High school sports roundup: Shorthanded Lutheran girls basketball team guts out first win

Entering the night winless and shorthanded, the Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball team gutted out a win to remember.

Despite having just seven healthy players, the Crusaders built up a large lead on Milwaukee Saint Thomas More and held off a late rally for a 56-50 Metro Classic Conference victory Thursday night at Lutheran.

It was the MCC season opener for both teams.

Seniors Sarah Strande and Ellie Jaramillo led Lutheran (1-2 overall) with 15 points each. After missing practice all week because of illness, sophomore Julia Kellner returned and scored nine points. Juniors Salma Ibarra and Madi Mandujano each finished with seven points.

“I’m pretty proud of the way we finished out the game tonight,” Crusaders coach Steve Shaffer said. “This was one of those where it’s a mental victory.

“It was an all-around team victory tonight.”

The Crusaders set the tone early by opening the game on an 8-0 run. The Cavaliers (2-1) opened the game playing a matchup zone defense and Lutheran took advantage with six 3-point baskets in the first half. The Crusaders led 30-19 at the half and the lead ballooned to 17 points before fatigue started to set in.

Thomas More rallied to within seven points with eight minutes remaining as Lutheran’s offense grew stagnant.

“We just got a little sloppy,” Shaffer said. “We were getting tired and making some mistakes and not handling their pressure real well with our decision making.

After a timeout, the Crusaders pulled away again thanks to baskets by Ibarra, Mendujano and Strande. The Cavallilers continued to hang around thanks to sophomore Mia Bennetti’s 18 second-half points, but the closest they were able to get was within six points in the final seconds. Bennetti finished with 20 points.

Lutheran made 10 3-pointers, with Jaramillo and Strande each making four.

The win was a much needed one for Lutheran after not playing for the past nine days. The Crusaders opened the season with a 17-point loss to Lake Country Lutheran, then had a furious rally against Wilmot fall just short in a 59-55 loss. They are still adjusting after losing five seniors and two starters from their 2021-22 team that reached a WIAA sectional final for the first time in program history.

“Salma Ibarra stepped up tonight and took on more of a leadership role, which was great to see,” Shaffer said. “It’s going to take us the entire season, but if we keep improving little by little, by the end of the season we can be a tough team to beat.”

Shaffer also praised the play of junior Kennedy Kolstedt, who didn’t score but made several key defensive plays.

Wrestling

UNION GROVE 52, WATERFORD 24: The Broncos and Wolverines opened their seasons with strong showings in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Thursday at Union Grove.

Union Grove won three matches by pin, one by major decision and five by forfeit. Waterford won four matches, all by pin.

“The kids came out and they battled really hard tonight,” Union Grove coach Andy Weis said. “They stayed in good position. All the things you want to see at the beginning of the season, they were doing.”

The meet opened at 145 pounds, where Union Grove’s Lucas Wright pinned Zane Bluhm in 3:26.

“It got the team rolling in the right direction,” Weis said.

The Wolverines won the next two matches, with Bryce Konwent pinning Jeremiah Cook (3:21) at 152 and Ramon Smikowski pinning Quintyn Martinez (3:11) at 160.

Noah Petrick earned six points for the Broncos by pinning Jeremy Cherba (5:49) at 170 and Union Grove’s Jack Rewolinski pinned Max Northrop (1:25) at 182.

Travis Moore, who finished sixth in the WIAA Division 1 State Individual Wrestling Tournament last season at 170, opened his senior season by winning a major decision (13-1) over Nick Shaw at 195.

“(Moore) was just in control of the entire match and is wrestling really well,” Weis said.

Waterford won the final two matches of the meet, with Seth Bjorge pinning Willem Riley (26 seconds) at 285 and Hudson Halter pinning Keith Jackson (3:13) at 126.

BURLINGTON 60, BADGER 16: In their first dual meet of the season, the Demons had 11 victories, nine by pin or forfeit, and rolled over the Badgers in Southern Lakes Conference action Thursday at Lake Geneva.

In the first match of the night, at 152 pounds, Cade Boyd got Burlington off to a good start with a pin in 30 seconds. Other pins were by Grant Otter at 220, Ben Guerra at 126 and Brody Toledo at 132.

The Demons also won a pair of close decisions, including a 3-2 win by Dane Loppnow at 195 and a 5-2 win by Nolan Myszkewicz at 145.

“More than anything, we had good energy from the kids,” Demons coach Jade Gribble said. “Even though it got to be lopsided, there was a lot of excitement and the fans were getting into it.”

The pins were good, but Gribble said winning the two close matches is something that will help as the season progresses.

“That’s always a positive thing,” Gribble said. “The key to winning duals is winning the close matches.”

Boys swimming

SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE RELAYS: Burlington Co-op had three winning relays and eight overall top-three relays Thursday and finished second in the Southern Lakes Conference Relays at Elkhorn.

Burlington Co-op totaled 216 points, 17 behind winner Badger Co-op (233). Prairie/St. Catherine’s had two second-place relays and finished fourth in the team standings (121).

The trio of senior Caleb Weis, junior Franklin Mayer and sophomore Trey Smith were on three winning relays and one runner-up relay. With senior Hopking Uyenbat, they won the 1,000-meter crescendo freestyle relay in 11:26.55 and the 400 breaststroke relay in 5:18.33, and with senior Christian Venegas they won the 500 crescendo freestyle relay in 5:11.70. Smith, Uyenbat, Weis and Mayer were second in the 200 medley relay (1:58.65).

Senior Jack Sievert, junior Ethan Pedersen and freshman Parker Rydelski were second in the 400 individual medley relay with Venegas (5:22.24) and the three were second in the 400 backstroke relay with senior Ryan Currier (5:31.78).

The quartet of sophomore Nathan Hynes, freshman Isaiah Rosa, junior Caden Vargo and sophomore Isaac Tremmel was third for the Demons in the 200 freestyle relay (2:03.45) and in the 100 freestyle relay (58.46).

Finishing second for PSC Aquatics in two events were the trio of senior Tim Peterson and freshmen Jack Borzynski and Nathan Breit. With junior Hemingway Fletcher, they were second in the 200 butterfly relay in 2:06.87 and with junior Brodin Sluis they were second in the 400 breaststroke relay in 5:41.64.

Breit, Peterson, Borzynski and freshman Nolan Mrotek were third in the 200 medley relay (2:02.32), which broke the previous team record from January 2019 by more than 20 seconds. The fourth-place 400 freestyle relay (4:42.55) of Mrotek, junior Jerome Mattick, senior Alex Waite and Borzynski broke the previous record from February 2020 by 10 seconds.