On one of the coldest nights of the spring Wednesday, The Prairie School girls soccer team had to battle not only the elements, but the emotions of Senior Night and a tough opponent in Greendale Martin Luther.

Everything came together for the Hawks, however, as they persevered to beat the Spartans 4-0 at Prairie to clinch at least a share of their third Metro Classic Conference in the last four seasons.

Prairie (9-4-0, 7-0-0 MCC), ranked No. 1 in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, is one game ahead of seventh-ranked Shoreland Lutheran (6-1-0) in the MCC standings and can claim its first outright MCC title since 2019 with a victory or a draw next Wednesday against Racine Lutheran at Pritchard Park.

Hawks coach Joe Manley said Martin Luther (5-9-3, 1-6-1) made it difficult to move the ball consistently.

“It was a bitterly cold night and we came up against a team that was well organized and made it difficult to create clear chances,” Manley said. “We settled early into patterns of possession, but early on lacked the cutting edge necessary to capitalize.”

Midway through the first half, Prairie broke through with a goal by freshman Elle Jaramillo on an assist from sophomore Meg Decker, then in the 30th minute, Decker got her second assist when she fed junior Lily Jorgenson for her first goal of the season.

The Hawks led 2-0 at the half, then Manley began to rotate players to get some quality minutes for his seven seniors. One of those seniors, Amelia Ropiak, scored in the 59th minute on an assist from freshman Addy Ruetz to make it 3-0 Prairie.

Junior Aishani Dhar closed out the scoring with her third goal in three matches.

“We again settled into possession in the second half, but Martin Luther was gritty and put together a well-coached performance,” Manley said. “I also don't think we were at our sharpest, but it was a great night as we were able to honor our seniors who have been such positive examples for our younger players.”

Prairie’s other seniors are Fiona Anton, Ruby Flynn, Maddie Gaylord, Sarah Koker, Lexi Kuvshinikov and Brie Luchun Ledvina.

RACINE LUTHERAN 1, ST. JOSEPH 1: The Crusaders’ dynamic duo of seniors Ellie Jaramillo and Sarah Strande combined on their goal in the first half, but the Lancers were able to score the equalizer in the second half to salvage a draw in a Metro Classic Conference match Wednesday at Anderson Park in Kenosha.

Jaramillo scored in the 14th minute off an assist by Strande for Lutheran (6-7-2, 2-4-1 MCC) and the match remained 1-0 through the first half.

In the second half, St. Joseph (6-7-2, 3-2-2) was awarded a free kick in the 56th minute and scored when the ball took a bad hop past the goalkeeper.

“The effort was there, there was just one mistake and a bad bounce off the free kick,” Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said. “The girls can hold their heads up with this match. They left it on the field.”

SAINT THOMAS MORE 2, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0: The Lady Toppers were shut out by the Cavaliers Wednesday in a Metro Classic Conference match at Bushnell Park in Burlington.

Thomas More (8-4-0, 4-3-0 MCC) led 2-0 at the half and Catholic Central (4-10-0, 2-5-0) shut the Cavaliers out in the second half.

Boys golf

METRO CLASSIC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT: Catholic Central senior Nick Delimat had the best individual finish among Racine County players and Prairie was the top team Wednesday at the Metro Classic Conference Tournament at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.

Playing on the White and Blue courses, Delimat finished third with an 84, eight shots behind medalist Tom Sukprasert of Whitefish Bay Dominican and one behind runner-up Justin Kaczynski of Milwaukee Saint Thomas More.

Delimat shot 42 on each nine, opening with five straight pars before back-to-back double bogeys on the White course. He had a birdie on the par-3, 175-yard fifth hole of the Blue course, but had a triple bogey on the final hole.

Prairie finished fourth in the tournament after shooting 402 and finished third overall in the final MCC standings.

Sophomore Will Schaefer led the Hawks with an 89 that placed him sixth. Fellow sophomore Jack Regner tied for ninth at 91 and freshman Jack Ulrich also broke 100 with a 97 to finish 15th.

Schaefer and Regner made the All-MCC second team.

Dominican and Thomas More tied for the team title at 361, with Dominican winning the tiebreaker (fifth player’s score).

Softball

UNION GROVE 4, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 3: The Broncos turned the tables on the Falcons Wednesday with a late rally to win a Southern Lakes Conference game at Union Grove.

Union Grove (12-9, 9-4 SLC) lost to Westosha 3-2 on Monday after the Falcons scored a run in the bottom of the sixth. The Broncos did the same thing Wednesday, scoring the eventual winning run in the bottom of the sixth.

With the score tied at 3-3 after Westosha (11-9, 8-6) scored in the fifth inning, senior Brooklyn Maass hit an RBI single that drove in senior Brynn Van Swol for a 4-3 Union Grove lead.

Senior pitcher Emily Boyle, who went the distance, kept the Falcons from scoring in the seventh to earn the victory. Boyle allowed five hits and struck out eight.

Union Grove scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning off Falcons ace Meghan Lampos on junior Ashley Bert’s RBI double and an error that allowed Bert to score. Westosha tied the game at 2-2 in the third inning, then the teams traded runs in the fourth and fifth.

Bert went 3 for 3 to lead the Broncos’ offense.

GREENDALE 13, HORLICK 3: Senior Adriane Itzenhuiser went 3 for 3 with two RBIs for the Rebels in their five-inning nonconference loss Wednesday at Greendale.

Horlick (3-16) was only outhit 8-7 but committed several errors, allowing the Panthers (15-9) to score in every inning but the third. They had four in the second, five in the fourth and three in the fifth to end the game on the 10-run rule.

Freshman Malea Pina, the No. 2 hitter, went 2 for 3 with a double for the Rebels, who put together some hits in the first, third and fifth innings, but couldn’t get much going on offense, Horlick coach Gregory Harris said.

Baseball

OAK CREEK 16, PARK 0: The Panthers had just one hit against the Knights Wednesday in a five-inning Southeast Conference game at Oak Creek.

Junior Carter Eschmann had the only hit for Park (1-22, 0-17 SEC).

Oak Creek (16-5, 14-3) scored five runs in the first and had at least three runs in the other three innings.

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 15, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0: Tuesday, the Hilltoppers had just two hits against the Lancers in a Metro Classic Conference loss at Beaumont Field in Burlington.

The game was scoreless through two innings, but St. Joseph broke the game open with five runs in the third inning and nine in the fourth.

Sophomore Will Leiting and junior Brandon Fain had the hits for the Hilltoppers (4-11, 3-10).

St. Joseph (14-5, 9-2 MCC), ranked ninth in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll, hit five doubles and two home runs and had two players with three RBIs each.