The Racine Lutheran High School softball team has been on a hot streak since the beginning of April with eight straight victories, seven of them by at least five runs.

Wednesday, the Crusaders had their toughest test of the season — against rival Kenosha St. Joseph — and survived in nine innings.

Freshman pitcher Iyana Garza threw three strong innings to give senior starting pitcher Lindsey Thoennes a break, then a renewed Thoennes came back in the circle and shut out the Lancers over the final four innings in Lutheran’s 8-7 Metro Classic Conference victory at Island Park.

Senior Olivia Rosenberg delivered the game-winning hit in the bottom of the ninth to keep the Crusaders unbeaten (6-0) in the MCC and 8-2 overall. Both of their losses came during their annual trip to Tennessee.

Lutheran scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning, then St. Joseph (1-5, 1-5) answered with three runs in the top of the second to make it 5-4. The Crusaders got one run back in their half of the second for a 6-4 lead.

After the Lancers got their runs in the second, Lutheran coach Becky Demuth decided to take out Thoennes and bring in Garza, who pitched from the third through the fifth innings.

Garza struck out three, walked two and allowed a run in the third inning and two runs in the fifth that put St. Joseph ahead 7-6. Thoennes returned in the sixth and finished the game.

The Crusaders got a run in the bottom of the fifth to tie it at 7-7, then neither team scored in the sixth or seventh, setting up extra innings.

“This was a great softball game,” Demuth said. “St. Joe’s battled us real hard — they made some great defensive plays and had some key hits to keep them in the game.

“They came out hitting Lindsey in the first two innings, so we put in Iyana Garza for three innings. Lindsey got a little break and came back strong to strike out some big hitters.”

Thoennes (8-1), who struck out nine and walked two, got out of a jam in the top of the ninth. St. Joseph got two players on base because of Lutheran errors and Lutheran intentionally walked the bases loaded with two outs. However, she was able to induce a weak comeback ground ball and threw to first for the final out.

In the bottom of the ninth, junior Jenna Beaudin and sophomore Emilie Lozano both reached base on an error and a single by senior Tatiana Bryant loaded the bases for Rosenberg, who hit a line drive to left field to drive home Beaudin with the winning run.

“We were tested with lots of baserunners on defense, the pitching came through and we stayed focused to come up with the hits to win the game,” Demuth said. “These kinds of games make us stronger.”

Rosenberg went 2 for 5 with three RBIs, Thoennes went 2 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs, Garza went 2 for 5 and Bryant also had two RBIs.

For St. Joseph, Alyssa Hubli went 3 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs and Lauren Santarelli went 2 for 4 with two home runs, two RBIs and three runs scored.

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 6, BURLINGTON 2: The Demons fell behind early in a nonconference game Wednesday at Burlington.

Indian Trail (7-4) scored three runs in the first inning and increased its lead with a fourth run in the top of the second. Neither team scored again until the seventh inning, when both the Hawks and the Demons scored two runs.

“A sloppy first couple of innings defensively put us in a 4-0 hole that we couldn’t battle out of,” Burlington coach Scott Behnke said. “We have struggled offensively all season, but over the course of our last four games, we have put together better at-bats and I feel we are close to breaking out.”

Junior outfielder Kayla Warner and senior first baseman Bella Stoughton each went 2 for 3 with a RBI to lead the Demons (4-6).

Kendall Kafar pitched a complete game for Burlington with two walks and a strikeout.

WHITEFISH BAY 19, HORLICK 2: The Rebels lost a five-inning nonconference game Wednesday at Whitefish Bay.

Horlick (1-6) did not score through the first three innings and scored both of its runs in the top of the fifth. The Blue Dukes (5-5) scored three runs in the first inning, and then capitalized on Rebels' errors to add 13 runs in the second inning.

Sophomore Madi Kaprelian went 2 for 3 with a double and a RBI to lead Horlick and pitched two innings, allowing no hits and striking out three batters. Rebels coach Greg Harris noted that Kaprelian made “two great highlight plays at shortstop.”

MILWAUKEE PIUS XI 26, ST. CATHERINE’S 5: The Angels struggled defensively in a three-inning nonconference game Wednesday at Roosevelt Park.

The Popes (6-4) scored nine runs in the top of the first inning. The Angels (3-3) responded with all five of their runs in the bottom of the inning, but couldn’t slow Pius, which scored seven runs in the top of the second inning and 10 in the third inning.

