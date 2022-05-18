High school sports roundup: Prairie golf team wins MCC title by narrowest margin

The Metro Classic Conference boys golf race came down to one thing Wednesday:

Win the MCC Tournament, win the conference championship.

The Prairie School got the job done, placing its top four players among the top 10 individuals and totaling 332 strokes playing the Blue and Red courses at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.

Led by second-place finisher Ben Reynolds, the Hawks finished 21 shots better than Whitefish Bay Dominican (353), which was the MCC points leader after the five conference mini-meets with 74 points to Prairie’s 70. Milwaukee Saint Thomas More was third in the tournament (356) and third coming in with 66 points.

The 40 points Prairie earned in the MCC's point system for the tournament title gave it 110 points to 109 for Dominican, which got 35 points for finishing second. Thomas More finished third with 96.

Hawks coach Kevin Will, who keeps the golf statistics for the MCC, knew his team had to play well. The team won the fifth mini-meet of the season Monday, which was also at Ives Grove, so he was pretty confident.

“They played really well,” Will said. “Between Dominican, Thomas More and us, whoever won would be (overall) conference champion.”

Prairie started the season strong by winning the first mini-meet, then had a rough stretch and took third in the next two minis. The Hawks were second in the fourth mini, then brought it together at the end of the regular season.

“I thought we had a chance (at the title) when we won the first mini,” Will said. “They had a patch where they were struggling, but they kept working really hard and just bought in. It was awesome.”

Reynolds, a senior, led Prairie by shooting a 4-over-par 76, one shot behind medalist Justin Kaczynski of Thomas More (75). Reynolds and Kaczynski both shot even-par 36s on the Blue course, but Kaczynski had a 39 on the Red course to Reynolds’ 40.

Senior Andrew Schaefer was sixth at 83, senior Cam McPhee tied for seventh at 86 and freshman Will Schaefer was ninth at 87.

Will was especially impressed with the younger Schaefer, who Will said had never played the Blue course before.

Catholic Central did not have a complete team, but junior No. 1 player Nick Delimat shot a 77, including a tournament-best 38 on the Red course, and finished third in the individual standings. Delimat shot 48s in each of the last three mini-meets. Calvin Topt shot an 86 for the Hilltoppers to tie McPhee for seventh.

The St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran co-op’s best score was a 101 by Olivia Schmierer.

Prairie and Catholic Central open WIAA tournament play Tuesday in a Division 3 regional at Delbrook Golf Club in Delavan.

• The All-MCC teams were determined after the tournament and Reynolds and Delimat earned first-team honors. Reynolds had the second-best average in the conference (41.83) behind Kaczynski (39.5), and Delimat was fifth (42.67).

McPhee (42.67) and Andrew Schaefer (46.67) earned second-team honors.

Baseball

HORLICK 5, KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 2: JJ Bardega pitched a complete-game two-hitter and the Rebels continued to get timely hits as they won their second straight game against the Hawks in Southeast Conference action Wednesday at Kenosha.

Bardega was efficient, needing just 77 pitches (50 for strikes), an average of 11 pitches per inning. He allowed single runs in the fourth and fifth innings (one run was unearned), walked two and struck out seven.

It was the second straight impressive pitching performance for Horlick (10-10, 10-7 SEC) — Kaleb Steinmetz allowed just eight hits and four runs in a 9-4 victory over Indian Trail Tuesday.

“JJ absolutely dealt tonight,” Horlick coach Tyler Funk said. “He had command of every pitch and kept a good Indian Trail team off-balance all night. It was just a fantastic outing by him tonight.”

The Rebels, who are 8-2 in their last 10 games, had seven hits and TJ Williams continued to be a force in the leadoff spot, going 4 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Dom LaCanne went 2 for 2 with two doubles, two walks and a run scored.

“TJ went 4 for 4 tonight setting the table for us and we came through with some big two-out hits,” Funk said. “I was very proud of the guys again tonight.”

The Hawks (4-16, 3-14 SEC) have lost 13 straight games, four of them by one run.

KENOSHA BRADFORD/REUTHER 12, PARK 0: The Panthers faced offensive struggles in the second of three games of a Southeast Conference series against the Red Devils Wednesday at Horlick Field.

Park (2-17, 0-16 SEC) had just two hits, by right fielder Braden Roushia and catcher Jacob Pederson (double). Pederson stole a base and second baseman Matt Kirchoff had two stolen bases.

Elliot Bednar, the third of five pitchers for Park, went 3⅔ innings, facing 15 batters, allowing three earned runs and recording three strikeouts and one walk.

Bradford/Reuther (8-12, 8-9 SEC) scored four runs in the third and seven runs over the final two innings.

“It was another tough one tonight,” Panthers coach Timothy Glidden said. “We ran out of pitching and our bats were cold again.”

