High school sports roundup: Roberts earns top SLC honor, Union Grove second in SLC Tournament

The battle for Southern Lakes Conference individual supremacy in girls’ golf came down to the final hole Tuesday.

Union Grove High School senior Norah Roberts made a birdie putt on the final hole of the Blue course at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville to tie Kylie Walker of Westosha Central for medalist honors in the SLC Championship Tournament.

Both girls shot 2-over-par 74s in windy conditions at Ives Grove. Walker officially was the medalist as she won the first part of the WIAA tiebreaker, better back-nine score. Walker shot a 1-under 35 to Roberts’ 1-over 37.

Westosha won the team title with 326, eight ahead of the Broncos at 334. Burlington finished third at 385 and Waterford was seventh at 476.

Roberts and Walker were playing in the final group and Roberts was ahead after the first nine holes, on the White course, with a 37 to Walker’s 39. Roberts’ score included a double bogey 7 on the 435-yard, par-5 fifth hole that negated birdies on each of the two holes before that.

On their 10th hole, Walker made a birdie and Roberts had a bogey and they were tied at 2-over. Walker took a one-shot lead on their 13th hole with a par to Roberts’ bogey, but Walker gave it back with a bogey on their 14th hole.

Just as they were finishing their 15th hole, a storm came in and the players had to be pulled off the course, Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said. After an hour delay, Walker had a birdie on the hole to again go 1-up on Roberts with three holes left.

After they both parred their 16th hole, Roberts came through with back-to-back birdies on her final two holes, finishing with an eight-foot birdie putt, Swanson said. Walker also had birdied 17, then parred 18.

“This gave Norah just enough to earn conference Player of the Year,” Swanson said. “Today had some very tough conditions. It was extremely windy at Ives Grove, which always makes the course tough. The pin placements were also in very tough positions, making putting a little harder than usual. We really struggled handling the wind, especially on the front nine.”

After Roberts, junior Lexi Manteufel continued her exceptional play by shooting a 4-over 76 to finish third in the individual standings. She birdied her first two holes and had three birdies on the front nine en route to a 38. She had seven pars and two bogeys on the back nine for another 38.

“Lexi was outstanding today,” Swanson said. "She has been so good the past couple of weeks for us.”

Rounding out the Broncos’ top four were senior Allie McBryde, seventh with an 88, and senior Larah Hood-Brennan, 11th with a 96.

Burlington was led by junior Kendall Kafar, who shot a 90 to finish eighth. The Demons also got a 96 from senior Abbie Weiler (12th), a 97 from junior Kayla Warner (14th) and a 102 from junior Sophia Dutcher (18th).

Waterford’s top golfer was junior Sydney Norgal, who shot a 108 to finish 22nd. Freshman Grace Rupert shot a 117 to tie for 25th.

INDIAN TRAIL INVITATIONAL: Case and Franklin tied for the team title at the Stableford format tournament played at Hawks View Golf Course in Lake Geneva.

The Eagles and Sabers each scored 50 points.

Boys soccer

UNION GROVE 1, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: On Tuesday at Union Grove, for the first time in program history, the Broncos beat the Comets in a Southern Lakes Conference match.

In a battle of teams ranked in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, Union Grove (10-1-0, 3-1-0 SLC), ranked sixth in Division 2, nearly broke the losing streak in the teams’ last meeting on Sept. 21, 2021, but the Broncos were unable to hold on to a 2-1 lead and lost 3-2.

Everything finally came together Tuesday against Delavan-Darien (5-4-3, 2-2-0), ranked 10th in Division 3.

“The first half was pretty back and forth,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. “We weren’t really connected so we couldn’t string together passes and we didn’t create many chances. Defensively, we were solid and they didn’t have any good chances either.”

After making slight halftime adjustments, the Broncos found an offensive rhythm while continuing to shut down the Comets on defense.

Senior forward Jackson Barber provided the only scoring of the match with an unassisted goal in the 53rd minute.

“We tried to keep our two forwards, Owen Zikowski and Jackson Barber, more central to give us more of a threat and create a few chances,” Jung said. “Jackson got the one finish. We played a ball in, and it got deflected. He finished it from 20-yards right past the goalkeeper.”

