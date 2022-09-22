High school sports roundup: Roberson fuels St. Catherine's soccer victory

The St. Catherine’s and Racine Lutheran high school boys soccer teams have been in the same place in recent matches — the doldrums.

The Angels — at least temporarily — pulled themselves out of their funk Wednesday with a 3-0 victory over the Crusaders in a Metro Classic Conference match at Pritchard Park.

St. Catherine’s (2-4-2, 1-2 MCC) entered the match with a three-match losing streak that started after it won the championship of the Catholic Memorial Tournament in a shootout on Sept. 3. Meanwhile, in that same time frame, Lutheran (2-5-2, 0-3) 1-4 in its last five matches.

Something had to happen, and for the Angels, it came from a surprise source, coach Ben Lake said.

Junior midfielder Wade Roberson was officially credited with one assist, but two of St. Catherine’s goals were set up by Roberson, who is better known for his physical play than for his finesse.

In the first half, senior forward Daniel Ugarte scored around the 30th minute after he received a pinpoint 40-yard pass from Roberson, dribbled, beat a defender and put the ball in the net. Because of the extra move, Roberson didn’t get credited with the assist.

“Roberson passed from the back third of our side to the top half of Lutheran’s side,” Lake said. “It was right to Ugarte on the run — it was such a great ball.”

The Angels led 1-0 at the half, then went up 2-0 just two minutes into the second half on an unassisted goal by sophomore midfielder Alex Wilkey.

Midway through the second half, Edgar Gomez tapped in a goal at the far post after another “incredible” pass from Roberson, Lake said. Roberson sent the ball across the 18-yard box to the far post, right to Gomez’s right foot.

“It was an incredible ball across the face of the goal,” Lake said. “Gomez ran right onto it.”

Lake said Roberson is a tireless worker in practice and is becoming more than just a physical presence.

“That was what was so surprising to us,” Lake said. “He’s not like guy who threads in those types of passes. He’s known for hard tackling and physically winning balls, so for him to make those passes is really cool.

“He works relentlessly in training sessions and he showed tonight how much more well-rounded he is.”

Josh Radtke made 12 saves for Lutheran. Coach Peter LaBoda gave credit to the Angels for their “phenomenal” match, but also said his team needs a spark.

“They put us back on our heels again tonight,” LaBoda said. “We need to start finding some confidence in some players to get us through the streak that we're on. Both coaches and players need to accept the responsibility.”

• This match also brought some early awareness of pancreatic cancer. November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, but since soccer is over by then, members and friends of Lake’s family were at the match.

Lake’s father-in-law, Paul Glassen, died in September 2019 of pancreatic cancer and exactly one month later, Glassen’s son and Lake’s brother-in-law, Jim, died of the same disease.

• Coming up Friday for the Angels is a match against Verona, ranked fourth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll.

The Wildcats are coached by David Perkins, a 1997 St. Catherine’s graduate and former Angels goalkeeper, and their top player is Connor Gage, whose father, Dan, is a 1999 St. Catherine’s grad who also was a goalkeeper.

PARK 2, CUDAHY/ST. FRANCIS 0: The Panthers were sluggish in a scoreless first half, then got going in the second half for a nonconference victory Wednesday at Cudahy.

Park (4-4-1) had been playing well early in matches lately, coach Cameron Pope said.

“We came out slow and lethargic in the first half, not the typical level of intensity we’ve had in our last few matches,” Pope said. “They responded really well in the second half to elevate their play.

Omar Cruz put the Panthers up 1-0 on the Packers (4-5-0) with an unassisted goal from just outside the box in the 52nd minute, then Neto Flores scored on a penalty kick in the 65th minute after Adam Ahaukal was tackled in the box while controlling the ball.

“The (Cudahy player) slid and tackled him from behind,” Pope said. “He made a play on the ball and it was bad timing. Adam didn’t go down and he continued the play, but the official correctly called it.”

Senior Omar Valeriano made five saves, including a key one in the 70th minute.

“One of their guys passed our final line of defense and Omar came out of the net and met the kid just as he was about to strike the ball,” Pope said. “He’s been a real valuable asset and he has superior instincts. He’s made our defense more confident.”

KENOSHA TREMPER 3, CASE 1: The Eagles fell behind 2-0 in the first 10 minutes and lost for the first time in Southeast Conference play in a match Wednesday against the state-ranked Trojans at Case.

The match was scheduled for Tuesday, but was postponed because of lightning and rain.

Case (7-3-1, 3-1 SEC) began the match in more a defensive stance instead of their usual up-tempo attacking style, coach Gregg Anderle said, but it backfired a bit and Tremper took advantage.

Once the Eagles resumed their style of play, they cut their deficit in half on a goal by Luis Chavez in the 26th minute. Chavez put a 15-yard shot past Trojans goalkeeper Ben Wajerski to make it 2-1, but could not put any other balls in the net.

