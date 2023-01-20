High school sports roundup: Prairie girls pull off major comeback win against Dominican

The high school girls basketball game Thursday at Whitefish Bay between Metro Classic Conference foes Prairie and Dominican was a contrast of styles.

The Hawks like to get out on the fast break and run, while the Knights are content to slow the game way down and pick and choose their shots.

For the first half Thursday, everything went Dominican’s way and it took a 26-12 lead at halftime.

In the second half, Prairie made the right adjustments to counteract the slow-down tactics and rallied for a monumental 46-42 victory to tie the Knights for first place in the MCC.

Dominican (13-2, 8-1 MCC) entered the game ranked No. 1 in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll and Prairie (13-2, 8-1 MCC) was ranked seventh in Division 4.

The victory gives the teams a split in their season series. Prairie lost to Dominican 40-38 at Prairie on Dec. 3 in the MCC season opener for both teams. The Hawks have won 12 consecutive games since then.

“I love these girls — they are such fighters,” Hawks coach Abby Jaramillo said. “They did not give up. They have fight and fire and I never saw anyone with their head down.

“They were so happy after the game.”

After the teams’ first meeting on Dec. 3, Jaramillo sald: “The good thing is that it’s early in the season and we will learn from this game, which will prepare us for important games later on in the season.”

One of those games, if not the most important, was Thursday’s game. At halftime, Jaramillo flat out told her players “we are winning this game.”

The major adjustment was offensively. To counteract Dominican’s box-and-one defense, Jaramillo told them to reverse the ball and she had sophomore standout guard Jasonya “JJ” Glass-Barnes play inside as she was defended by a shorter girl.

Defensively, the Hawks were told to stick to a man-to-man defense instead of switching between zone and man.

Everything fell into place after that.

“We played the best defense we’ve played all season,” Jaramillo said. “We were defending screens the way we’re supposed to be defending them and they were getting tired.

“The offense was moving the ball and getting open shots by swinging the ball and reversing it. It was a tale of two halves.”

The players getting the most scoring action in the second half was sophomore guard Meg Decker, who scored 12 of her team-high 14 points, including 5 of 6 shooting at the free-throw line.

Also in the second half, Glass-Barnes had eight points (6 of 10 free throws) and junior guard Reese Jaramillo and senior guard Sophia Lawler each had six.

Jaramillo went 4 of 7 from 3-point range and finished with 12 points, and Lawler went 3 of 3 from beyond the arc for 10 points. Decker had seven steals and matched junior Ava Collier-White with three assists.

Keona McGee led Dominican with 18 points and Alicia Burgos-Schroeder had 12.

ST. CATHERINE’S 78, HORLICK 42: Freshman guard Aniyah Price scored 24 points for the second straight game this week and outscored the Rebels on her own in the first half as the Angels dominated a nonconference game Thursday at Horlick.

Price, who had 24 points Tuesday in a 75-30 victory over Catholic Central, made five 3-point baskets in the first half and had 18 points at halftime as St. Catherine’s (8-7) took a 35-17 lead over the Rebels (1-16). Price finished with 7 3s.

In the second half, fellow freshman guard Laila Collier-White took the stage and scored 17 of her 20 points.

Two other Angels scored in double figures — freshman guard Kaleah Conley had 12 points and senior center Kennedee Clark had 10.

Clark (11), Conley (10) and Collier-White (nine) combined for 30 rebounds, Conley had eight steals and Clark had six assists.

“Aniyah Price shot extremely well from the 3-point line and she dominated the first half,” Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. “Coach (Jerome) King has their girls playing well as a team.”

Freshman guard Leylanna Cruz had 13 points and three assists, and senior center Kamya Mooney had 10 points and nine rebounds to lead the Rebels.

“They pressured our point guard (Cruz) and we had to make several adjustments,” Sanders said. “I was proud of Leylanna for handling the ball the entire 36 minutes with confidence and poise.”

Wrestling

OAK CREEK 60, CASE 21: The Eagles won four matches, three on pins, in a Southeast Conference dual meet loss to the Knights Thursday at Case.

Case split the first four matches, with the Eagles’ Carter Leiber pinning Trent Young in 3:10 at 132 pounds and teammate Gilberto Altamirano pinning Brady Rumpel in 3:12 to tie the dual meet at 12-12.

Mischa Grayson (160) won a 9-2 decision over Wyatt Winkler and Declan Nason (285) pinned Alex Jepson in 1:06 for Case’s other wins.

The Eagles also had a dual against Kenosha Indian Trail, but results from that meet were unavailable Thursday night.

MUKWONAGO 44, BURLINGTON 21: On Wednesday, the Demons were within 26-21 with four matches left, but the Indians swept those matches to complete a nonconference victory at Mukwonago.

Burlington took a 15-14 lead after Ben Guerra pinned Alex Needham in 39 seconds at 145 pounds, but Mukwonago won the next three matches, two of them on decisions.

Kade Boyd pinned Wyatt Newman in 1:44 at 152 to get the Demons within 26-21, then the Indians won out to finish the meet.

Other winners for Burlington were Evan Gill (106), who beat Nick Needham 6-4, and Patrick Skrundz (113), who pinned Josephine Stachowski in 1:50.