Defensively, Jung said sophomore defender Jackson Zimmerman “played the game of his life. He made two or three massive 30-yard runs and he had a couple of huge head balls. He had the best game of his season.”

Goalkeeper Hayden McDougal made four saves in his seventh shutout of the season.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 2, WATERFORD 1: The Wolverines lost to the Falcons in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Salem on Tuesday.

Waterford (3-10, 1-3 SLC) found the net for a first-half goal, but struggled to score again throughout the remainder of the match.

Westosha is 5-2-2 and 3-1 in the SLC.

No further information was available Tuesday night.

BADGER 4, BURLINGTON 1: The Demons took a 1-0 lead at the half, but the Badgers battled back in the second half with four goals for a Southern Lakes Conference victory Tuesday at Bushnell Park in Burlington.

Ben Graham scored on a penalty kick in the first half, which was set up when he dribbled from the midfield and was tripped in the box.

After that, Burlington (2-8-1, 1-3-0 SLC) had its chances, but couldn’t score, coach Jake Cacciotti said.

“We played pretty well and we had our opportunities,” Cacciotti said. “It was a rough one.”

This was the Demons’ last home game away from the high school field. The new field at Burlington is expected to be ready for Burlington’s football game Friday against Badger. The soccer team’s first match on the new field is at 11 a.m. Saturday against nonconference foe Milton.

KENOSHA BRADFORD/REUTHER 2, PARK 0: At Pritchard Park Tuesday, the Red Devils scored one goal in each half, both on free kicks, to get their first Southeast Conference victory of the season.

The Panthers (3-4-1, 1-3-1 SEC) were unable to score against the defense of Bradford/Reuther (5-5-0, 1-3-0), which was coming off an 2-1 upset victory over state-ranked Prairie on Saturday.

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 7, HORLICK 1: The Rebels (2-7-1, 1-4 SEC) lost to the Hawks (6-4-1, 1-2-1 SEC) in a Southeast Conference match Tuesday at Jaskwhich Stadium in Kenosha.

No further details were available Tuesday night.

Girls volleyball

BURLINGTON 3, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: The Demons swept the Comets 25-5, 25-16, 25-13 in a Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at Delavan.

“It was another great conference win,” said Burlington co-coach Teri Little, whose team is ranked fourth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll. “Strong pressure from the service line and aggressive attacking helped pace the team.

"We had tasked the team with making sure they were putting effort into the little parts of their game — transitions, communication, et cetera — and were happy with their response.”

Abby Alan led the offense for Burlington (19-3, 4-0 SLC) with 10 kills. Alan did not have a hitting error in 15 swings and had a hitting percentage of .667. Kenna Kornely led the defense with nine digs and added eight kills, and Ella Safar had 22 assists and seven digs. Katie Berezowitz had four aces and five digs, and Katherine Deisher had three aces.

Delavan-Darien is 1-10 and 1-3 in the SLC.

UNION GROVE 3, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 0: Using aggressive serving and a good night keeping the ball in play, the Broncos swept the Falcons 25-17, 25-23, 25-15 in a Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at Union Grove.

Union Grove (16-5, 2-2 SLC) had an impressive night serving overall, serving 73 times with just four errors (94%).

“We carried high energy throughout the entire match,” Broncos coach Abbie Hogan said. “We came out strong with our serving and we executed many plays with first-ball kills.”

Sydney Ludvigsen led the offense with seven kills and also had six digs. Natalie Pitts had six kills, Madison Cimbalnik had 17 assists, Sophia Rampulla had four blocks and Madisyn Henderson and Carolina Kasuboski combined for seven aces and 10 digs.

LAKE GENEVA BADGER 3, WATERFORD 2: The Wolverines lost 13-25, 25-20, 19-25, 26-24, 25-11 in a Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at Waterford.

"Today was a game of momentum," Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said. "When we had it on our side, we found success.

"Unfortunately we also let the momentum shift back the other direction too quickly, which is something we can learn from."

Isabel Floryance led the Wolverines with 19 kills and five aces while contributing defensively with 17 digs. Claire Krivanek added 11 kills and a block. Sonya Nielsen had a team-high 40 assists while adding eight digs and two aces. Lisa Busch led the team with 19 digs and had four assists and two aces.

