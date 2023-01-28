High school sports roundup: Prairie girls start slow, finish with 14th straight win

The Prairie School girls basketball team got off to a slow start on the road Friday.

As usual, however, the team got going and chalked up another Metro Classic Conference victory.

Foul trouble derailed the Hawks early against Milwaukee Saint Thomas More before they battled through it and went on to win 74-56 at Milwaukee.

Prairie (15-2, 10-1 MCC), ranked fifth in Division 4 in the Associated Press state poll, rolled to its 14th straight victory after overcoming the early difficulties.

Leading the charge in the first half was senior Sophia Lawler, who scored 11 points, and sophomore Jasonya “JJ” Glass-Barnes and junior Georgia Swedberg, who combined for 13 points.

“I am proud of the girls for sticking together and battling through some calls that didn't go our way,” Hawks coach Abby Jaramillo said.

Prairie overcame pushed the lead to 35-21 at halftime and maintained a cushion the rest of the game.

One of the keys to the victory was the way the Hawks were able to move the ball against the Cavaliers’ 1-3-1 half-court trap.

“The girls moved the ball, were willing to make the extra pass and pass up good shots for great shots,” Jaramillo said.

Lawler went 3 of 8 from 3-point range and led Prairie with a season-high 19 points, three short of her career high of 22 set last season.

Glass-Barnes finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals, senior Reese Jaramillo had 13 points, six rebounds and four assists, and sophomore Meg Decker had an all-around solid game with nine points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Thomas More (8-8, 4-7), which has lost three straight following a five-game winning streak, didn’t have anyone score in double figures. The Cavaliers were led by Zoe Dispennette with nine points.

DOMINICAN 36, RACINE LUTHERAN 27: In a low-scoring defensive battle, two consecutive bad possessions in the second half were too much for the Crusaders to overcome in a Metro Classic Conference game Friday at Lutheran.

Lutheran (10-8, 7-4 MCC) trailed state-ranked Dominican 25-23 in the second half when the Knights made a 3-point basket to increase its lead to 28-23. After an empty possession, the Crusaders gave up another basket and were unable to overcome the seven-point deficit in the final four minutes.

“It was like a boxing match,” Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. “They had one more punch than we did.”

The Knights (15-2, 10-1), ranked third in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll, opened the game in a box-and-one defense that has flustered opponents throughout the season. On Friday night, however, the Crusaders opened the game with a 9-0 run. Dominican was forced to call an early timeout and adjusted to playing man-to-man defense for the rest of the game.

With the new defensive adjustment also came the extra element of a full-court press, which slowed down Lutheran’s offense, although the Crusaders led 14-13 at halftime.

The Crusaders opened the second half on a 5-0 run, but Dominican rallied immediately once again. After trading baskets for most of the second half, the 3-pointer made by Alicia Burgos-Schroeder with six minutes remaining gave Dominican separation for the rest of the game.

Despite the loss, Shaffer was encouraged by his team’s effort.

“I’m proud,” Shaffer said. “A couple weeks ago we couldn’t play a team ranked like this and be in the game all game long against them. We’re not quite there, but we’re seeing that we can compete against these top teams.”

Sarah Strande led Lutheran with 13 points and Ellie Jaramillo added seven points.

In the teams’ first meeting of the season, Dec. 8 at Whitefish Bay, Dominican won 52-34. Friday was just the second time this season the Knights have won a game by single digits.

Keona McGee led the Knights with 11 points.

GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 64, ST. CATHERINE’S 24: The Angels struggled on offense in a Metro Classic Conference game Friday at St. Catherine’s.

Martin Luther (13-5, 8-2 MCC) held St. Catherine’s (9-9, 3-8 MCC) to 13 points in the first half and 11 in the second half.

Junior forward Ariana Green led the Angels with a high school career high of 12 points and Aniyah Price added five points.

Katie Blazei scored 20 points to lead the Spartans.

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 59, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 30: The Lady Toppers rallied to within 10 points of the Lancers midway through the second half, then St. Joseph pulled away for a Metro Classic Conference victory Friday at Kenosha.

Catholic Central (4-12, 1-10 MCC) trailed 29-11 at halftime and rallied within range of St. Joseph behind junior guard Jayden Garratt, who scored 11 points in the second half. Garratt finished with 16 points.

With about 10 minutes left in regulation, the Lancers (9-9, 4-6) began to pull away. Na’Zyia Bobo had 11 of her game-high 22 points in the second half and Frankie McClain had eight points.

Senior center Kayla Loos added seven points for the Lady Toppers.

McClain finished with 12 points.

Boys basketball

BURLINGTON 66, WILMOT 27: Consistency continues to be key for the Demons as they won a Southern Lakes Conference game Friday at Burlington.

The Demons (14-2, 8-1 SLC) and Panthers (6-12, 1-8) played at a fast pace throughout the contest. Burlington, ranked fourth in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll, quickly saw senior forward JR Lukenbill take two fouls in the physical contest.

"(The Panthers) have been playing really well lately," Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said. "If you have to play their style, you are going to be in trouble."

The Demons managed to settle down following Lukenbill heading to the bench for a brief spell. The team controlled play, found cleaner looks and made the most of their opportunities to take a 36-16 lead at halftime.

Burlington had three scorers reach double figures. Connor Roffers scored a game-high 15 points to go with four rebounds, Tommy Teberg scored 12 points and provided seven assists, and Lukenbill scored 10 points with a team-high five rebounds.

"(Teberg) really played solid basketball," Berezowitz said. "That's when we know we're playing well — when everybody is getting the ball."

Friday's win extended the Demons' winning streak to five games since dropping two in a row to Mount Horeb and Elkhorn. The lone blemishes on Burlington's record this season provided a teaching point and Berezowitz said the players have quickly put those lessons into practice.

"We're just playing better," Berezowitz said. "We have been shooting the ball much better. We had come off of Christmas and struggled. You learn from those games."

Cooper Zimmerman led the Panthers with eight points.

DOMINICAN 97, RACINE LUTHERAN 38: The Crusaders had a difficult time slowing down the Knights' duo of Jaiden Martin and Markel Webb during Friday's Metro Classic Conference game at Whitefish Bay.

Lutheran (4-11, 3-7 MCC) trailed 63-18 at halftime.

Martin and Webb combined for 50 points for Dominican (10-6, 7-3), with Martin scoring a game-high 26 points. The Knights won their fourth straight game and are averaging 92 points in those games.

Justin Jones led the Crusaders with 14 points and four rebounds. Isaiah Cosey and Eric Ibarra added eight and seven points, respectively.