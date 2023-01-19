 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOLS

High school sports roundup: Prairie girls pull off major win against Dominican

The Prairie School girls basketball team pulled off a monumental victory Thursday night.

The Hawks turned their Metro Classic Conference game against Dominican around in the second half, rallying to beat the Knights 46-42 at Whitefish Bay and tie them for first place in the MCC.

Dominican entered the game ranked No. 1 in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll and Prairie was ranked seventh in Division 4. Both teams are 13-2 and 8-1 in the MCC.

Sophomore guard Meg Decker had 14 points, junior guard Reese Jaramillo had 12 and senior guard Sophia Lawler added 10 for Prairie, which lost to Dominican 40-38 at Prairie on Dec. 3.

The win is the Hawks' 12th in a row, all since their loss to the Knights.

This story will be updated.

