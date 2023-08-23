The Union Grove High School boys soccer team had a major turnover this year after the defending Southern Lakes Conference co-champion lost 12 seniors to graduation.

The new batch of Broncos got their season off to a successful, albeit rocky, start Tuesday.

Sophomore midfielder Peyton Hoard scored two first-half goals and freshman goalkeeper Finn Jacobs had some good stops in the net as Union Grove beat Shoreland Lutheran 3-2 in a nonconference match at Somers.

“It was a mess,” Broncos coach Sean Jung said. “We have a very young team and still have a lot to figure out. We start six sophomores who haven’t played together much, so there’s a lot of kinks.

“We had a good result despite some mistakes.”

The Pacers scored first, in the 11th minute, after a miscommunication on defense by Union Grove, but Hoard tied the match at 1-1 in the 13th minute off an assist from sophomore Niall Hagen, a starter last year.

Four minutes later, senior midfielder Owen Zikowski, a first-team All-Racine County player last fall, put the Broncos ahead 2-1 off an assist by sophomore midfielder Dylan Fox.

Hoard struck again in the 33rd minute, assisted by sophomore midfielder Cade Dobrinska, and Union Grove led 3-1 at the half.

In the second half, Shoreland kept the pressure on Jacobs, who finished with six saves. The Pacers had several good opportunities, but sent shots high and wide and hit the post twice in the final minutes.

Shoreland got within 3-2 in the 73rd minute on a penalty kick after a foul in the box by the Broncos, but couldn’t get the equalizer.

“We hung on for dear life,” Jung said. “We got lazy with some of our passes (on defense) and lost composure. We were fortunate to hang on for the win.”

Jung was pleased with the play of Jacobs, who took over for the graduated Hayden McDougal, a first-team All-County player last year.

“He’s a 14-year-old kid and he had nerves of steel,” Jung said. “I thought he did a great job.”

BURLINGTON 1, KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 0: The Demons opened their season with a nonconference victory over the Hawks in the Tremper Invitational Tuesday at Ameche Field in Kenosha.

The match was scoreless at halftime and through 70 minutes before Burlington finally broke through. Junior defender Ethan Verega scored the only goal of the match, taking a pass from Erick Xe Sub just outside the box and firing the ball into the net.

Senior goalkeeper Caden Vargo earned the shutout, making one big save on a point blank shot after the ball bounced around in the box, Demons coach Jake Cacciotti said.

Cacciotti also praised the play of a pair of juniors, defender Rylan Schultz and forward Devin Melchiorre.

“I don't think (Schultz) lost a single aerial battle and made some great tackles,” Cacciotti said. “Devin Melchiorre provided a lot of energy and attacking presence up top all game.

“It was a hard-fought match from both teams.”

HORLICK 2, KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 2: The Rebels, in their season-opening match, scored on a penalty kick in the 79th minute to salvage a draw against the Lancers in the Tremper Invitational Tuesday at Ameche Field in Kenosha.

Horlick scored first in the 35th minute on a goal by Giovanni Guerrero, who beat a defender on the end line.

St. Joseph scored two minutes later after a foul and the match was tied 1-1 at the half.

The Lancers struck again in the 60th minute to take the lead, getting a player behind the defense.

The Rebels kept up the pressure and got their chance to tie the match after a St. Joseph player was called for a handball in the box.

Oliver Shircel took the penalty shot and put it in the corner of the net to salvage the draw.

Richard Jimenez Munoz had six saves in goal for Horlick.

VERITAS/TENOR 6, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Crusaders had a rough start to their season, losing a nonconference match Tuesday at Pritchard Park.,

Lutheran, which has just two seniors on the roster, were behind just 1-0 at the half and their inexperience showed in the second half.

“We did some good things,” Crusaders coach Pete LaBoda said. “Being down 1-0 at half, we learned a lot about things we need to do individually and as a team.”

Freshman Danny Gaus made 13 saves in goal for Lutheran.

Girls volleyball

UNION GROVE QUADRANGULAR: The host Broncos won all three of their matches Tuesday in a season-opening four-team tournament at Union Grove that also included Case, Horlick and St. Catherine’s.

Union Grove won its first two matches in straight sets over St. Catherine’s and Horlick before defeating Case in three sets in the final match. The Broncos beat the Angels 25-23, 25-21 and the Rebels 25-11, 25-9 before beating the Eagles 25-23, 21-25, 16-14.

Natalie Pitts had a strong performance with 17 kills, 14 digs, 13 aces and two blocks to lead the Broncos. Alaina Pitts and Hannah Orcutt each added five kills and Samantha Torresin had four kills and two blocks. Lindsay Noll had 33 assists, four aces and nine digs, and Carolina Kasuboski finished with eight aces and eight digs.

“Our focus was learning how to communicate and work together on the court,” Union Grove coach Abigail Hogan said. “We had to advance our movement on the court during game three against Case.”

The Eagles went 2-1, beating Horlick (25-23, 25-16) and St. Catherine’s (25-18, 25-15) before falling to Union Grove.

Elise Webster set the tone defensively for the Eagles, finishing with 20 digs and four aces, and Lauren Korth led the offense with 15 kills and added 10 digs and four aces. Grace Johansen finished with 24 assists, four kills, five digs and three aces, and Carly LaPlante added eight kills and three blocks.

