeza Patterson of Williams Bay was third on the uneven bars (9.025) and fourth in the all-around (34.525), and freshman Penny Zubor of Wilmot tied for fifth on the floor exercise (9.025).

For Badger/Burlington, Badger senior Addie Welch tied for fourth on the vault (8.95) and fifth in the all-around (34.425), and Badger senior Lauren Milligan was third on floor (9.3).

Franklin/Muskego was the sectional team champion with 145.0 points and Janesville Craig was second with 136.425 to qualify for next Friday’s team competition at Lincoln High School.

Badger/Burlington finished third with 132.35 points and WUW tied for fourth with Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine at 130.3.