In the second half, Tremper (9-0-0, 4-0-0 SEC), ranked ninth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, got some insurance with a shot that went in the net off the far post behind Case junior goalkeeper Griffin Meisterheim.

Anderle said Meisterheim made several big saves to prevent any further scoring, but the Eagles couldn’t dent the Trojans’ defense.

“Our guys played their hearts out,” Anderle said. “I told (Tremper) coach Blascoe after the game that he deserved the win and that we tried to play outside what we normally would do. Perhaps we gave them too much respect.

“Once we went back to our normal approach, we had much better results. Tremper is better in finishing than we are, but we had an edge in possession and generated a lot of opportunities.”

DOMINICAN 3, PRAIRIE 1: Playing for the first time on their new turf field, the Knights were pumped up and that energy helped them beat the Hawks in a Metro Classic Conference match Wednesday at Whitefish Bay.

Prairie (3-4-1, 1-2-0 MCC), ranked eighth in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, scored first when Giuliano Ferrentino scored in the 20th minute off an assist by Gabi Kuvshinikov, who sent a free kick from the corner into the box and Ferrentino got his foot on the ball to put it in the net.

Dominican’s Jaime Flores Jr. scored two goals for the Knights (4-4-0, 3-0-0) before the half to make it 2-1.

In the third period, Dominican scored on a corner kick when Flores, who was left unmarked, headed the ball in for a hat trick and a 3-1 Knights lead.

Prairie goalkeeper Liam York made five saves.

Hawks coach Mike Modesti said the celebration of the new field definitely affected his players.

“The environment at the game was extremely challenging for us to play at,” Modesti said. “Dominican was extremely pumped up to play and their fans showed out strong. Their new field is extremely narrow and played as an advantage to their direct style.

“We are going to change some things up offensively to give us more opportunities on the net.”

Boys volleyball

CASE 3, KENOSHA TREMPER 0: The Eagles got solid offensive contributions from Connor Sandkuhler and Deon’te Cottingham and swept the Trojans 25-18, 25-22, 25-20 in a Southeast Conference match Wednesday at Case.

Sandkuhler had 13 kills and Cottingham had 15 assists for Case (4-3, 3-1 SEC).

Tremper is winless this season (0-9, 0-4 SEC).

INDIAN TRAIL 3, HORLICK 0: The Rebels nearly sent this Southeast Conference match to a fourth game, but the Hawks won a close third set to sweep Horlick 25-17, 25-17, 28-26 Wednesday at Indian Trail.

Calvin Costabile led the offense for the Rebels (2-5, 2-2 SEC) with 12 kills, Joel Svatek had 35 assists and Jayden Wendt had five aces. Defensively, Josh Martin had 15 digs and Parker Jensen had two blocks.

Indian Trail, which received votes in the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, is 8-11 and 4-0 in the SEC.

KENOSHA BRADFORD/REUTHER 3, PARK 0: The Panthers adjusted to their new lineup after a rough first set and played better the rest of the way a 25-8, 25-19, 25-13 Southeast Conference loss Wednesday at Park.

Braden Roushia led the offense for Park (0-4 overall and SLC) with 10 kills and added six digs, Cameron Betker had 13 assists and four kills, and Caiden Cardenas had seven digs.

Girls tennis

PRAIRIE 5, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 2: The Hawks swept doubles and earned a split in singles Wednesday in a Metro Classic Conference dual meet at Burlington.

The meet was postponed from Tuesday because of rain and lightning.

Jaclyn Palmen and Salisia Servantez started the doubles sweep for Prairie with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Joy Laplander and Noirin Dempsey at No. 1.

Arenie Vartanian and Isabelle Grotmol (No. 2 doubles) won 6-3, 6-1 and Tevene Vartanian and Caroline Berkey (No. 3 doubles) won 6-1, 6-3.

The Hawks won the odd-numbered flights in singles as Lily Jorgenson beat Kayla Loos 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 and Sophia Baptista won 6-3, 6-2 over Stephanie Jabrial at No. 3.

For the Lady Toppers, Olivia Ricci won the only three-set match of the meet, rallying to beat Prairie’s Evelyn Kane 5-7, 6-4, 10-7. The match lasted two hours and finished with no daylight left, Catholic Central coach Breck Ward said.

“Olivia has dominated tiebreakers all season,” Ward said.

At No. 4 singles, the Lady Toppers’ Elinor Proctor beat Beerat Mangat 6-2, 6-3.

MARTIN LUTHER 7, ST. CATHERINE’S/LUTHERAN 0: The Angels lost all of their matches in straight sets Wednesday in a Metro Classic Conference dual meet at Greendale.

The Angels’ No. 1 doubles team of Sarah Strande and Mabel Beversdorf played in the most competitive match, losing to Maddie Janetzke and Ava Hoppert 6-2, 6-3.