High school sports roundup: Shircel scores twice, Horlick beats Case in boys soccer

In an intracity battle of Southeast Conference teams Tuesday, the underdog came out on top.

Oliver Shircel scored two goals, one in each half, to give Horlick a 2-1 victory over Case in an SEC match at Case.

Shircel, a junior forward, put the Rebels (4-7-2, 2-4-1 SEC) in the lead in the 20th minute after hammering in a shot that dipped past Eagles goalkeeper Griffin Meisterheim for a 1-0 lead.

Case (8-6-1, 3-3-0 SEC), which was shut out in its previous two matches, equalized in the 54th minute on a goal by junior defender Tommy Fannin. After a corner kick ricocheted free in the box, Fannin got a foot on the ball after a scramble in front of the net, Eagles coach Gregg Anderle said.

After adding a spark in Gio Maccanelli, Horlick coach Galen Irish said, the Rebels were able to restore their lead — once more with Shircel. He drilled another shot with dip that hit the back of the net in the 65th minute to make it 2-1.

"(Shircel) is just a junior," Irish said. "He has a really good shot. He started slow but has really worked well with someone next to him."

The young Rebels squad went into a defensive shell after taking the lead to close out the match. Horlick senior Everett Eisenman made seven saves in goal.

"These guys have grown a ton," Irish said. "It's starting to show. We've been progressing and things today worked out."

Anderle said his team needs to figure out how to find some consistency before the WIAA playoffs arrive.

"Credit Horlick tonight," Anderle said. "They were the better side tonight. We need to get our game back and it is not there right now. There is much work to be done.”

OAK CREEK 1, PARK 0: The Panthers played solid defense against the Southeast Conference-leading Knights Tuesday, but couldn't get going on offense at Pritchard Park.

“I would take it as a positive result,” Park coach Cameron Pope said. “We know that Oak Creek is a very talented team, and they are undefeated in the conference. While obviously we don’t like losing, we recognize that there is a lot of value in competing against a really tough team.”

Oak Creek (13-4-1, 6-0-0 SEC) scored in the 33rd minute, but was unable to get much going against Park (4-6-1, 1-5-1 SEC) after the initial goal. Pope said that the defense played really well, and senior goalkeeper Omar Valeriano made a few saves that kept the Panthers in the match.

“Our defensive unit was outstanding today,” Pope said. “They played with all of their heart and intensity.”

UNION GROVE 8, WILMOT 0: The Broncos cruised past the Panthers in a Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at Wilmot.

Union Grove (14-1-0, 5-1-0 SLC), ranked sixth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, was unstoppable on offense and scored six goals in the final 17 minutes of the match against the Panthers (1-31-1, 0-6-0). The match ended on the mercy rule in the 60th minute.

Senior forward Jackson Barber scored the first goal of the match, unassisted, in the 15th minute and added a second goal in the 45th minute, assisted by junior forward Owen Zikowski. Senior midfielder Matt Lee also had two goals against the Panthers, in the 43rd minute, assisted by Tyler Hagen, and unassisted in the 48th minute.

Jackson Zimmerman scored the Broncos’ second goal in the 27th minute, assisted by Niall Hagen. Zikowski scored an unassisted goal in the 49th minute, and Tobin Van de Water scored the fifth goal of the half, unassisted, in the 52nd minute. Freshman midfielder Cristian Gutierrez scored his first varsity goal in the 60th minute to end the match.

“We were able to rotate a lot of players around, and everybody got in tonight,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. “We knew the outcome was never going to be in doubt. We just needed to play with more urgency.”

Union Grove senior goalkeeper Hayden McDougal extended his school record with his 10th shutout of the season.

“(McDougal) has had a heck of a senior year,” Jung said. “Coming into the year, I didn’t know if we were going to have a goalkeeper. He put in work all offseason to get that job, and he deserves this. He really deserves every accolade.”