“We are a pretty young team this year after graduating six seniors from the previous class,” Case coach Alex Moe said. “We had some early struggles getting used to each other and had way too many missed serves. Once we settled in, things started to get better.”

St. Catherine’s got its victory over Horlick in straight sets (25-15, 25-13).

Macie Trujillo finished with a team-high six kills and Londyn Pardo had five kills and three aces to lead the Angels. Alondra Perez finished with two kills and five aces, Kate Winkler added two kills, four aces and six assists, and Aniyah Price had two kills.

“We played in this exact same quad to open the season last year and I am quite happy with the improvements we've made across the board,” St. Catherine’s coach Zach Prideaux said. “Last year, it felt like we were just happy to be there. We walked out of the gym tonight excited about our prospects and looking forward to getting back into the gym to improve upon our new offense.”

RACINE LUTHERAN 3, PARK 0: The Crusaders christened their new gymnasium Tuesday with a 25-12, 25-9, 25-12 sweep of the Panthers in their nonconference season opener.

Julia Kellner and Riley LaBoda led the way for Lutheran — Kellner had 12 kills and three blocks, and LaBoda had 25 assists and five aces.

Audrina Bell added six kills and Ally Rosborough led the defense with eight digs.

“It was great to get a first win of the season in our new gym,” said first-year Crusaders coach Stephanie Schulz, who took over for the retired Becky Demuth. “We are looking forward to improving throughout the season.”

Girls golf

BURLINGTON 189, UNION GROVE 220: The Demons had their top four players shoot under 50 in their Southern Lakes Conference victory over the Broncos Tuesday at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.

Junior Macie Plitzuweit was second overall with a 44 on the White course at Ives Grove, with followed by seniors Kayla Warner (47), Kendal Kafar (49) and Sophia Dutcher (49) as Burlington beat Union Grove for the first time in several years.

Union Grove senior Lexi Manteufel was the medalist with a 3-over-par 39. Freshman Alana Keevers had a 46, followed by freshman Aubrey Young (66) and junior Olivia Sheahan (69).

WATERFORD: The Wolverines totaled 221 at Rivermoor Golf Club and won a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Tuesday over Beloit Memorial, which had just one player.

Sophomore Grace Rupert led Waterford with a 51, followed by junior Lauren Vant with a 52, senior Myia Lang with a 56 and senior Bri Flock with a 62.

The Purple Knights’ Sarah Ramsden was the medalist with a 3 over-par 38.

CASE: The Eagles finished last in the 18-team Mukwonago Invitational at Morningstar Golfers Club in Waukesha Tuesday.

Senior Leslie Million shot an 85 to tie for 18th and lead Case, which totaled 455.

Westosha Central shot under 300 again, winning the tournament with 295. Senior twins Katelyn and Kylie Walker shot 68 and 69, respectively, to finish 1-2.

Girls tennis

BURLINGTON 4, WATERFORD 3: The Demons used strong performances in their singles flights to secure a victory in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Tuesday at Burlington.

“They came out in the heat and played really well,” Burlington coach Ken Savaglia said.

Burlington won all four singles flights, all in straight sets. At No. 1 singles, Mabel Nichols beat Ava Flower 6-0, 6-2; at No. 2, Holly Adamek beat Sophia Stengel 6-2, 6-0; at No. 3, Sydney Ewald beat Reece Sosinski 6-1, 6-0; and at No. 4, Maryn Nichols beat Rylie Kranich 6-3, 6-3.

Waterford swept the three doubles matches. At No. 1 doubles, Ella Hansen and Grace Kranich won 6-3, 7-5 over Rumina Sharma and Sarah Frohmader; at No. 2, Natalie Tessmer and Ava Strobel beat Rylie Fisher and Sarah Hartlage 6-1, 6-1; and at No. 3, the closest match of the day, Emma Baumeister and Cassidy Jones beat Allie Fischer and Ellie Pieters 6-2, 4-6, 10-5.

LAKE GENEVA BADGER 5, UNION GROVE 2: Sofia Gonzalez Castro improved to 7-1 at No. 3 singles for the Broncos in their Southern Lakes Conference loss Tuesday at Union Grove.

Gonzalez Castro won tiebreakers in the first and third sets to beat Badger's Kate McCann 7-6 (5), 2-6, 10-6.

Union Grove’s No. 4 singles player, Camryn Smith, is 6-2 after beating Ava Pether 6-1, 6-3.

Badger won every other match in straight sets.

• Monday, at the Appleton North Invitational, Union Grove went 2-1, beating both Appleton West 7-0, Appleton East 7-0 and losing to Appleton North 4-3.

Everly Squires, at No. 2 singles, and Gonzalez Castro, at No. 3 singles, both went 3-0. The two both rallied from first-set losses against North, with Squires beating Olivia Gaskill 3-6, 6-4, 10-4 and Gonzalez Castro winning over Rosie Whitlinger 3-6, 6-4, 10-5.

Also going 3-0 for the Broncos was the No. 1 doubles team of Ella Dinauer and Izzy Gehrke.

KENOSHA TREMPER 6, RACINE CO-OP 1: Park/Horlick lost a Southeast Conference dual meet Tuesday at Horlick.

Mya Wendt had the lone victory for Racine Co-op, winning 7-6 (2), 6-2 at No. 3 singles.

The Trojans won every other match in straight sets.