High school sports roundup: Prairie wins showdown against the Spartans

The stage was set on Saturday with the top two teams in the Metro Classic Conference meeting for the first time this season.

The Prairie School girls basketball team and Greendale Martin Luther entered with the last two remaining unbeaten records in the conference — the Hawks 6-0, the Spartans 7-0.

Backed by solid defense, and a 31-point performance by Jasonya "JJ" Barnes, the Hawks are the last ones flying perfect in the Metro. The Hawks won 50-42 in Racine and extended their winning streak to five games.

"I think the key tonight for us was our rebounding and defending," Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo said. "(Ava Collier-White) and (Meg Decker) were shutting people down."

It wasn't quite the start the Hawks (13-2, 7-0 MCC) were hoping for given the magnitude of the game. They finished the first half trailing the Spartans (12-3, 7-1) by seven with Barnes producing 12 of their 20 first half points.

"We didn't have the best first half," Jaramillo said. "But no one gave up. To see the way that they reacted after being down, as a coach, I can't be happier than that."

With the second half came a second gear for the Hawks. Barnes scored 19 points in the half. The key for Barnes was this simple: she was relentless.

"She had a taller defender on her today so she uncharacteristically missed a lot of shots," Jaramillo said. "But she didn't give up. She kept going at her and wore her down."

The Hawks effectively wore the Spartans down and did so on the defensive end.

The Spartans were reduced to 15 points in the second half. The Hawks doubled that amount by scoring 30 in the half. The efforts of Collier-White and Decker on defense were a catalyst to the Hawks' second half surge.

"It's amazing to me," Jaramillo said of Collier-White and Decker's performance. "They are following through screens. They stick right to their girls. It gives our team so much energy."

The win puts the Hawks atop the conference standings and should see them break into the polls. Coming into Saturday's showdown the Spartans were ranked eighth in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll. With the win tonight, the Hawks should soar into the spotlight.

UNION GROVE 55, RACINE LUTHERAN 48: Ali Torhorst delivered the final blow to see the Broncos past the Crusaders on Saturday in a nonconference game at Racine.

The Broncos (14-2) led 30-26 after the first half. But a competitive effort for the Crusaders (7-7) always kept them in range.

"I credit Lutheran," Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. "They were winning the 50-50 balls. Tonight wasn't easy."

Nevaiah Bell-Tenner scored 15 points in the first half for the Crusaders. She became a focal point of the Broncos' defense for the second half — drawing double teams and being limited to two points in the half.

"They are such a well balanced team," Racine Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said.

With the game spiraling to its finish, the Crusaders were able to get the game back to a three point deficit. The very next possession saw Torhorst step up for the Broncos and drain a 3-pointer to immediately take the wind out of the Crusaders' sails.

"We are not afraid to shoot those shots," Domagalski said of Torhorst's 3-pointer. "She isn't second guessing herself. It was a great shot."

Not afraid is correct. Torhorst ended with five points in the game. Her 3-pointer was her lone make of the second half and she hit it when it was needed most.

The Crusaders well balanced team offense had Sydney Ludvigsen as the team's highest scorer with 10 points. All on the Crusaders' roster except for Sophia Rampulla hit a 3-pointer on the night.

"I think this is going to help us," Domagalski said. "It's a wake up call. Being focused. Being aggressive. We can do better."

Boys Basketball

UNION GROVE 56, RACINE LUTHERAN 52: Tyson Skalecki and Zac Montgomery each had double-doubles as the Broncos spoiled Saturday's nonconference Hall of Fame Game at Racine Lutheran High School.

The Broncos (10-4) led the Crusaders (4-8) 28-22 after the first half. The two sides picked up the intensity in the second half with the Crusaders clawing back into the game.

The Crusaders had an opportunity to tie the game in its final stages. They trailed by three points and ended up missing a 3-pointer. Skalecki was on hand to collect the rebound for the Broncos and the Crusaders were forced into fouling.

"(Lutheran) are a scrappy team," Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said. "They are the kinds of teams that give us trouble."

Skalecki had a game-high 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Broncos and had five assists. Zac Montgomery recorded 10 points and rebounds. Adam Ross also added 10 points.

Gavin Zawicki gave the Crusaders a double-double performance, recording a team-high 16 points and 11 rebounds. Eric Ibarra and Jack Lichter each scored 12 points in the loss.