DELAVAN-DARIEN 3, BURLINGTON 1: Devin Melchiorre led the Demons in their Southern Lakes Conference loss Tuesday on Senior Night at Burlington.

Melchiorre scored a goal early in the match that gave Burlington a 1-0 lead throughout the remainder of the first half over the Comets (7-5-4, 3-3-0 SLC), ranked ninth in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll.

Burlington coach Jake Cacciotti said the junior forward’s goal was the most impressive one he has seen this year, if not throughout his entire coaching career.

“(Melchiorre) got the ball out on the wing, and he took on the first defender,” Cacciotti said. “He played inside, and then kicked the ball underneath the keepers’ hands. It was a top-class goal.”

Burlington (2-10-1, 1-5-0 SLC) struggled to slow down Delavan-Darien in the second half, and allowed three goals.

“In the second half, we lost a bit of our composure, and that unfortunately seems to be the theme this year,” Cacciotti said. “We have had a couple of first-half leads and we haven’t been able to close them out.”

Demons junior goalkeeper Caden Vargo made 11 saves.

“Delavan-Darien had a lot of shots, and I give them credit. They had a lot of attacking presence, and Caden was thankfully ready,” Cacciotti said. “He made some good plays in the first half that kept us at 0-0, and we were able to go up. He had another great game in goal.”

Cacciotti praised his five seniors — Ben Johnson, who returned from an injury in Tuesday’s match, Timothy Mann, Brayden Estrada, Charles Schopp and Daniel Brauckhoff.

ELKHORN 8, WATERFORD 0: The Wolverines were run over by the Southern Lakes Conference-leading Elks Tuesday at Waterford.

Reid Paddock and Aaron Paniagua each scored two goals for Elkhorn (9-3-1, 6-0-0 SLC).

The loss for the Wolverines (3-12-1, 1-5-0 SLC) extends their winless streak to seven matches.

Girls volleyball

UNION GROVE 3, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: Appropriately on Senior Night, seniors led the Broncos in a 25-18, 25-10, 25-9 sweep of the Comets in a Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at Union Grove.

Seniors led the statistics for Union Grove (19-8, 3-2 SLC), with Sydney Ludvigsen putting down 12 kills and adding four aces and eight digs. Erin Hansche had six kills, Faith Smith had two blocks, Madison Cimbalnik had 28 assists and Madisyn Henderson had 18 digs.

"We honored our 10 seniors and their hard work," first-year Broncos coach Abbie Hogan said. "After a slow start in the first set, we stayed in a fast paced rhythm.

"We were able to change our lineup multiple times throughout the night, allowing every player in the match and making tonight’s win a full team effort on and off the court."

WATERFORD 3, WILMOT 0: The Wolverines defeated the Panthers 25-10, 25-15, 25-13 in a Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at Waterford.

Waterford honored seniors Delany Foley, Lisa Busch, Natalia Belmontes, Maya Weinkauf, Skyler Harris, Reagan Jones, Isabel Floryance and Claire Krivanek in Tuesday’s match.

“Tonight, we honored eight incredible, dedicated seniors who have helped build and maintain a strong culture with a team-first mentality,” Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said. “It was a complete team effort, and I am proud of all of our players for their contributions.”

Floryance led the team at the net with 11 kills, Krivanek had eight kills and Belmontes had five kills. Sophomore setter Sonya Nielsen had 19 assists.

Weinkauf and Harris each led the defense with 11 digs and Jones had five aces.

CASE 3, HORLICK 0: The Eagles swept the Rebels 25-7, 25-23, 25-8 in a Southeast Conference match Tuesday at Case.

Brianna Bigelow led the Case offense with nine kills, Chelsea Lopp had five kills and Marti Chavez-Alvarado finished with 13 assists. The Eagles’ defense combined for 22 digs against the Rebels.

“We had a very good team win where we got solid contributions from everyone on the team,” Case coach Alex Moe said. “I was very satisfied with the way we played tonight.”

