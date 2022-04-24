High school sports roundup: Racine County track teams soar at Red Devil Invitational

Racine County teams cleaned up at Saturday's Red Devil Invitational at Kenosha Bradford High School.

The Waterford girls track and field team won the 4x800 meter relay with the team of Akira Hancock, Lucy Younk, Natalia Arteaga and Matyson Schaal in 11:23.71. Arteaga also won the 1600 meter run (5:51.16). And Hancock finished second in the 800 meter run with a personal record time of 2:43.98.

Bria Rozanski finished second (1:05.36) in the 400 meter dash. Emily Tryon finished third (17.77) in the 100 meter hurdles ahead of her teammate Isabelle Sheeley in fourth (18.4). Tryon also finished third (53.87) in the 300 meter hurdles. Lisa Busch finished third in both the shot put (30-9). And Busch finished third with a new personal record in the discus throw of 92-5.

Case's Audrey Amaya won the 800 meter run with a time of 2:27.94. Amaya also set a new personal record time when she won the 1000 meter run in 3:07.21 — finishing ahead of her third placed junior teammate Amelia Wiesner (3:25.32).

Case finished second (11:39.08) in the 4x800 meter relay with the team of Emilia Altamirano, Grace Neumann, Kristina Miletic and Sophia Daniels. Case also finished second (4:31.16) in the 4x400 meter relay with the team of Ava Gardner, Isabella Howser, Olyvia Metoyer and Neumann.

Roselyn Pacheco finished second (13:01.9) in the 3200 meter run. Pacheco also finished third (1:55.98) in the 600 meter run. And Skyler Harris finished in a second placed tie with Eau Claire North's Hannah Tylee in the high jump — both leaping a distance of 4-8.

Union Grove's Lindsey Calouette finished third in the 800 meter run with a personal record time of 2:44.46. Riley Kayler finished third (13:10.59) in the 3200 meter run. And Adelle Polzin finished third in the triple jump with a personal record leap of 31-8.

The Waterford girls team finished second at the 11-team invite with 126 points. Indian Trail (153.5) won the team event. Case finished fifth (85.5), Union Grove finished eighth (41.5), Horlick finished 10th (11) and Park 11th (4).

The Waterford boys won the 4x100 meter relay in 44.97 with the team of Noah White, Carter Maffet, Casey North and Jack McCormick. Maffet also won the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 15.15 and finished second in both the 200 meter dash (23.27) and long jump (21-0).

Trevor Buchanan won the 1000 meter run with a personal record time of 2:41.78. Buchanan also won the 3200 meter run with a time of 10:07.55.

And Waterford's Bryce Ruland finished second (158-7) in the discus throw.

Park's Emmanuel Johnson won the high jump with a leap of 6-0. Park also had a solid day from Darrell Price who finished third in three events: 100 meter dash (11.45), 200 meter dash (23.95) and long jump (20-9.5).

Horlick's TJ Williams continued his blazing pace. The senior won the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.05.

Janesville Parker won the boys team event with 148.5 points. Waterford finished fifth (87), Park finished seventh (46), Horlick finished eighth (27), St. Catherine's finished ninth (19) and Union Grove finished 11th (10).

PARKVIEW DON ALBRIGHT INVITATIONAL: Catholic Central and Racine Lutheran each took home a first place overall team finish and multiple individual first place finishes at the Parkview Don Albright Invitational at Parkview High School in Orfordville.

The Catholic Central girls track and field team dominated the meet and finished in first place with 191.50 team points — 43.5 points ahead of the second place team Johnson Creek.

Lady Toppers’ Julia Klein was voted Meet MVP and won two individual events.

Klein finished first in the 100 meters in 13.43 and Allegra Kayser finished third (14.24) in the same event.

Klein then participated in the triple jump, in which she set a school record in her previous meet (33-08), and won with a distance of 33-0.