BROOKFIELD CENTRAL 56, HORLICK 47: The Rebels gave the hosts a run for their money at Saturday's Luke Homan Memorial Showcase at Brookfield Central High School.

The Rebels (4-9) entered the game having won four of their last five games. And that momentum carried into a match-up with the Lancers (10-1) — ranked sixth in Division 1 in the latest WBCA/wissports.net coaches poll.

The Rebels held a first half lead but the Lancers clawed it back. The two went into the half tied at 22.

“They posed problems for us that we weren’t able to match,” Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said. “Defensively we kept them on a rhythm.”

The game remained close until the final minutes when critical turnovers and missed opportunities by the Rebels sealed their fate. Matt Burnette led a team effort for the Rebels with 11 points.

The teamwork shown by the Rebels was the highlight of the game according to Treutalaar.

“I’m so proud of our effort," Treutalaar said. "Our guys rose up and responded to the challenge. We have a lot to grow from and learn from with this game.”

MILWAUKEE PIUS XI 92, PARK 62: The Panthers had difficult time slowing down the Popes on Saturday in the Luke Homan Memorial Showcase at Brookfield Central High School.

Prior to the nonconference game the Panthers missed a week of practice due to COVID-19 complications.

“We played a good first half but we had a bad time getting back on defense,” Park coach Tray Allen said.

Sophomore guard Willie Williams came off the bench to to score a team-high 18 points for the Panthers (3-5). Fellow sophomore Brayden Burgher added 11 points.

“(Pius) applied a lot of ball pressure,” Allen said. “They’re a good team.”

The Popes (9-3) were led by Jaquan Johnson. The sophomore scored a game-high with 31 points and went 11 of 12 at the line.

BURLINGTON 41, GERMANTOWN 38: JR Lukenbill led the Demons to a nonconference win Saturday at the Luke Homan Memorial Showcase at Brookfield Central High School.

The Demons (9-4) leapt out quickly against the Warhawks (7-7). The Demons were able to take a 26-19 lead into the half. The two side tightened up in the second half with the Demons being outscored 20-15 in the second half but holding on for the win.

Lukenbill scored a team-high 13 points for the Demons and collected six rebounds. Tommy Teberg added 11 points with a team-high seven rebounds.

WATERFORD 63, GREENFIELD 61 (OT): The Wolverines held on for an overtime win in the Luke Homan Memorial Showcase at Brookfield Central High School.

The Wolverines (5-9) trailed 25-20 to the Hustlin’ Hawks (5-7) after the first half. The game opened up in the second half with the Wolverines outscoring the Hustlin’ Hawks 41-36 — forcing overtime in the process.

“We played ugly basketball for a lot of the game.” Waterford coach Nick Roeglin said.

In overtime, Brogan Finnegan gave the Wolverines the go-ahead shot that would keep the team in front for good. With a second left on the clock, and the Wolverines leading by two, the Hustlin’ Hawks attempted a 3-pointer only to see Lukas Thom get the block at the buzzer — securing the Wolverines' first win in three games.

“It was a tough week of basketball,” Roeglin said. “It’s always nice to seal it off with a win.”

Eric Kunze scored a season-high 23 points to lead the Wolverines. Owen Martinson also hit double-digit scoring with 15 points. Finnegan finished with nine points.

Boys swimming

FONDY MEMORIAL INVITATIONAL: Hugo Arteaga helped give Case a boost en route to a sixth place finish at Fond du Lac High School.

Arteaga won the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 48.17. The sophomore finished second in the 200 freestyle (1:47.86) and finished third as part of two relay teams. Those relays for the Eagles included the 200 freestyle relay (1:35.72) and 400 freestyle relay (3:36.13) with Jake Hendricks, Brayden Moore and Adam Ries.

Case finished sixth at the nine team invite with 175 points. Bay Port (461) finished first over Monona Grove (360).

REDWING INVITATIONAL: A very young Park team took to the water and gained valuable experience on Saturday at Sheboygan South High School.

The Panthers competed in six of 11 events at the seven team invite. Junior Kyle Ketterhagen provided the team its best result by finishing 11th in the 50 yard freestyle (26.72) as well as in the 200 freestyle relay (1:57.5) with Ethan Scholzen, Lorenzo Cottarelli and Antonio Castro. Ketterhagen also finished 12th in the 100 backstroke (1:11.28).

The Panthers finished seventh at the invite with 33 points. The event was won by Sheboygan North (449) ahead of Marshfield (418) in second place.

