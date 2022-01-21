High school sports roundup: St. Catherine's beats Dominican with big second half

Ryan Thompson was a little giddy Friday night.

He had every right to be, considering the performance of his St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team.

The Angels rallied from a 10-point deficit at halftime, using stingy defense and a renewed energy, and passed one of their biggest tests of the season by defeating Whitefish Bay Dominican 73-67 in a Metro Classic Conference game in the St. Catherine’s gymnasium.

The victory puts St. Catherine’s (10-5, 7-1 MCC) in a three-way tie for the top spot in the conference with state-ranked teams Milwaukee Saint Thomas More and Kenosha St. Joseph.

“This is probably the most excited I’ve been all year,” said Thompson, in his first season as the head coach of St. Catherine’s. “I’m really happy and I feel like jumping.

“(Dominican) is a really good team and the kids played their tails off.”

It looked good early, Thompson said, as the Angels jumped out to a 12-5 lead. But they fell into some bad habits, including little passing, shooting too quickly and a lack of effort. That allowed the Knights (9-4, 5-3) to catch and pass St. Catherine’s and extend the lead to 41-31 at halftime.

“Shooting too quickly and not many passes puts the defense on its heels and they took advantage of it,” Thompson said. “What hurt us in the first half was a lack of effort and a lack of matching up. They beat us up the court and got some runs and some layups.”

Thompson made two major adjustments in the second half, taking off the press and switching to a man-to-man defense.

“We learned not to press them and not to zone them,” Thompson said.

Those paid immediate dividends. After trading 3-point baskets out of the gate and falling behind by 13 points, the Angels went on a 19-0 run to take the lead — and never gave it up. They outscored Dominican 42-26 in the second half.

Defense really took over, especially that of Davion Thomas-Kumpula, who has been drawing the defensive assignment on the other team’s best player. Thomas-Kumpula matched up with freshman Aaron Womack III, the Knights’ leading scorer (18.8 points per game) and held him to a season-low eight points. He had just one basket in the second half and it was the first time he didn’t score in double figures.

“Davion played sensational defense,” Thompson said.

Dominican, which has scored 95 or more points in six games this season (three times over 100 points), was held to its lowest point total of the season.

“The kids did a heck of a job following the game plan,” Thompson said. “The kids deserve all the credit. They did what they were trained to do in practice and I feel like they all trust each other and the other coaches.

“They put it all out there.”

Junior forward Domonic Pitts was St. Catherine’s Mr. Inside and Mr. Outside, scoring 22 points, 16 of them in the second half and making three 3-pointers. Senior guard Alijah Matthews had 19 points (9 of 12 at the free-throw line) and Thomas-Kumpula had 16 points in addition to his shutdown defense.

Junior guard Terrion Glass-Barnes had just four points, but “he helped us break the press — and they press on every possession,” Thompson said.

As the Angels get ready to make their second trip around the conference, Thompson said the team is coming together at the right time.

“I’m just really happy for the kids in the program,” he said. “They believe in each other and we’ll keep going one game at a time.

“We want them to stay hungry, stay humble, keep their heads down and stay focused on what’s in front of us.”

Sophomore guard DJ Johnson led the Knights with 20 points and sophomore guard Jaiden Martin and senior forward Barry Applewhite each had 14 points.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 66, UNION GROVE 55: Tyson Skalecki continued to score at a blistering pace Friday, but he had little support on offense in the Broncos’ Southern Lakes Conference loss at Union Grove.

Skalecki had 29 points, going 7 of 13 from 3-point range. He had 15 points in the first half, including back-to-back 3s that put Union Grove (11-5, 4-3 SLC) ahead 16-10 with 7:46 left. Another 3-pointer with 5:44 left put the Broncos ahead 20-14.

After that, the Falcons (10-2, 7-0), ranked 10th in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll, started to take over, outscoring Union Grove 15-4 the rest of the half for a 29-24 lead.

“I was happy with the kids’ effort,” Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said.

The second half was almost all Falcons as Jack Rose and Kenny Garth began to take over. Westosha went on an 18-7 run to take a 47-31 lead with 8:40 left in the game and extended it to 57-38 with 5:23 to go. Rose, who has received five NCAA Division 1 offers, and Garth were the main sparks for the run.

