The Prairie School boys’ soccer team got their season off to a good start with a 2-0 shutout over Burlington in a nonconference match on Monday at Wind Point.

“We started the game off very strong with dominant ball control and possession,” Prairie coach Mike Modesti said. “It was a great feeling for our team to go out in our first game and mesh so well together.”

Over a quarter of the match had gone by before Prairie put itself on the scoreboard. Senior forward Nick Peterson, who was a key component to the Hawks’ offensive success last season, netted an unassisted goal from inside of the box in the 23rd minute. Arthur Rossi scored what was ultimately the game-winning goal for Prairie in the 25th minute, connecting on a shot from 20 yards out.

“We moved the ball around well at all parts of the field and were dangerous in our offensive third,” said Modesti, who went 6-8-3 in his first season at head coach. “Overall, we still have plenty to work on as the season progresses, but it felt good to get that first win tonight.”

Modesti singled out and praised the play of junior Gabi Kuvshinokov and senior Parker Kohl, stating that the pair of upperclassmen “stood out in the center-midfield throughout the game by controlling and distributing the ball.”

Freshman goalkeeper Dalton Ahlensdorf started in goal for Prairie (1-0-0), filling the position left vacant by Liam York, who graduated with the class of 2022. Ahlensdorf recorded a successful shutout in his first varsity start and made three saves against Burlington.

Burlington (1-1-0) suffered a rough start to the match after Brandon Lois, who was also making his first career start in goal, was removed within the first minute due to a non-contact injury. Demons coach Jake Cacciotti said that the quick change made at goalkeeper “brought a few lapses in concentration on the defensive end.” These defensive miscommunications likely contributed to the four yellow-card penalties received by the Demons throughout the match.

Cacciotti said that junior defender Rylan Schultz and junior forward Ethan Verega were both key players in the match for Burlington as Schultz “made some crucial tackles to prevent goal-scoring opportunities” and Verega “played all over the field and provided great pressure up top as well as composure on the defensive end.”

Girls golf

SEC MINI-MEET: Leslie Million had a strong outing for Case during a Southeast Conference mini-meet on Monday at Petrifying Springs Golf Course in Somers.

Million parred the back-nine's 15th hole to finish at 12-over-par 34. The senior was followed by Case juniors Abigail Jutronka and Mary Leonard, who finished with a 65 and 66 respectively. Senior Kylie Turkowski shot a 70 and junior Mary Hutsick ended the outing with 81.

Park senior Izzy Wentorf led the Park/Horlick Co-op with a 50. Junior Violet Desonia wasn't far behind Wentorf — shooting a 54.

Franklin topped the conference mini-meet with a 188 and were led by senior Zoey Hoffman's 7-over-par 34 outing. Case (247) finished fourth behind Kenosha Indian Trail (206) and Oak Creek (210).