No player statistics for Horlick were available Tuesday night.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: Kayla Loos led the Lady Toppers to a 25-14, 25-12, 25-8 sweep of the Angels in a Metro Classic Conference match Tuesday at Burlington.

Loos was close to perfect, putting down 14 kills on 15 swings. Molly Brauer had six kills and Jayden Garratt had 30 assists. Kelly Pum was a force for the Lady Toppers on the back line with 15 digs and five aces. Coach Wayne Schultz said Pum was flying all over the court defensively.

Other top contributors for Catholic Central (11-17, 3-3 MCC) were Izzy Kucera with eight digs and Myah Ramsey with three aces.

“It was tough sledding all the way,” Angels coach Zach Prideaux said. “Catholic Central does a really great job of setting up their hitters, and they created a lot of scoring opportunities for themselves. We couldn’t do much in return.”

Freshman Aniyah Price led St. Catherine’s (2-16, 0-7 MCC) with three kills.

PRAIRIE 3, WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 1: The Hawks had a battle all the way and finally outlasted the Knights 28-26, 29-27, 22-25, 25-20 in a Metro Classic Conference match Tuesday at Whitefish Bay.

"We served and passed well tonight," Prairie coach Sophia Penkala said. "As a team, our communication and hustle was strong.

"Our team kept the pressure on Dominican, stayed aggressive and took advantage of momentum when it was in our side."

Amelia Ropiak led the Hawks with 18 kills and 18 digs. Lexi Kuvshinikov had nine kills, 15 digs and four aces, Chloe Kennedy had seven kills and Cate Yunker had 41 assists and four aces. Defensively, Anna Johnson had 30 digs along with four aces, and Libby Batten had 12 digs.

Girls swimming

RACINE UNIFIED 109, OAK CREEK 76: Racine Unified Co-op improved to 3-1 on the season after a Southeast Conference dual meet at the Racine Unified Aquatic Center on Tuesday.

Sofia Badillo, Gabriela Peterman and Alice Stratman each won three events.

The trio linked up with Grace Gross to win the 200-yard medley relay (1:59.47). Stratman and Gross went on to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:52.27) with Sophia Marini and Jordyn Tran. Stratman also won the 100 breaststroke (1:18.30).

Badillo won the 100 butterfly (1:02.71) and 100 backstroke (1:05.15). Peterman won the 50 freestyle (26.3) and the 100 freestyle (59.74).

Layla Genevich won in diving with 206.9 points ahead of Oak Creek's Madison Abrams (197.3).

BADGER CO-OP 104, BURLINGTON CO-OP 66: Averi Larsen denied the Badgers a clean sweep in event victories in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Tuesday at Lake Geneva.

Larsen won two events for Burlington Co-op. The junior won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:11.75 and the 100 freestyle in 54.47.

Katie Goetzke finished second in the 200 freestyle (2:09.63) ahead of teammate Natalie Oldenburg in third (2:10.44). Goetzke (5:46.86) and Oldenburg (5:52.43) also finished second and third in the 500 freestyle.

Claire Keeker finished second in the 50 freestyle (26.32) and third in the 100 butterfly (1:04.92). Callie Klepp was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.47).

PRAIRIE/ST. CATHERINE'S: CC Berkey provided the top time for PSC Aquatics in a Southern Lakes Conference triple dual meet Tuesday at Delavan.

Berkey finished second in the 200-yard freestyle in a personal-best 2:36.51. PSC Aquatics coach Myra Fox said the junior trimmed 23 seconds off her previous time.

Kayla Craft finished third in the 100 butterfly (1:33.39) and Craft and Berkey were part of the third-place 200 freestyle relay (2:14.12) with Riley Saenim and Makaelyn Trujillo.

PSC Aquatics lost to Jefferson-Cambridge 132-32 and to Delavan-Darien 81-69.