“Pius XI is a very good team with a lot of good ball players,” St. Catherine’s coach Zach Prideaux said. “The girls put the ball in play and often times hit the ball hard. I was very proud of the fight our girls showed in the first inning by responding with five runs. Unfortunately, we gave it all back and more with poor defense. Then, it’s too much to overcome.”

Freshman Aniyah Price had two hits and two RBIs to lead St. Catherine’s and senior Kennedee Clark had three stolen bases. Junior pitcher Aniesa Neave hit a double and pitched all three innings, finishing with two strikeouts and seven walks.

Girls soccer

PRAIRIE 6, SAINT THOMAS MORE 2: The Hawks battled back from a first-half deficit to win a Metro Classic Conference match Wednesday at Milwaukee.

Prairie (3-2-0, 3-0-0 MCC), ranked third in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, trailed 1-0 at the half, then Thomas More (3-2-0, 1-2-0) opened the second half with an own goal to tie the match at 1-1 in the 44th minute.

The Hawks took the lead for good in the 46th minute when Amelia Ropiak finished a cross pass sent by Meg Decker. Norah Boerner followed with three straight unassisted goals for Prairie (47th, 61st, 74th minutes) for a natural hat trick.

Ropiak scored the final goal of the match, assisted by Fiona Anton.

“Going in at halftime, I could see how disappointed and frustrated the girls were,” Hawks coach Joe Manley said. “But we talked about putting that past us and working to impose our will a bit more offensively.

“This was one of those games where the scoreline doesn’t tell the full story and we know that we can continue to build on this.”

DOMINICAN 6, RACINE LUTHERAN 1: The Crusaders had momentum early, but lost their first Metro Classic Conference match of the season Wednesday at Whitefish Bay.

Dominican (6-1-0, 4-0-0 MCC), which has won four consecutive matches and is leading the MCC, opened scoring early in the first half.

Lutheran senior forward Ellie Jaramillo equalized in the 21st minute, assisted by Sarah Strande. Jaramillo and Strande, the team captains, have each scored nine goals this season for the Crusaders (4-1-1, 2-1-0 MCC).

“We had great ball movement to score the goal that tied the match, then we just lost all momentum when they scored again,” Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said. “We did not move very well tonight at all. It’s definitely one to learn from for all of us.”

ST. JOSEPH 3, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 1: The Lady Toppers lost a Metro Classic Conference match Wednesday at Ameche Field in Kenosha.

St. Joseph senior forward Ava Rizzitano scored in the first half, giving the Lancers (2-3-0, 1-2-0 MCC) a 1-0 halftime lead over Catholic Central (2-5-0, 0-3-0).

Eva Lynch scored the Lady Toppers’ goal, and senior midfielder Alexandra Prochnow scored the final goal for the Lancers.

MARTIN LUTHER 4, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Angels played their best match of the season, coach Ben Lake said, in a Metro Classic Conference loss Wednesday at Greendale.

St. Catherine’s (0-6-0, 0-4-0 MCC) trailed 2-0 at the half and allowed two more goals in the second half. Lake said at least two of the goals involved obstruction on defense by the Spartans (2-4-2, 1-3-0) that was not called by the referees.

“There was some going on away from the ball,” Lake said. “They have some athletic girls and they were playing our players in an obstruction situation.”

Senior goalkeeper Katelyn Gordon made 12 saves for the Angels, who are improving each match, Lake said.

“We kept our defensive shape all across the field,” Lake said. “They battled it out.”

Baseball

CASE 19, PARK 0: The Eagles got a second consecutive win over the Panthers in Wednesday’s five-inning Southeast Conference game at Case.

Case, which beat Park 11-0 Tuesday at Horlick Field, got off to a hot start Wednesday and scored three runs in the first inning. The Eagles stayed hot throughout the game and used timely hitting and eight Panthers errors to score 16 more runs, 12 in the second inning.

Leading the way for Case (4-7, 1-6 SEC) was senior designated hitter Evan Sommer, who went 3 for 4 with two doubles and five RBIs. Sophomore shortstop Anthony Bull and junior third baseman Joe Bline each added two hits and an RBI. Other contributors were Tyler Mielcarek (three RBIs), Colin Jaeger (double, two RBIs) and Austin Sigrist (RBI double).

