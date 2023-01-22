High school sports roundup: Price continues torrid scoring pace for St. Catherine's girls

The St. Catherine’s High School girls basketball team has had an up-and-down season so far, and thanks to Aniyah Price, the Angels appear to be on the upswing again.

The Angels won their third straight game Saturday, once again riding the hot hand of their freshman guard for a 67-55 Metro Classic Conference victory over Kenosha St. Joseph at Kenosha.

Price remained on her torrid pace by scoring 25 points against the Lancers, her third straight game of at least 24 points.

St. Catherine’s (9-7, 3-6 MCC) has been on a hot streak, winning three games in six days, mostly thanks to Price’s offense. The Angels beat Catholic Central 75-30 Tuesday in MCC action and nonconference foe Horlick 78-42 Thursday before capping the perfect week against St. Joseph (7-8, 3-6).

Price had 24 points in each of the first two games of the week and added a career-high Saturday that included six 3-point baskets.

Price was a recipient of praise from St. Joseph coach Jason Coker, who credited Price for a “fantastic game” and said that she “carried her team essentially the whole game.” The Lancers even made halftime adjustments to their defensive game plan for Price, Coker said, but were unable to lock her down.

“Her teammates have done a great job getting her the ball and setting up great screens,” St. Catherine’s coach Jerome King said. “We had a goal of going 3-0 this week and were able to accomplish that.

“Tonight was the best I feel we have played as a team. Everyone contributed and played a role in this victory.”

Another player who excelled Saturday was freshman guard Laila Collier-White, who finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Collier-White is averaging 17.1 points per game to lead the team. Junior forward Ariana Green added 10 points and six rebounds.

St. Joseph was led by two freshmen with double-doubles — Kamryn Lecce had 18 points and 12 rebounds and Frankie McLain had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

RACINE LUTHERAN 54, SAINT THOMAS MORE 44: Ellie Jaramillo broke the school record for career 3-point baskets and Sarah Strande had a big double-double Saturday in the Crusaders’ Metro Classic Conference victory at Milwaukee.

Jaramillo, a senior guard, surpassed the record of former Lutheran star Caroline Strande (130) by making her 131st career 3-pointer to finish off a 17-point night.

“She made some big shots in the second half,” Crusaders coach Steve Shaffer said. “She made all three of her 3s and at one point she was getting frustrated, but she stepped up and knocked them down. It was great to see how well she responded and I’m proud of her.”

It was the second record of Caroline Strande’s that Jaramillo has broken. Last season, she set the Lutheran season record for 3-pointers with 76.

Sarah Strande, Caroline’s younger sister, led the Crusaders (9-7, 6-3 MCC) with a game-high 18 points and she also grabbed 18 rebounds.

Strande made a big play near the end of the game with Lutheran ahead by single digits. A teammate missed a free throw, but Strande got the offensive rebound and scored.

“That was a huge lift,” Shaffer said.

Sophomore forward Julia Kellner added nine points and 10 rebounds for the Crusaders.

Shaffer said the game was very physical, but his players remained cool. As an example, Shaffer said the Cavaliers (8-6, 4-5) were whistled for seven fouls in the first five minutes of the game.

“(Thomas More) drove strong to the hole, they were crashing the boards hard and there was a lot of physical contact,” Shaffer said. “I’m proud of how our girls kept their composure and didn’t get caught up in that.”

Mia Benetti led Thomas More with 17 points, but no one else had more than six.

UNION GROVE 58, GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 36: The Broncos used their defensive skill to make easy work of the Spartans Saturday in a nonconference game at Union Grove.

Union Grove (14-1) had 17 steals against Martin Luther (11-4), with Sophia Rampulla, Syd Ludvigsen, Carolyn May, Elizabeth Spang and Ava Domagalski each having three and Ashley Lamers two. The big defensive effort came mostly in the second half and allowed the Broncos to control the pace of the game while building up a 25-point lead.

“In the second half, we did a really good job of being in control and then we opened up a 25-point lead and closed it from there,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. “We moved the ball well as a team and did some good things to get open shots. It was a team effort.”

Before breaking the game open in the second half, the Broncos had their hands full with the Spartans, who trailed by just three points at halftime.

Union Grove, ranked fourth in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll, had two of its closest and most competitive first halves this season in back-to-back games after allowing a season-high 31 first-half points Friday to Westosha Central.

Fortunately, the Broncos were able to repeat their previous efforts and rework their defensive scheme to hold the Spartans to 11 points in the second half — the same total allowed to Westosha in the second half Friday.

Rampulla, a senior guard, played another solid all-around game to lead the Broncos with 15 points, four assists, four rebounds and four deflections. Spang scored 11 points and Ludvigsen added 10 points.

Martin Luther was led by senior guard Ava Hoppert with 14 points.

Boys basketball

PARK 77, MILWAUKEE REAGAN 72, OT: The Panthers and Huskies were tied at the end of regulation, but Daeyzjuan Williams scored seven of his game-high 29 points in overtime to lead Park to a victory Saturday in the final game of the Luke Homan Memorial Showcase at Brookfield Central.

