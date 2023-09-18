Lightning struck on Saturday night at Horlick Field.

Then again and again until the scheduled Midwest Classic Conference football game between Racine Lutheran and Kenosha Christian Life needed to be postponed until Monday.

The wait proved to be worth it as the Crusaders put together a complete performance with a dominant attack on the ground to win 41-0.

The Crusaders (4-1, 3-0 MCC) put themselves on the board first after their defense generated a turnover. Julian Kim recovered a fumble after pressure got to Eagles' (1-4, 1-2 MCC) quarterback Monchie Gunter. The ball was recovered at the 24 and Christian Girolamo scored on the ground on the following play for the Crusaders to make it a 7-0 game in the first quarter.

Both teams had moments and chances during the first half but were not finding a breakthrough off of generated turnovers.

Racine Lutheran sophomore quarterback and defensive back Eli Gasau grabbed an interception off Gunther that resulted in no points on the ensuing possession. Freshman Bryce Austin jumped a route on an intended pass for Eagles' senior wide receiver Eli Neal but Crusaders' quarterback Cohen Kraus threw an interception right back.

It wouldn't be until the final play of the first half when a big play finally came good for Lutheran. Gasau passed over a crowd of Eagles to find the run of Matthew Hoeft. The Crusaders' senior tight end dodged tackle attempts by Gabe Helzer and Brayden Becker down the left sideline to score a 51-yard touchdown pass as the clock struck zeros on the second quarter.

The second half opened with the Crusaders extending their lead. A double reverse led to a 38-yard touchdown run for freshman running back Tolan Johnson. Lutheran had run the exact play in the first quarter with Johnson getting in the endzone only for a holding call to take points off the board. The Crusaders stored the play and brought it back - this time without issue - and bringing the score up to 19-0.

The Crusaders started to pound the ball on the ground in the second half. An adjustment to move Gasau from shotgun and pistol positions and lining up more regularly under center resulted in more runs up the middle.

"They started taking away the outside," Racine Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. "So, hey, let's get back to our bread and butter and take what they're giving us."

Tyler Stauffer added a 15-yard touchdown run and Girolamo followed the next drive in the third quarter with a 40-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 34-0.

The running game added a fifth touchdowns in the fourth quarter when Kraus ran for a 24-yard score. The touchdown triggered the running clock and the Crusaders held to the 41-0 score to secure their fourth straight win.

Lutheran finished with 287 yards rushing. It was a collective effort with Girolamo rushing for 96 yards on nine carries, Stauffer at 70 yards on seven carries, Johnson at 57 yards on two carries, Kraus with 40 yards on three carries and Gasau with his one attempt going the distance to cap off the game.

It will be a quick turnaround for the young Crusaders team. The postponed game due to lightning, which Smith noted was the first such occurrence in his 27-years of coaching, means playing on short rest before playing Friday at Saint Francis (2-3, 2-1 MCC).

Boys soccer

PRAIRIE 3, LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 1: The Hawks took down the Lightning in a battle of state-ranked teams Monday at Hartland.

Lake Country Lutheran (8-2-1), ranked second in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, had not lost a match since playing Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran, ranked third in D4, on Aug. 26.

“The team came to play with a ton of fire and intensity coming off of three straight losses from ranked opponents,” Prairie coach Mike Modesti said. “Lake Country Lutheran is ranked and we came to their place and dominated the game.”

Senior forward Nick Peterson was a large component in the dominate play of Prairie (5-3-1), which was ranked eighth in the WSCA poll for Division 4. Peterson netted an unassisted goal in the fourth minute and assisted on goals scored by junior midfielders Alex Pias and Sonny Wilton in the ninth and 21st minutes.

Modesti said that Peterson was “a problem for their defense from the start of the game” and “provided the team with some quality goal-scoring opportunities.” Other players who received praise were senior defender Zach Behrens and sophomore defender Giuliano Ferrentino, who Modesti said “controlled and dominated on the defensive end.”