The Broncos countered with a 9-0 run over the next two minutes and were within 10 points at 57-47 with 3:18 left. On a Falcons miss, Pettit thought one of his players got the rebound, but the referee called a jump ball and Westosha made a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession to bump the lead to 13.

“They killed us on the offensive boards (18 of Westosha’s 38 rebounds),” Pettit said. “They do a nice job of crashing the boards and if we had to help on Rose to contest a shot, we never got back inside to box out.

“We did a great job on him in the first half, but he made a couple free throws at the end of the half and once he got going, he was tough to stop.”

Owen Nowak added 10 points for Union Grove. Skalecki, Zac Montgomery and Jack Waters each had six rebounds.

Rose finished with 26 points, Garth had 19 points (many on breakaways, Pettit said) and Wyatt Anderson had 16.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 62, LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 60: Max Robson’s layup with 15 seconds left gave the Hilltoppers their second victory of the season and first on the road in a nonconference game Friday night at Jackson.

Senior Cal Miles was looking for the game-winning shot with score tied at 60-60 when the Timberwolves double-teamed him. Miles then found Robson open under the hoop for an easy layup.

Living Word (8-6) had a chance to win with a 3-pointer at the buzzer, but the shot was off the mark and Catholic Central (2-11) held on.

The Hilltoppers snapped a three-game losing streak. Two of the three losses came by five points or less.

“It’s a bit of a monkey off our backs,” Catholic Central coach Steve Smith said.

The Hilltoppers took a 33-26 lead at the half behind a strong shooting performance over Living Word’s 2-3 zone defense. The Timberwolves adjusted and came out in the second half playing man-to-man defense and forced Catholic Central into foul trouble as they erased the deficit.

“We played a really good second half, especially down the stretch,” Smith said. “We shot the ball pretty well tonight.”

The Hilltoppers shot 45 percent from the field and made 8 of 17 shots from 3-point range.

Miles led all scorers with 23 points and finished with 10 rebounds. Junior Evan Krien added 20 points and Robson had 10 points.

Mason Martinez led Living Word with 19 points.

SAINT THOMAS MORE 93, RACINE LUTHERAN 70: The Crusaders (4-10, 1-7 MCC) fought hard but couldn’t close in on the initial scoring gap opened by the Cavaliers in their Metro Classic conference game Friday night.

“Our defense wasn’t good enough tonight as a whole,” Crusaders coach Justin Hullum said.

Thomas More (13-2, 7-1 MCC), ranked third in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll, outscored Lutheran 59-33 in the first half. The Crusaders played better in the second half and outscored the Cavaliers 37-34.

“They’re a big physical team that can shoot the ball, but you still have to stay in front of people,” Hullum said. “You still have to box out all five and secure the rebounds.”

Rebounding was a big factor in the loss, Hullum said. The Cavaliers outrebounded the Crusaders 25-18.

Thomas More finished the first half of the MCC season in a three-way tie at the top of the conference standings with St. Catherine’s and Kenosha St. Joseph.

Eric Ibarra led Lutheran with 20 points, five assists and four steals. Senior forward Gavin Zawicki scored 15 points and Julian Ramsey added 11 points for Lutheran.

Sophomore Amari McCottry scored 24 points to lead Thomas More. Drew Reindl and Sekou Konneh added 19 and 15 points, respectively.

MILWAUKEE ACADEMY OF SCIENCE 75, PARK 58: The Panthers started out hot, but a wavering defense at the end of the first half and costly turnovers led to a loss to the top-ranked Novas at Milwaukee.

With five minutes left in the first half, Park (4-7, 1-3 SEC) led by four. At halftime, Academy of Science (13-2) led 44-26.

“We got a little sloppy in the last five minutes and allowed them to go on two big runs,” Park coach Tray Allen said.

The Panthers gave up 19 turnovers in the first half and 10 more in the second.

“We have to do a better job of taking care of the ball,” Allen said. “Once we as a team start taking care of the ball, we will start winning games.”

Junior forward Daeyzjuan Williams, the Panthers’ leading scorer (10.5 points per game) led them with 15 points, and sophomore forward Brayden Burgher added 13 points.

“I’ll take the blame for this one,” Allen said. “Twenty-nine turnovers is the coaches’ fault.”

