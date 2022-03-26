High school sports roundup: Racine Lutheran track and field gets off on the right foot

It is still early days for Racine Lutheran High School track and field in their 2022 Spring season. But getting off on the right foot is key — and the program is doing just that.

Led by Sarah Seils and Justyce Nelson, the Racine Lutheran girls team won the six-team Chris Wilson Invitational on Saturday at Milwaukee Lutheran High School.

Seils won in the 3200 meters. The junior finished with a time of 14:59.8. Seils also finished second in the 1600 (6:31.1).

Nelson won the shot put and did so with a personal best. The senior threw for a distance of 29-4. Nelson also finished third as part of the Crusaders 4x160 relay (1:43.9) alongside freshman Cadence Gulan and Madison Conlon and sophomore Mabel Beversdorf.

"It is really encouraging seeing the girls do so well this early," Racine Lutheran coach Paul Tuskowski said.

Conlon finished second in the long jump with a personal best 12-8. A personal best was also set by junior Allison Knue in the high jump (4-6).

Catholic Central girls secured a pair of wins at the invite.

Anastassya Murphy won the mile with a time of 6:17.6. Emma Bond finished the mile (6:25.2) in third. Murphy and Bond were part of a second place team in the 1600 relay (5:22.3) along with Bernadette Frisch and Summer Peterson.

Peterson won the 800 meters ahead of her teammate Clara Henderson in second. Peterson finished with a time of 3:11.3 while Henderson finished in 3:16.8.

Allegra Kayser finished second in the 200 meters with a time of 31.3.

Racine Lutheran girls won the event with 86 points ahead of Milwaukee Lutheran (78). Catholic Central girls finished fourth (63.5).

"The hard work of the entire girls team is already showing with the early invitational win," Tuskowski said.

The Racine Lutheran boys finished third out of seven-teams at the invite.

Caleb Falaschi won the 3200 meters with a time of 12:38.1. Nehemiah Falaschi won the 55 meter hurdles (9.39), with teammate Hayden Carranza finishing third with a personal best time (10.88). Cameron Mitchell finished second in the 800 meters (2:41.19) and third in the 1600 meters (5:40.75). And Seth Luxem finished second in the 3200 meters (14:32.13).

"Cameron Mitchell had a great day of races placing in both events," Tuskowski said. "Cameron improved his kick at the end of the race, starting it earlier, and took off a chunk of time from our meet last week."

Nick Delimat provided Catholic Central boys their top finish at the invite. Delimat finished second in the mile with a time of 5:40.1. Kaden Kayser finished third in the shot put with a throw of 33-2.5.

Racine Lutheran boys finished third in the team event with 87 points. Greendale Martin Luther won the event (92) and Catholic Central finished fifth (49).

"We have a pretty young team this season," Tuskowski said. "We have a lot of freshman and sophomores. But I have been so pleased to see how hard everyone is working and how focused they have been."

CASE CLASSIC INVITATIONAL: A lightning fast T.J. Williams shined for Horlick High School’s track and field team on Saturday at the Case Classic Invitational at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in Somers.

Williams gave Horlick their top results at the invite with a pair of wins. He first won the 55 meter dash with a time of 6.54 and followed that sprint with a victory in the 200 meter dash (22.74).

The Horlick boys track and field team also saw a great day from Reggie Hubbard Jr., who won the 55 meter hurdles (8.46) and also finished third in the 4x400 meter relay (3:49.25) with Ayden Graham, Miles Gallagher and Marcelino Bernal.

Case boys enjoyed a solid afternoon to finish as the top county team at the 18-team invite.

Auston Buckli, Larencio Muhammad, Lincoln Myer and Benjamin Kortendick won the 4x200 meter relay (1:40.67) for Case.

“This is one of the hardest working groups I’ve ever had the pleasure to coach,” Case coach Dennis Gallagher said of his 4x200 relay team. “And their accomplishments remind me of the great 4x200 team we had a few years back that went to state twice.”

Kortendick, a sophomore who Gallagher noted was competing in track and field for the first time, also provided Case with a third place in the triple jump (37-7).

