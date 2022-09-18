High school sports roundup: Speedy Ibarra, Rossa lead Lutheran over Christian Life

The Racine Lutheran High School football team is into speed.

Players’ speed, that is.

The Crusaders’ senior backfield duo of quarterback Eric Ibarra and running back Eric Rossa used their speed to wreak havoc on the defense of Kenosha Christian Life in a 42-8 victory in a Midwest Classic Conference game played at Westosha Central High School in Paddock Lake.

“They had trouble containing our team speed,” Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. “(Ibarra’s and Rossa’s) speed and quickness caused a lot of problems for them.

“Eric Ibarra led the offense — he’s what makes our team go. He threw the ball better tonight and made some nice runs. He’s so shifty and hard to tackle.”

Rossa was tough to stop in the running and passing game, Smith said, including a 50-yard gain on a screen pass.

Another key to the game was the evolving maturity of the Crusaders (3-2, 3-0 MCC). They still have a lot of underclassmen on the roster, but those younger players continue to learn and play with fewer mistakes.

“I’m so proud of our kids — they’ve come so far,” Smith said. “We’ve eliminated most of our penalties and we’re not turning the ball over. It’s getting better each week.

“This is why I keep coaching.”

Lutheran scored all of its points in the first half and Smith got a chance to get a lot of players into the game.

No matter who was in the game, Smith said his team played well most of the game, only giving up a touchdown late in the game to the Eagles (1-4, 1-2).

“As a whole, our defense played well,” Smith said. “We put pressure on them and tackled well. We pressured their quarterback (senior Erik Decker) from different angles and didn’t let him set his feet.”

One player Smith had to point out was sophomore linebacker Justin Petersen, who moved up on the depth chart after junior linebacker/running back Jack Lichter was lost to a broken ankle in last week’s 35-0 victory over Brookfield Academy.

“Justin stepped up his game,” Smith said. “He tackled well, pursued to the ball and pressured (Decker).”

No statistics were available Saturday night.

Cross country

ANGEL INVITATIONAL: The Union Grove girls had the best finish among the five Racine County teams represented in the 54th annual Angel Invitational Saturday on the UW-Parkside National Cross Country Course in Somers.

The Broncos finished third in the 34-team meet (25 complete teams) with 159 points, well behind winner Brookfield Central (47) and runner-up Wisconsin Lutheran (108). Burlington was 18th at 432 and Prairie was 24th at 630. Catholic Central and Racine Lutheran had a combined three runners and did not post team scores.

Senior Riley Kayler led Union Grove, finishing 14th overall in 21:11.9 on the 5,000-meter Parkside course. Sophomore Ashley Lamers was 21st (21:28.1), junior Brooklyn Lamers was 34th (21:59.6), junior Lia Peterson was 51st (22:21.6) and freshman Abby Johnson was 55th (22:25.6).

Burlington was led by junior Jenna Bebow in 46th (22:13.8) and senior Aubryn Boyd in 61st (22:36.9), and Prairie’s top finisher was sophomore Carly Lopez in 39th (22:06.2).

Senior Anastassya Murphy, the only runner for Catholic Central, was the second finisher among county runners, taking 19th in 21:23.2. Lutheran’s top finisher, senior Sarah Seils, was 121st (24:35.9).

In the boys portion of the meet, Union Grove had the top team finish, 22nd out of 31 complete teams with 535 points. Burlington was 28th (712) and Racine Lutheran was 30th (752).

The top individual county finisher was Union Grove senior Ryan Peplinski, who was 57th in 18:32.9. Sophomore Killian Helt was 83rd for the Broncos (19:17.9).

Senior Nolan Boerner of Prairie, which had just three runners, was next behind Peplinski among county runners, taking 63rd in 18:39.7.

The top runner for Burlington was senior Casey Dorn (93rd, 19:28.8) and the top runner for Lutheran was sophomore Vincent Marani (96th, 19:30.9).

Mukwonago won the boys race with 64 points, with Wisconsin Lutheran second (85) and Lake Mills Lakeside Lutheran third (110).

The meet, hosted by St. Catherine's, is one of the largest and longest-running cross country meets in the state.

WATERFORD: Junior Trever Buchanan, in his first meet of the season, finished sixth overall at the Marquette Invitational at Tendick Park in Ozaukee.

Buchanan finished in 17:18, 40 seconds behind winner Zach Temple of Madison West.

Also finishing in the top 50 for the Wolverines were Trevor Zabrowski in 32nd (18:43) and John Czajka in 44th (19:19).

Waterford finished seventh among the nine complete teams with 198 points. Madison West, which had its top five runners finish in the top 11, won the meet with 34 points, well ahead of runner-up Sussex Hamilton (77) and third-place Milwaukee Marquette (87).

In the girls race, Waterford finished fifth with 129 points. Sydney Younk had the best finish for the Wolverines, taking 15th in 21:58. Natalia Arteaga was 24th (22:46), Lucy Younk was 30th (23:09), Matyson Schaal was 34th (23:58) and Mikayla Datka was 35th (24:05).

Slinger, which had four of its runners in the top eight, won the team title with 38, edging out runner-up Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (44) and third-place Waukesha West.

Myra Stray of Waukesha West won the race in 19:38.

Boys volleyball

GERMANTOWN INVITATIONAL: Union Grove went 4-2 to finish ninth out of 26 teams Saturday at the Germantown Invitational.

The tournament featured six of the top-10 teams in the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association poll — Milwaukee Marquette, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, Germantown, Arrowhead and Cedarburg.

“It was awesome getting to test ourselves against them,” Broncos coach Jamie Anderson said. “I feel very excited about the outlook for the rest of the season. The team played great all day.”

Ty Geschke led the Union Grove offense with 43 kills, four aces and three blocks. Hudson Dresen had 37 kills, eight aces and three blocks, Zac Montgomery finished with 14 kills and 11 blocks, and Domenic McDougal had 101 assists and two aces.

Leading the Broncos on the defensive side of the court was senior libero James May with 38 digs along with eight aces.

Union Grove won 25-16, 25-19 over Indian Trail.

No other individual match results were available as of Saturday night.

BURLINGTON: The Demons went 3-2, winning both of its matches in the consolation bracket Saturday at the Madison Memorial Invitational.

Burlington (13-13) beat Madison East 25-14, 25-15 and Whitefish Bay Dominican 25-19, 21-25, 17-16 in consolation.

The Demons beat Oak Creek 20-25, 25-22, 15-12 in pool play and lost to Neenah in two sets and to Madison LaFollette in three sets.

Team leaders were Karsen Skiles with 27 kills, Chris Naber with 36 assists, James Pirocanac with four blocks, Mason Tomczyk with seven aces and Jackson Phillips with 49 assists.

Boys soccer

OAK CREEK 6, BURLINGTON 1: The Demons trailed just 1-0 at the half, but the Knights got their offense going in the second half Saturday in a nonconference match at Oak Creek.

Burlington (2-7-1) scored a goal in the second half, but Oak Creek (9-3-1) had five goals scored by five players.