Davion Hannah led the Novas, ranked No. 1 in Division 4 in the Associated Press state poll, with 18 points.

Girls basketball

UNION GROVE 62, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 39: At Union Grove, the Broncos opened the second half of their Southern Lakes Conference season Friday the same way they opened the first half, cruising to a big halftime lead and handily beating the Falcons.

Union Grove (16-2, 8-0 SLC), which gave Westosha (12-5, 6-2) its only other SLC loss (53-16 on Dec. 3), remained unbeaten in the conference and is two games ahead of the Falcons and Wilmot (10-6, 6-2 SLC), who are tied for second.

The Broncos led 36-16 at halftime, building their lead by making shots from all over the court. They had nearly as many 3-point baskets (12) as they did 2-pointers (13). Everyone in the lineup attempted at least one shot from beyond the arc and all but two made one.

“This was a good game for us,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. “It gives us control of the conference. We have six games left and we’re looking for good matchups.”

Sydney Ludvigsen led the way with 14 points, going 4 of 7 from 3-point range, along with a team-high four steals. Payton Calouette had 11 points, all in the first half, and Carolyn May had eight points.

Sophia Rampulla continued her excellent all-around play with seven points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and four steals. Every player in the lineup scored at least two points.

“Sophia is proof you don’t have to score 30 points to play at an MVP level,” Domagalski said. “She keeps getting her rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. She’s a great team player.”

Reese Rynberg, who scored one point in the teams’ first meeting, led the Falcons with 20 points, double her average. Their leading scorer, Ellie Reynolds (12.4 per game), had five points, the same as the first meeting.

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 53, HORLICK 30: A slow start was too much for the Rebels to overcome in their nonconference loss Friday at Horlick.

St. Joseph (10-5) jumped out to a 27-8 halftime lead to take control of the game.

“I thought we came out flat,” Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. “But we definitely fought back in the second half. I was proud to see that turnaround.”

Senior guard Vantaya Johnson scored 17 points to lead Horlick (2-13) and all of her points came in the second half. Junior center Kamya Mooney added six points for the Rebels.

The game was bittersweet, as it was the last time Aziya Scales suited up for Horlick. Scales is set to transfer prior to the start of the second semester.

“She continued to bring us a lot of energy tonight,” Sanders said of Scales. “She always plays good defense, boxes out and gets her hands on loose balls.”

Jayden Hill led the Lancers with 15 points.

Wrestling

HIGHLANDER INVITATIONAL: Union Grove was Racine County’s best finisher at 14th in the 29-team Highlander Invitational Friday at Mequon Homestead.

The Broncos had one first-place finish, one second-place finish and two finish in fourth and totaled 200.5 points. Burlington finished 17th with 167.5 points, Case was 27th (52.5) and Horlick was 28th (24).

Union Grove’s Travis Moore was the lone champion from Racine County, winning five matches to win the 170-pound weight class. Moore won his first three matches on pins to reach the semifinal, where he won on a 10-1 major decision over Glendale Nicolet’s Matthew Kuesel. In the final, Moore won a 7-2 decision over Oak Creek’s Hunter Jibben.

The Broncos’ Cooper Willis (160) won his first three matches on pins, including a victory in 2:35 over Burlington’s Andrew Karnes in the quarterfinal. Willis won by an 11-3 major decision over Noah Deibert of Hartford in the semifinal, but lost the final 6-4 in sudden-victory overtime to Braeden Ott of Nicolet.

Union Grove’s Gianni Scacco (182) reached the semifinal with a 14-0 major decision and a pin, but was injured during his semifinal against Chase Kurczek of Berlin. Scacco had forfeit the semifinal and third-place matches and took fourth.

Cole Dummer (113) also was fourth for the Broncos, winning in overtime against Jayden Yauck of Oconomowoc in the quarterfinal, then losing on a technical fall in the semifinals and losing a close 4-2 decision to Preston Spray of Wisconsin Rapids in the third-place match.

Burlington had three fifth-place finishers. Ben Guerra (120) and Zeke Tiedt (220) each lost in the quarterfinals, then each won their final two matches on pins. Kade Boyd (138) was fifth, but was a non-scoring participant.

Case’s top finish was Joey Rothen (182), who finished 11th.

Daniel Feest (195) finished 10th to lead Horlick.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0