CASE 3, KENOSHA TREMPER 0: The Eagles recovered from a slow start to beat the Trojans 25-20, 25-16, 25-15 in a Southeast Conference match Tuesday at Case.

“We came out to start with a little bit of a slow pace and were late to everything, be it attacking or defense,” Eagles coach Alex Moe said. “Once we stepped up our pace of play, we improved tremendously. We’ve been stressing in practice how we need to come out faster against teams.”

Natalie Harris led the Eagles with 25 kills, and Brianna Bigelow and Chelsea Lopp combined for 12 kills. Ciara Hummer had 30 assists, and Elise Webster led the defense with seven digs.

“We also worked a lot on getting our middles more involved, so I was happy to see all three middles — Bigelow, Lopp and Carly LaPlante — be involved when they had their opportunities,” Moe said.

RACINE LUTHERAN 3, MILWAUKEE RUFUS KING 0: The Crusaders defeated the Generals 25-7, 25-9, 25-11 in a nonconference match Tuesday at Lutheran.

"We definitely stepped up our game on offense and had all of our hitters hitting strong," Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said.

Julia Kellner led the Crusaders (15-4) with 11 kills and six blocks. Kaitlyn Zurawski served a team-high six aces and contributed five kills. Riley LaBoda led the team with 36 assists and Lindsey Thoennes added six kills and eight digs.

"It was great to see the team earn their points tonight with kills, blocks and service aces," Demuth said. "This was a strong team win."

Girls swimming

RACINE UNIFIED 137, KENOSHA BRADFORD 46: The Racine Unified Co-op swimming and diving team was dominant in a Southeast Conference dual meet Tuesday at Kenosha.

Sofia Badillo led Racine Unified (1-1 SEC) by winning four events. Individually, the senior won the 200-yard freestyle (2:09.17) and 500 freestyle (5:51.91), and in the relays, she won the 200 medley relay (2:01.75) with Alice Stratman, Grace Gross and Gabriela Peterman and the 200 freestyle relay (1:52.01) with Gross, Sophia Marini and Jordyn Tran.

Stratman won the 100 breaststroke (1:24.00), Peterman won the 100 backstroke (1:09.79), Madeline Cerny won the 100 freestyle (1:04.96) and Layla Genevich won the diving with a 233.45 points.

"The girls coming from other schools are enjoying the co-op," Racine Unified coach Frank Michalowski said. "They're all setting fast times."

BURLINGTON CO-OP 118, ELKHORN 64: Averi Larsen won four events in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Tuesday at the Wellness Center in Burlington.

The junior won the 200-yard freestyle (2:00.43) ahead of her senior teammate Claire Keeker (2:13.74) in second. Larsen won the 100 butterfly (1:01.83) and was the anchor on two winning relay teams: the 200 freestyle relay (1:46.56) with Keeker, Emilia Dahms and Katie Goetzke, and the 400 freestyle relay (3:59.57) with Keeker, Maya Schaefer and Molly Warren.

Dahms led a Burlington sweep of the top three places in the 200 individual medley. The senior won (2:29.46) ahead of Goetzke (2:33.8) and Rylie Bergemann (2:35.95). Goetzke won the 500 freestyle (6:03.19) ahead of freshman teammate Zoe Pomeroy (6:17.69).

Natalie Oldenburg won two events: the 50 freestyle (27.29), ahead of junior teammate Callie Klepp (28.14), and the 100 backstroke (1:06.82).

PRAIRIE/ST. CATHERINE'S: Kayla Craft and Anna Nguyen had strong showings for PSC Aquatics Tuesday against Platteville-Lancaster and Whitewater at Whitewater.

Craft and Nguyen finished fourth as part of the 200-yard freestyle relay (2:25.75) with Makaelyn Trujillo and Sophia Reeser, and fourth in the 400 freestyle relay (5:46.37) with CC Berkley and Sora Pearson.

Brie Luchun Ledvina finished fourth in the 50 freestyle (33.94) and Riley Saenim was fifth in the 500 freestyle (6:55.89).