Morgan Ramsey and Elsie Kmecak came out on top in the 800 meters with Ramsey taking winning with a time of 2:36.07 and Kmecak (2:43.37) finishing second.

Kmecak came in first place in the 1600 meters (5:58.90) and Anastssya Murphy (6:16.70) finished in second.

Murphy also won the 3200 meters (14:01.5) ahead of Emma Bond (14:11.89) in second place.

Catholic Central’s girls 4x200 relay team comprised of Katie Walkington, Stephanie Jabrial, Jayden Garrett, and Eva Lynch finished in first place (2:06.04). And the 4x400 relay team of Morgan Ramsey, Lynch, Allegra Kayser, and Elsie Kmecak also won (4:48.60).

The Lady Toppers also won the 4x800 relay (12:10.2) with the team of Bernadette Frisch, Clara Henderson, Emma Bond, and Summer Peterson.

Kayla Loos took second place in shot put (27-6) and Myah Ramsey finished in sixth place (25-3.5).

The Hilltoppers’ highest finish came from Riley Sullivan who finished second in the high jump (5-6) and participated in the second place (4:04.50) 4x400 meter relay team alongside Evander Craig, Irving Lagunas, and Mason Zens.

The Catholic Central boys took fourth overall with 56 team points.

The Racine Lutheran boys team finished in first with 129 team points in front of Parkview & Kenosha St. Joseph who had 102 and the girls team took third place with 84.5 points.

Taking home first prize for the Racine Lutheran boys was senior Hayden Carranza who finished first in the 110m hurdles (20.22) and the 4x200 relay team of Carranza, Ian Voss, Brady Baranowski, and Donte Cosey who finished in 1:48.42.

The Crusaders’ Russell Gentry set a personal record and won first in shot put with a throw of 40-7.

Caleb Falaschi took first with a personal record in the 300m hurdles (46.16) and earned a second first place victory in the 3200 meters in 12:12.78.

Jaylin Prichett was second in discus (109-1.5), Brady Baranowski set a personal record with a second place performance in the triple jump at 35-7.

Cameron Mitchell (800 meters, 2:25.57) and Vinny Marani (3200 meters, 12:22.04) each finished in second place.

Justyce Nelson was a force for the Racine Lutheran girls and finished first in shot put with a throw of 29-0, finished second in the 100 meters in 13.84, and took third place in discus (84-0).

Nelson was also a participant on the Crusaders’ 4x100 meter relay team who came in third place (58.26) with Mabel Beversdorf, Cadence Gulan, and Allison Knue.

Baseball

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 9-17, CASE 1-1: The Eagles struggled to find a rhythm offensively in a Southeast Conference doubleheader Saturday in Kenosha.

Case fell victim to a no-hitter pitched by the Indian Trail's Conner Foster in game one and then were limited to one-hit in game two while the Hawks' high-powered offense pushed the game beyond reach.

Offensively, the Eagles’ only action through game one was one run scored by third baseman Ryan Passehl in the bottom of the sixth inning off of a walk from Foster.

On the mound, Eagles’ pitchers Bline and Sepanski allowed nine combined hits and walked eight batters while only striking out two.

In game two, centerfielder Julius Dyess had Case’s lone hit and first baseman Austin Sigrist was walked to score one run in the second inning.

Mateo Fuentes, who pitched in two of the three total innings, struck out one batter and walked five. Carlos Cervantes and Collin Jaeger, who each pitched the third inning, allowed five combined hits and struck out zero batters.

The Eagles will look to regain momentum next in a road game against Kenosha Bradford on April 26th.

WALTER PAYTON PREP (IL) 18, PARK 0: The Panthers struggled to find momentum in a nonconference game Saturday at Horlick Field.

The Panthers (1-4) went down early in the game after the Grizzlies scored three runs in the first inning, six runs in the second, and added nine more in the third inning.

Park’s three total hits were split by Matt Kirchoff, Carter Eschmann, and Jacob Pederson who hit a double.

