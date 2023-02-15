After a one-year hiatus, the St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team is back atop the Metro Classic Conference.

The Angels used a strong defensive effort and several big performances from seniors to defeat Dominican 74-63 and clinch at least a share of the MCC title for the fourth time in the last five seasons Tuesday night in Whitefish Bay.

“It was a tremendous team win to clinch a share of the conference,” said St. Catherine’s coach Ryan Thompson, whose team is 21-1 overall, 14-0 in the MCC and ranked third in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll. “There was nothing easy, we played good defense and were able to make some plays down the stretch to get the win.”

After rolling past the Knights 97-81 one month earlier at St. Catherine’s, the rematch did not have nearly as much scoring. The Angels led 23-21 at halftime after three of their players each picked up two fouls in the first half.

One of the players who sat with foul trouble in the first half was senior Terrion Glass-Barnes. After going scoreless in the first half, Glass-Barnes made four 3-point baskets in the second half and finished with 16 points, three assists and three steals.

The steadying force in both halves was Elijah Wray. The senior center scored 11 points in the first half to lead all scorers, then added three critical baskets in the second half to finish with a game-high 17 points.

“Elijah Wray and Terrion Glass-Barnes were both just fantastic tonight,” Thompson said. “They both shot the ball well and gave us huge life with tough play on defense and making some big time shots.”

Freshman standout Lamont Hamilton was called for two quick fouls in the first half and did not score until the second half, but he finished with 15 points and four assists. Elsewhere in the backcourt, senior Davion Thomas had 12 points and eight rebounds, and senior forward Domonic Pitts added 14 points and nine rebounds.

Kingston Caldwell led Dominican (14-8, 10-5) with 16 points.

St. Catherine’s, which has a two-game lead on Milwaukee Saint Thomas More (12-2 MCC), can win the conference outright with one win in its final two games, against Catholic Central Friday and Kenosha St. Joseph on Jan. 23. With two more wins, the Angels would go undefeated in the MCC for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

RACINE LUTHERAN 60, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 47: The Crusaders won their second consecutive Metro Classic Conference game in convincing fashion Tuesday night at Racine.

Racine Lutheran (8-14, 5-9 MCC) jumped out to a 26-13 halftime lead over Shoreland and made 16 of 26 free-throw attempts to seal the win.

“This was an important conference game for us,” Crusaders coach Justin Hullum said. “I thought we moved the ball well and played solid defense.”

Justin Jones led the Crusaders with 21 points and five rebounds. Alexander Loomis added 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Sam Pitrof finished with 11 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Brayden Van de Water scored 16 points to lead the Pacers (8-13, 1-13 MCC).

WATERFORD 63, WILMOT 42: The Wolverines never gave the Panthers a chance this time around, using their defense to maintain a double-digit lead and win a Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday at Waterford.

In the teams’ first meeting, on Jan. 13, Waterford (10-12. 6-6 SLC) held a 37-19 lead at halftime, only to see Wilmot (8-14, 2-10) go on a scoring tear with 52 second-half points to send the game to overtime.

The Wolverines held on to win 80-78, but there was no drama Tuesday.

“We really did a good job on the defensive end,” Waterford coach Nick Roeglin said. “We asked them to focus and they executed.”

The Wolverines weren’t too bad offensively either. Guard Owen Martinson, the team’s only senior, led the way on Senior Night with 12 of his game-high 16 points in the first half. Junior guard Adam Chart added eight and the two nearly outscored the Panthers as Waterford led 35-22 at halftime.

Martinson, who also grabbed 10 rebounds, ran the offense as the point guard and regular point guard Jamison Beesley played more off the ball. The end result was very good for both players.

“We did a nice job of muddying the waters for (Martinson),” Roeglin said. “They thought Owen wasn’t going to hurt them, then he did a nice job getting downhill, getting to the rim and making plays."

“Even the ones he didn’t get, he changed the shape of the defense and kicked the ball out, kept the ball moving and found other guys.”

Beesley didn’t have a big scoring night with four points, but the rest of his line was impressive — 10 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and two blocks.