"(Kortendick) has demonstrated a lot of hard work during the off-season and the first three weeks of this season," Gallagher said. “He is the kind of kid every coach wants on their team. He will do everything you tell him with 110% effort and encourage his teammates to do the same.”

John Merril finished second in the 800 meters (2:11.85). Merril also finished fourth in the 4x400 meter relay (3:53.08) with Buckli, Muhammad and Carter Leiber. And Jacob Haughton finished third in the long jump with a distance of 19-2.

“John Merril has been a phenomenal addition to our team this year,” Gallagher said. “He has already shown a lot of promise as a leader of the team. It’s easy to see that he lives for high school track and makes others do so as well with his great attitude.”

Emmanuel Johnson soared for Park by winning the high jump with a leap of 6-2. Johnson also finished fourth in the 4x200 meter relay (1:41.34) with Sean White, Trevion Carothers and Darrell Price.

St. Catherine’s had a pair of second place results at the invite. Jayvion Hunter finished second in the 200 meter dash (24.29) and fourth in the 55 meter dash (6.82). And Abel Mulder finished second in the shot put with a toss of 46-9.

Sam Matuszek provided Union Grove with its best result of the invite by finishing second in the pole vault with a height of 7-0.

The boys team event was won by Waukesha North with 78 points. Case (44) finished sixth, Horlick (43.5) seventh, Park (22.5) eighth, St. Catherine’s (22) ninth, Union Grove (21.5) 10th and Prairie (15) 15th.

“The big takeaway from today is that I am very excited about the young talent that we have,” Gallagher said. “Most of the team is freshmen and sophomores but they are showing a lot promise.”

Union Grove girls were the top county team at the invite and placed fourth out of 18-teams on the back of winning a pair of events. Riley Kayler won the 3200 meters (12:26.04) and Alyssa Gruber won the 400 meter dash (1:03.76).

The Broncos also had a pair of fourth place finishes. Leah Fallenbeck, Nadia Konesko, Ava Mars and Sarah Schkirkie finished fourth in the 4x800 meter relay. And Brooklyn Lamers finished fourth in the 55 meter hurdles (9.6).

Audrey Amaya led the way for Case girls with a win in the 800 meters. Amaya finished with a time of 2:25.93.

Roselyn Pacheco finished third in the 1600 meters (5:48.01) in front of her teammate Amelia Wiesner (5:48.16) in fourth. Pacheco also finished third in the 4x400 meter relay (4:39.9) with Amaya, Kristina Miletic and Grace Neumann.

Camden Perry had a great outing at the invite for Prairie. Perry finished second in the long jump with a distance of 15-9.5 and finished third in the 55 meter dash (7.63). Prairie also had a third place finish from Carly Lopez in the 400 meter dash (1:06.44).

Maria Sorenson provided Park girls their top result Saturday with a fourth placed finish in the high jump (4-6).

Divine Savior Holy Angels High School won the girls team event with 109 points. Union Grove (42.5) finished fourth, Case (31) tied for sixth with Waukesha North, Prairie (25) tied for eighth with Saint Thomas More, Park (9) finished 14th, Horlick and St. Catherine’s (1) tied for 18th.

Softball

WEST CREEK 12, RACINE LUTHERAN 2: Lindsay Thoennes struck out seven as the Crusaders lost a nonconference game at West Creek High School in Clarksville, Tennessee.

The Crusaders (0-1) got on the board first with a run in the top of the third inning but the Coyotes answered with three runs in the bottom of the third to take the lead. The Crusaders were able to get another run across in the top of the fourth inning but the game was broken open by the Coyotes during a nine-run fifth inning.

"We played with West Creek through four innings," Racine Lutheran coach becky Demuth said. "West Creek came up against Lindsay for a third time and made adjustments batting to put together nine strong hits in the fifth.

"Lindsay pitched a great game for her first pitching outing since she had double hip surgery."

Thoennes had seven strikeouts and three walks on the mound for the Crusaders. The junior pitcher also went 1 of 3 at the plate with a double and an RBI. Sophomore second baseman Jenna Beaudin went 1 of 2 with a double and an RBI. And junior centerfielder Kendyll Holub went 2 of 3.

"Offensively we made adjustments with solid hits against a tough defense," Demuth said. "We were very competitive in every way with the young team we have."