Senior pitcher Carlos Cervantes pitched a complete game for Case, allowing three hits and striking out nine.

Junior Carter Eschmann went 2 for 3 with a double to lead Park (1-9, 0-7) and Elliot Bednar, a senior, hit a triple. Eschmann pitched 1⅔ innings with three strikeouts, three walks and 10 hits.

KENOSHA BRADFORD/REUTHER 5, HORLICK 4: Senior Parker Jensen pitched four scoreless innings for the Rebels and their seventh-inning rally fell just short Wednesday in a Southeast Conference game at Horlick Field.

Horlick (0-10, 0-8 SEC), which lost 2-0 to the Red Devils (6-2, 6-1) Tuesday, fell behind 2-0 in the fifth inning, but tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth. In the top of the seventh, Bradford/Reuther scored three runs for a 5-2 lead.

The Rebels answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning, but couldn’t push across the tying or winning run.

Jensen went the distance, allowing nine hits, walking three and striking out seven. At the plate, he went 1 for 3 with a double.

“Parker pitched an amazing game today,” Horlick coach Tyler Fink said. “He kept us in it all game, did a great job of commanding his pitches and hitting his spots.”

Senior Jayden Wendt went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for the Rebels, sophomore Gavin Gain went 2 for 4 and seniors Caden Burbey and Ben Dineen each hit a double.

Boys tennis

CASE 6, ST. CATHERINE’S/LUTHERAN 1: Cam Werner and Yash Patil made a big comeback at No. 1 doubles to lead a doubles sweep for the Eagles Wednesday in a nonconference dual meet against the Angels at Lockwood Park.

Werner and Patil didn’t win a game in the first set against Jacob Murray and Isiah Mata and trailed 0-3 in the second set, but rallied to win 0-6, 7-6 (2), 10-8. The Eagles duo trailed 5-7 in the third-set supertiebreaker, then won five of the next six points.

The Eagles’ No. 2 doubles team of Josh Herness and Brady Bohat beat Ivan Salcedo and Fernando Mozo 6-0, 6-1.

In singles, Srikar Munagavalasa (No. 1), Dante Lewis (No. 2) and Andre Cartegena (No. 4) won in straight sets for Case.

The only victory for St. Catherine’s/Lutheran was at No. 3 singles, where Emiliano Leal beat Jaipreet Singh 6-3, 6-2.

UNION GROVE 6, KENOSHA TREMPER 1: The Broncos won three of the four contested matches against the shorthanded Trojans Wednesday in a nonconference dual meet at Kenosha.

Nolan Shaub, at No. 1 singles for Union Grove, beat Enza Price 6-0, 6-1, and Henry Barrera won 6-4, 6-2 over Andrew Michel at No. 2 singles.

Twins Hayden and Domenic McDougal won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles for the Broncos.

NEW BERLIN EISENHOWER 5, PRAIRIE 2: The Hawks’ No. 1 doubles team of Calvin Sharpe and Jonathan Orth made quick work of its Lions opponent in a nonconference dual meet Wednesday at Prairie.

Sharpe and Orth beat Liam Houselander and Alexander Diamantopoulos 6-1, 6-1 for one of Prairie’s two flight victories.

At No. 4 singles, the Hawks’ Mark Mamalakis won a marathon third-set tiebreaker against Alexander Hogg in a 5-7, 6-4, 19-17 victory.

“(Sharpe and Orth) played two tight games, but were able quickly forget those games and move on to finish on their terms,” Prairie coach Nich Schafer said. “Mark Mamalakis played a marathon match and finished with everyone watching in grand fashion after a long, hard-fought match.”

• Tuesday, Prairie lost just four games in five contested matches and beat shorthanded Kenosha St. Joseph 5-0 in a Metro Classic Conference victory at the Kenosha Country Club.

WATERFORD 5, ELKHORN 2: Tuesday, the Wolverines swept singles to lock up a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Elkhorn.

Andrew Vescio began the Waterford sweep at No. 1 singles with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Cam Gromacki of the Elks. Noah Leshok (No. 2), Isaac Wong (No. 3) and Jack Canright (No. 4) each won in straight sets.

The Wolverines’ No. 1 doubles team of Johnny Holma and Castor Warnke beat Seth Bruce and Caleb Greving 6-3, 6-1.