OAK CREEK 12, CASE 3: The Eagles lost their ninth consecutive game, falling to the Knights in a Southeast Conference game Wednesday at Oak Creek East Middle School.

Case (3-16, 2-14 SEC) held a one-run advantage in the top of the third inning, but Oak Creek (16-4, 14-3) scored one run in the bottom of the third inning, seven in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Ryan Passehl went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and a stolen base, Gavin Vela had a double with one RBI and Mateo Fuentes went 2 for 4 with a double and a RBI to lead the Eagles offensively.

Austin Sigrist pitched four innings for Case, allowing seven hits, striking out four and walking three. Collin Jaeger finished up, pitching two innings with two hits, one strikeout and a walk.

Softball

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 10, CASE 0: The Eagles struggled against the state-ranked Hawks in a Southeast Conference game Wednesday at Case.

Indian Trail, ranked seventh in Division 1 in the latest Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association/wissports.net state poll, scored six runs in the fourth inning of the five-inning game.

“We had too many mental errors and we have to improve our defense,” Case coach Daniel Ayala said.

The Eagles (7-8, 3-7 SEC) committed 10 errors and allowed the Hawks (18-2, 10-2 SEC) to score seven unearned runs.

“We had seven unearned runs against a (state-ranked) team,” Ayala said. “We are not going to win many games that way. We have to forget this game and clean up a few things.”

Aalaiya Jacklin hit a double and Nova Zuberbuehler went 1 for 2 to lead Case offensively.

Nora Lowney pitched a complete game, allowing 10 hits, three earned runs and striking out two.

• Tuesday, Case was swept by Oak Creek by scores of 5-0 and 23-5 in an SEC doubleheader at Oak Creek.

The Knights (17-2, 11-0 SEC), ranked third in Division 1 in the WFSCA/wissports.net poll, outhit Case 8-2 in game one. Turner Hetland and Nova Zuberbuehler split the Eagles’ hits. Nora Lowney pitched six innings with two strikeouts and five earned runs. Oak Creek All-State pitcher Riley Grudzielanek struck out 18 batters.

In the second game, Oak Creek scored 12 runs in the first three innings and ended the game with a 10-run sixth. The Knights’ Madison Noll went 3 for 5 with a double, home run, four runs scored and nine RBIs.

Girls soccer

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 4, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Crusaders gave the Metro Classic Conference-leading Lancers all they could handle Wednesday in an MCC match at Pritchard Park.

“That is a very solid team in all 11 positions we played tonight,” Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said. “Yet, we gave them a fight. The score does not indicate how well we played and at times controlled the pace.”

St. Joseph (11-1-0, 7-0-0 MCC), ranked sixth in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, can win the conference title outright with a victory or a draw in their MCC finale May 25 against Shoreland Lutheran at Kenosha.

LaBoda praised the play of senior Bella Jaramillo, who continues to play well after coming back from a knee injury she suffered last summer.

“The play of Bella Jaramillo had a lot to do with how well we played,” LaBoda said. “She played with such passion tonight and that’s what I hoped to see from her coming back from her ACL injury.”

Goalkeeper Sam Coolidge made 11 saves for Lutheran (5-6-0, 2-5-0 MCC).

“I’m proud of the girls,” LaBoda said. “I’m proud of how they have worked. There is nothing to hang our heads about in this loss.”

The Lancers led 3-0 at the half and Martina Harrington, who is among the state leaders in goals scored, had two goals.

SAINT THOMAS MORE 2, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 1: The Lady Toppers fell behind early in a Metro Classic Conference match against the Cavaliers Wednesday at Milwaukee.

Catholic Central (4-5-1, 2-4 MCC) trailed 2-0 at the half as Katarina Serrano scored two goals for Thomas More (6-5-0, 4-3-0).

The Lady Toppers got within 2-1 in the second half after Julia Klein scored off an assist from Stephanie Jabrial, but could not get the equalizer.

Boys tennis

WATERFORD 6, MUSKEGO 1: The Wolverines swept singles and won two three-set matches Wednesday for a nonconference victory over the Warriors at Waterford.

The first three singles players for Waterford — No. 1 Andrew Vescio, No. 2 Spencer Gross and No. 3 Gus Frost — lost just two games between them.

At No. 4 singles, John Durand got off to a slow start, but came back to beat Colton Oliva 4-6, 6-0, 6-1 and complete the sweep.

In doubles, Derek Splitgerber and Noah Leshok (No. 2) beat Dylan Krause and Dylan Malkowski 6-3, 6-4, and Sawyer Kastenson and Gavin Obermeyer (No. 3) needed a third-set supertiebreaker to beat Sam Witkowski and Creighton Hofmeister 6-4, 1-6, 10-6.