The defense stayed sharp and allowed just 20 points in the second half.

“They have three good scorers and we made things more difficult for them,” Roeglin said. “We played more zone than we usually do and we changed things up.”

Cooper Zimmerman, who scored 24 points in the first meeting, led Wilmot with 15 points.

BURLINGTON 52, ELKHORN 45: The Demons avenged their first Southern Lakes Conference loss of the season Tuesday with a strong second half at Burlington.

Burlington (16-5, 10-2) led 20-19 at halftime, a similar lead it had against Elkhorn (7-14, 5-7) in the teams’ first meeting on Jan. 13 (23-20 Burlington).

The difference this time was much better defense in the second half, unlike the first game, where the Elks outscored the Demons 45-29 in the final 18 minutes to win 65-52.

This time, it was Burlington’s game to win, although it was a bit unusual.

Senior NCAA Division II recruit JR Lukenbill, a senior guard, was held to a season-low four points, but made up for it with nine rebounds and five assists.

Junior guard Connor Roffers had 18 points and six rebounds, and junior forward Jack Sulik had his second straight strong game with 14 points (30 in his last two games) and he matched Lukenbill with nine rebounds.

In the last game, three Elks combined for 48 points. Tuesday, led by Reid Paddock with 16 points, those three had just 31.

MARTIN LUTHER 75, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 38: The Hilltoppers had a hard time finding an offensive rhythm Tuesday in a Metro Classic Conference game at Greendale.

Catholic Central (3-19, 0-14 MCC) trailed Martin Luther 39-15 at the half. The Hilltoppers’ troubles mainly stemmed from shooting errors, converting only 25% of their shots (16 of 64) while the Spartans shot 47% (30 of 63).

“Martin Luther is a very athletic team,” Catholic Central coach Steve Smith said. “They throw a bunch of athletes at you and they had us scouted out pretty well. They knew our tendencies and what our players wanted to do. We didn’t counter well enough or quickly enough.”

Senior guard Evan Krien had 13 points to lead the Hilltoppers. Jonathan Benitez scored a career-high eight points and had four rebounds, Danny Von Rabenau had seven points, six assists and five rebounds, and Riley Sullivan had seven points and 13 rebounds.

“Benitez continued to play a ton of minutes and he did pretty well,” Smith said. “He continues to battle hard. Riley (Sullivan) wasn’t great offensively, but he had 13 rebounds. He is such a relentless rebounder and he is always a guy who gives us second chances.”

The Spartans (15-8, 10-5) were led by Perry Dorris with 15 points.

Girls basketball

UNION GROVE 72, BURLINGTON 41: The record-setting Broncos continued doing what they do best Tuesday in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Union Grove.

Union Grove (21-1, 13-0 SLC), ranked third in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll, has already accomplished more than some teams could dream of this season. The Broncos have won 20 consecutive games to tie the school record for most in a season, won the Southern Lakes Conference title outright for the fourth year in a row and have had more than a few milestones and record-breaking performances.

Senior guard Sophia Rampulla reached 1,000 career points and counting, and set the school rebounding record, and senior guard Sydney Ludvigsen set the record for most made 3-point baskets in a career Feb. 10 at Wilmot.

Ludvigsen wasn’t done impressing, however. Tuesday, she scored 35 points to set the school record for most points scored by a Broncos girl in a single game, breaking the 38-year-old record of 34 points set by Karen Kupper on Feb. 6, 1985.

While doing so, Ludvigsen also surpassed 1,000 points in her career and joined Rampulla as the only duo in Union Grove history to reach 1,000 career points in the same season.

“Obviously, it’s something special, but it could have been anyone on our team,” Ludvigsen said. “I just happened to be the one tonight. We have a special team where anyone can step up each and every night. Like Carolyn (May) just had 17, Sophia (Rampulla) had 30 before that, ‘E’ (Elizabeth Spang) had a lot before that game.