Freshman goalkeeper Dalton Ahlensdorf, who has earned three shutouts in eight starts, made ten saves against the Lightning, which are averaging just under three goals per game this season. Modesti noted that Ahlensdorf “made some huge saves” and “prevented Lake Country Lutheran from getting back in the game.”

Girls volleyball

BURLINGTON 3, CASE 0: The Demons got a clean sweep win over the Eagles at Burlington on Monday, winning the nonconference match 25-11, 25-14, 25-21.

Burlington (20-6), which had won 10 consecutive matches prior to competing in the Charger Challenge last Saturday at Sussex, was led offensively by Caitlyn Flees, who had nine kills and defensively by Kati Berezowitz, who had eight digs. Other contributors were Ella Safar with 17 assists, Natalie Leach with seven digs and Sophie Stoughton with four kills.

Leading the way for Case (11-14) was Elise Webster and Kyra Kolaske, who had 14 and seven digs, respectively. Eagles coach Alex Moe said that Webster and Kolaske “made some big strides on defense.”

“We came out very hesitant and tight to start, but eventually we were able to start getting in a groove and play a bit more competitively,” Moe said. “It was good to see us start to compete.

"I’m hoping our young team can continue to use matches like these as learning opportunities and chances to grow into a consistently competitive team.”

HORLICK: The Rebels had a difficult outing during Monday's Kenosha Indian Trail quadrangular in Kenosha.

Horlick came away without a win at the quadrangular: losing to South Milwaukee 25-13, 25-6; Kenosha Christian Life 25-12, 25-6; and Kenosha Indian Trail 25-8, 25-7. Indian Trail (3-1) is currently third in the Southeast Conference behind Franklin (3-0) and Oak Creek (3-0).

Mayze Costible and Mikayla Sims each had six kills to lead Horlick (4-11, 0-4 SEC). Neveah Folk led the team defensively with six digs and Madilyn Kaprelian made 18 assists.

Boys volleyball

HP UNITED 3, SHOREWOOD 0: HP United won its first standalone nonconference match of the season Monday at Horlick, defeating Shorewood 25-13, 25-8, 25-21.

“We have three matches in a row this week (Mon., Tues., Weds.), so it’s a little crazy,” HP United coach Pete Leslie said. “We played kind of well and we didn’t get overly worked up. It was a nice win for us today.”

Sophomore outside hitter Fischer Jackson led HP United with 14 kills, junior setter Cameron Betker had 24 assists and freshman libero Cole Betker had a team-high 10 digs. Silas Liddell, also a sophomore outside hitter, had five aces.

At the Kenosha Tremper Invitational last Saturday, HP United finished in fifth place, winning matches against Pewaukee (25-13, 25-23, 15-9) and Whitnall (25-23, 25-18) and dropping matches to Tremper and Waterford.

Girls tennis

BURLINGTON 5, CASE 2: The Demons swept through the singles flights during Monday's nonconference dual meet at Burlington.

Holly Adamek, competing at No. 1 singles for Burlington, defeated Case's Ruby Ferguson 6-0, 6-1. At No. 2 singles, Sydney Ewald defaeted Gabrielle Schmidtmann 6-2, 6-4. At No. 3 singles, Maryn Nichols defeated Georgia Harrell 6-0, 6-0. Emmaline Pedersen, at No. 4 singles, improved to 15-1 this season by defeating Emma Meltzer 6-0, 6-3.

The Eagles won the top two flights at doubles. Mackenna Hatfield and Scarlett Hay continued their strong season at No. 1 doubles for Case by winning 6-2, 7-5 over Burlington's Mabel Nichols and Sarah Frohmader. Case's No. 2 doubles team of Elise Kaesermann and Tamara Needeljkovic defeated Rylie Fisher 6-1, 6-4.

Burlington's No. 3 doubles team of Rumina Sharma and Ellie Pieters improved to 15-1 on the season by defeating Case's Aleksandra Zamecnik and Grace Grassinger 6-0, 6-3.