Pitcher Elliot Bednar who played for one inning struck out two batters and walked two and Jacob Pederson who pitched in the other three had no strikeouts and one walk.

Panthers’ coach Tim Gildden said that the team began to play stronger toward the end of the game, but it was ultimately too late to reverse the final result.

Park will face off next against the top team in the Southeast conference, Oak Creek (4-1 SEC), on April 26th, 27th, and 29th.

“I am really eager to see how we respond as a program next week,” Glidden said.

Softball

KENOSHA BRADFORD TRIANGULAR: Burlington delivered a dominant performance on Saturday in the Kenosha Bradford Triangular at Bullen Middle School in Kenosha.

Burlington, which has won six straight games after dropping their first two games, took no time to warm up in the game against Bradford and earned an 8-3 victory in its first game of the day.

The Demons opened up the first inning with eight runs, but did not score again through the remaining six innings.

Morgan Klein hit one double and one triple and had two RBIs to lead the Demons at the plate. Meagan Baumeister went 2 for 3 with one RBI. And Kenna Kornely went 2 for 3.

Pitcher Kendall Kafar allowed just three runs in the game versus Bradford and struck out six batters. Kafar gave up a home run, but the Demons’ offense in the first inning had already put the game away.

Morgan Klein, who relieved Kafar in the seventh inning, had three strikeouts and no walks.

Burlington then went on to hand out their second shutout of the season in a 17-0 win over New Berlin West.

It took a bit longer for the Demons to strike in the game versus the Vikings, but as soon as the fourth inning came around, they were on fire.

With 17 hits total and 17 runs scored, Burlington’s head coach Val Auseth considered it to be a good day at the plate.

The Demons had six batters with multiple hits and were led by pitcher Morgan Klein who went 3 for 5 and had three RBIs. In addition to her performance at bat, Klein pitched a near perfect game – striking out 15 batters and walking none.

Kasey Lois hit one double in her two hits and had three RBIs and Kayla Warner and Kati Berezowitz each hit one triple with one RBI. Kendra Baumeister had three hits, one double, and two RBIs and Meagan Baumeister and Molly Berezowitz both added two hits.

Boys tennis

BURLINGTON: The Burlington endured a grinding afternoon at the Waukesha South quadrangular on Saturday in Waukesha.

Burlington lost 4-3 against Monroe. Christopher Naber, competing at No. 2 singles for Burlington, won (6-0, 6-1) against Ethan Towne. And the No. 1 doubles team of Luke Zigler and Zeke Tiedt won (7-6 (11), 6-3) against Chris Giasson and Aaron Roidt.

Burlington lost to Waukesha South 6-1. Eli Solofra and Drew Stutzman, competing at No. 3 doubles team for Burlington, rallied back to win (1-6, 6-4, 10-8) against Siddhant Shah and Siddhanth Ganesha. Solofra and Stutzman won all three matches they competed at No. 3 doubles in on Saturday.

Burlington's efforts to secure a win at the quadrangular were upended by another narrow 4-3 result — this time against Milwaukee Ronald Reagan. Burlington's doubles teams won all three matches but couldn't find a result at singles to tip the result in their favor.

PRAIRIE: The Hawks played host to The Prairie School triangular and won one of two meets on Saturday in Wind Point.

Prairie opened with a 4-3 win against Kohler. Mauricio Garduno, competing at No. 2 singles for Prairie, defeated Paul Ritter 3-6, 6-4, 10-7. Prairie also picked up wins from Carson Emery (No. 3 singles), Ryan Matthew (No. 4 singles) and the team of Calvin Sharpe and Jonathan Orth (No. 1 doubles).

Prairie were swept in their final meet of the day, losing 7-0 to Kenosha Indian Trail. Saturday's event was scheduled to be a quadrangular but was changed to a triangular after Shorewood dropped out of the meet.