“It just happened to be me tonight and I’m appreciative of all my teammates and everything they did to get me where I was tonight. I’m just real happy that ‘D’ (Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski) coached me to this point and I came to Union Grove. This is a special team.”

Domagalski had his fair share of praise for Ludvigsen as well, stating that she is a “phenomenal” player offensively, defensively and when it comes to getting rebounds. In addition to her 35 points Tuesday, Ludvigsen had four rebounds, two assists and six steals.

“Scoring 35 points in a game — that’s a record that has been around since I was a freshman in high school,” Domagalski said. “I wasn’t around for that, so it’s an incredible feat on a team where we share the ball and everyone scores. We don’t have individual players do that often.”

Ludvigsen scored 14 of her points in the first half to help push Union Grove to a 36-23 halftime lead over Burlington. The Demons (12-11, 5-9) were leading minutes before the half, Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said, but struggled to keep the Broncos in check offensively.

“It was a good game for us tonight,” Foulke said. “Aleah (Reesman) had a great game and limited (Sophia) Rampulla and pulled down 13 rebounds, attacking the basket well and making things happen. Jenna Weis was aggressive tonight. I was proud of our effort and performance.”

Weis had 12 points to lead the Demons, sophomore guard Brinley Clapp had nine points and Reesman had four points to go with her rebounding effort.

Other main contributors for Union Grove were Rampulla with a double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds, and Spang, who had 10 points and five rebounds.

WATERFORD 52, BADGER 51: A late 3-point basket and a complete team effort helped the Wolverines end up on the right side of a close Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday at Lake Geneva.

Senior guard Brooke Weber buried a 3-pointer with 48 seconds left to give Waterford (10-13, 4-9 SLC) a 52-51 lead. The Wolverines held Badger (14-9, 7-6 SLC) scoreless for the remainder of the game.

Of Waterford’s nine conference losses, three came by two points or less and six came by nine points or less. Tuesday’s win was its first win in conference play by three points or less since January of 2021.

“We really needed that,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. “It was a great team effort. If you’re going to win a close game, this is the time to do it.”

After Weber’s big 3-pointer, the Wolverines forced a jump ball on the ensuing possession. The Badgers retained possession and missed a shot with 44 seconds left. Waterford drew a foul on the next possession but missed the free throw, giving Badger another chance to take the lead.

The Badgers once again missed a layup, but the ball went out of bounds off of the Wolverines with nine seconds left. Badger had an open 3-pointer with time running out, but it rolled off of the rim with two seconds left and the Wolverines hung on for the win.

Megan Cornell led Waterford with 12 points and six rebounds. Madison Krueger had nine points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals, and senior Mikayla Acker finished with five points, seven rebounds and two assists.

“She’s a really smart player,” Brechtl said about Acker. “She’s played the game for a long time and she knows the game inside and out. I thought she brought a lot of that expertise to the game with her tonight.”

The Wolverines finished the game with only 12 team turnovers.

Ashlin Nottestad led the Badgers with 14 points.

RACINE LUTHERAN 52, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 51: Sophomore center Julia Kellner made two free throws with 20 seconds left in regulation and the Crusaders got a late defensive stop to preserve a Metro Classic Conference victory Tuesday at Somers.

Racine Lutheran (13-10, 10-5 MCC) led 27-26 at halftime, but the Pacers (5-18, 2-13) went ahead and led by as many as six points. The Crusaders kept within striking distance and got within 51-50 in the final minute when Kellner was fouled on a shot inside.

After Kellner made the first free throw to tie the game, Racine Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer called a time out to set the defense. Kellner made the second foul shot to put the Crusaders ahead for the first time since early in the half.

“We did not have a good start to the second half,” Shaffer said. “We were pressing on offense, not making good decisions and had unforced turnovers, and the got the lead on us.

“To their credit, we did not panic, then we started making a run and kept plugging away.”

Shoreland had one more chance to score and Shaffer switched the defense Racine Lutheran was running previously and stopped the Pacers. They got one more chance on an inbounds play with three seconds left, but a contested 3-point shot by Grace Olson missed and the Crusaders could exhale.