Park (5-10) led 26-25 at halftime and had a 63-60 lead with 30 seconds left in regulation, but Reagan’s Jordan Gee was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made all three free throws to tie the game at 63-63. The Panthers missed a last-second shot and the game went to overtime, where Williams continued a career night.

Park got its transition game going in the extra period, coach Casey Robbins said, and Williams, a 6-foot-3 senior wing, was the catalyst.

“Daeyzjuan Williams had a monster game tonight and had some key baskets in overtime,” Robbins said. “In overtime, we pulled away with fast-break points and held on to win.

“One thing we preached in the beginning of the season was learning how to win and today we showed that we are learning how to win with our first overtime win in three tries this season. This win shows a lot of growth.”

Senior wing Kmareon Mayweather added four points in overtime as the Panthers outscored the Huskies 14-9 in overtime. Mayweather finished with 15 points, sophomore Isaiah Robinson had 10 points and senior guard Tyvon Cade went 6 for 6 at the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

Robbins said Robinson and Mayweather both had strong games defensively, “causing lots of turnovers.”

Mason Halbrooks had 22 points and Gee had 12 to lead four players scoring in double figures for Reagan (7-7).

BURLINGTON 72, OSHKOSH WEST 56: The Demons dominated the first half against the Wildcats at the Luke Homan Memorial Showcase at Brookfield Central to win their third consecutive game.

Burlington (12-2), ranked sixth in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll, had no issues in the opening half and jumped out to a 41-18 halftime lead over Oshkosh West (4-10).

The Wildcats made an offensive push to come back in the second half and outscored the Demons 38-31, but the first-half push provided enough of a cushion to earn the victory.

Junior forward Karsen Skiles had 18 points to lead Burlington and was just one point shy of matching his season high. Senior guard JR Lukenbill scored 15 points and had six rebounds, Connor Roffers had 12 points and Tommy Teberg had nine points and six assists.

The Wildcats were led by Dylan Taylor with 13 points and Collin Carns with 11.

NEW BERLIN EISENHOWER 76, WATERFORD 50: The Wolverines struggled offensively in their nonconference loss to the Lions Saturday in the Luke Homan Memorial Showcase at Brookfield Central.

Waterford (7-9) was outscored 34-21 by Eisenhower (9-6) in the first half, and couldn’t get much more going in the second half, being outscored 42-29. The Lions had four players reach double figures while the Wolverines had just one — freshman guard Caleb Gustafson, who had a season-high 19 points.

Other offensive contributors for Waterford were Josh Storm and Owen Martinson with nine points each.

The Lions were led by Alex Schmidt with 15 points and Ari Nimani with 14.

GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 86, HORLICK 62: The Rebels got a career game from senior guard Jayden Wendt, but they had no answer for a pair of Spartans standouts and lost at the Luke Homan Memorial Showcase at Brookfield Central.

Wendt scored 20 points, surpassing his previous high of 14 points in two earlier games this season. He made three 3-point baskets and went 3 for 3 at the free-throw line.

Senior Cam McIntosh had a solid game as well for Horlick (3-11), making five 3-pointers and scoring 17 points, and Reggie Hubbard had nine points.

The Rebels were playing without senior forward Blake Fletcher, a strong inside presence.

Jalen Haynes and Demerius Shakur, who both average just under 16 points per game, had big games for Martin Luther (11-5), combining for 48 points. Haynes led the way with 25 points and Shakur had a career-high 23 points.

Boys swimming

RACINE UNIFIED CO-OP: Sophomore Brayden Moore won two individual events and swam on a winning relay to lead Racine Unified to a fifth-place finish Saturday in the Bob White Invitational at Wauwatosa East.

Moore won both sprint freestyle races, taking the 50-yard freestyle in 22.44 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 48.84.

Junior Hugo Arteaga won the 200 freestyle in 1:46.22 and led off the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:31.18), followed by junior John Merrill, senior Nathaniel Foster and Moore.

The same four took third in the 400 freestyle relay (3:27.95) and Arteaga (100 backstroke, 57.61) and Merrill (100 breaststroke, 1:10.03) each added a fourth-place finish.

Racine Unified totaled 263 points to finish fifth; Greenfield Co-op won the meet with 455 points.

Wrestling

WATERFORD: Hudson Halter had the best finish for the Wolverines Saturday at the Terry Kramer Open at Fort Atkinson.

Halter (23-7) had little trouble reaching the championship match as he had three victories on pins and one on a technical fall. He had back-to-back 21-second pins to beat Cooper Dunnett of Westfield and Logan Hammer of Edgerton, then got the technical fall (16-0, 1:34) over Lucas Christianson of Iowa Grant.

In the championship match, Halter lost on a disqualification to finish second.

The only other Waterford wrestlers to finish in the top eight were Bryce Konwent (20-11 at 152) and Jeremy Cherba (11-13 at 160), who each finished sixth, and Nick Shaw (13-10 at 195), who was eighth.

Waterford tied for 16th with Janesville Craig in the 17-team field with 129.5 points. Prairie du Chein won the meet with 431.5.