Sarah Strande led the Crusaders with 19 points and Kellner had 17.

“It was an exciting game,” Shaffer said. “(The Pacers) played hard and give them credit, they were not scared.”

In the teams’ first meeting, on Jan. 13 at Racine, the Crusaders won 53-24, holding Shoreland to just nine second-half points.

PRAIRIE 76, BROWN DEER 67: The state-ranked Hawks were tested by the Falcons Tuesday in a nonconference game at Brown Deer.

Prairie (20-3), ranked third in Division 4 in the Associated Press state poll, was behind by three points at the half. The halftime deficit is only the third of the season for the Hawks, who trailed both Pius XI Catholic and Union Grove in their respective games.

“Brown Deer could not miss a shot in the first half and we were struggling to finish on our end,” Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo said. “We made a slight adjustment with our transition defense at half and we were able to limit (Ameerah) Grant to 13 points in the second half with no 3-pointers.”

Grant, a sophomore guard who averages 28 points per game, made six 3-pointers and scored 22 of her 35 points in the first half. Junior forward Nariah Wilson took over for Brown Deer (7-14) in the second half, scoring 14 of her 18 total points.

Jasonya ‘JJ’ Glass-Barnes, a sophomore guard, had her second straight 31-point game for Prairie and was largely responsible for the Hawks’ comeback in the second half. Barnes had only nine points in the first half, but worked fast and efficiently in the second half, scoring 22 points.

Sophomore guard Meg Decker had 14 points for Prairie, junior guard Ava Collier-White had 12 and junior guard Reese Jaramillo added 11.

Wrestling

WIAA DIVISION 1 TEAM SECTIONAL: Burlington and Milton went back and forth in their semifinal dual meet in a WIAA team sectional at Elkhorn, but a few minor mistakes cost the Demons in a 38-36 loss that denied them a chance for a berth in the WIAA State Team Tournament.

“We battled hard and did some good things, but unfortunately we gave up some pins where we couldn’t afford to give them up,” Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. “We had a few matches where we were winning, but ended up losing. We had some opportunities to make up for it, but we couldn’t quite do that.

“I’m proud of these young men, with how they wrestled and the effort they gave.”

The Demons, who won the Wilmot Regional last weekend and had 13 wrestlers qualify for Saturday’s Burlington Sectional, started the dual meet with a pair of pin victories by Grant Otter at 295 pounds and Evan Gill at 106.

Milton won the next four matches, at 113 (pin), 120 (technical fall), 126 (technical fall) and 132 (major decision), to take a 20-12 lead.

After trading pins to make it 26-18, Burlington surged with three straight wins by Nolan Myszkewicz at 152 (pin), Austin Skrundz at 160 (pin) and Kade Boyd at 170 (decision) went ahead 33-26 with three weight classes left to be contested.

The Red Hawks then staked themselves to a 38-33 lead on back-to-back pins at 182 and 195, the latter by nationally-ranked wrestler Aeoden Sinclair.

Jordan Moldenhauer of Burlington won the final match on a 7-0 decision at 220 to score three team points, but it wasn’t quite enough to overtake Milton.

“We had a lot of heart and fought hard,” Gribble said. “It was a tough way to go out. I’m not disappointed, but we could have done better.”

The focus now shifts to the sectional, where several Demons have good chances to earn berths at the WIAA State Individual Tournament in Madison — even those who barely qualified by finishing fourth in their respective weight classes.

The top two wrestlers in each weight class in Division 1 sectionals will advance to state.

“I’m trying to get our kids to believe,” Gribble said. “We’ve had kids who were fourth at the regional who became state qualifiers. You have to believe and give yourself a chance.”

Gribble said in some cases, a loss in the team sectional can be a spark for the sectionals at the end of the week.

“It makes them realize their season is shorter,” he said. “If you lose, you’re done, so go out and leave it all on the line and go from there.”

Milton lost to Mukwonago 43-31 in the championship dual meet; Mukwonago beat Wilmot 51-18 in the other semifinal.

This was the first year the top two teams from each regional competed in team sectionals.