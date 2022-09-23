High school sports roundup: Prairie girls golf team hangs in against big schools at Hartford Invitational

The Prairie School girls golf team held their own against larger schools Friday in the Hartford Invitational at Hartford Golf Club.

The Hawks, ranked second in Division 2 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state poll, totaled 371 and finished fifth in the 18-team tournament that featured 15 Division 1 teams, including fourth-ranked Brookfield East and fifth-ranked Arrowhead.

Senior Sophia Lawler led Prairie, shooting a 10-over-par 82 that featured some rough patches. She started her round on the seventh hole and had three bogeys on her first eight holes, but struggled on three of the next four holes with two double bogeys and a triple bogey.

Lawler pulled her game back together as she moved to the No. 1 hole, where she had a birdie on the 267-yard, par-4 hole. She parred four of her final five holes and ended up shooting 38 on the front nine.

She tied for fourth place with Alexa Reed of Arrowhead and was fifth after the WIAA tiebreaker was applied.

Next behind Lawler for Prairie was junior Kadyn Peery, who shot a 92 and finished 17th. Juniors Aishani Dhar (98) and Addison LaLonde (99) rounded out the top four for the Hawks.

Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels, which received honorable mention in the GCAW poll, won the tournament with 356, but the next four teams finished within five shots of each other. Cedarburg was second at 366, Arrowhead was third at 367, Sussex Hamilton was fourth at 369 and Prairie was fifth at 371.

Boys soccer

VERONA 5, ST. CATHERINE’S 1: The Angels lost their starting goalkeeper to an injury midway through the first half of their nonconference lost to the Wildcats Friday at the Soccer Complex of Racine in Caledonia.

Verona (9-1-0), ranked fourth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, scored about 10 minutes into the match.

Right around the 20th minute, St. Catherine’s freshman keeper Morgan Determan had to come out of the match after landing awkwardly on his ankle. He was replaced by junior Santino Garcia, who allowed just one more goal in the first half.

In the second half, Verona scored goals in the 50th and 70th minutes.

The Angels (2-5-2) averted the shutout a few minutes later by converting on a penalty kick. Junior defender Carsen Naidl was undercut in the box and senior midfielder Marco Sanchez took the kick.

The Wildcats capped the scoring with about five minutes left.

St. Catherine’s put together a few runs to set up scoring chances, but Verona, coached by 1997 St. Catherine’s graduate David Perkins, moved the ball well.

“Our kids played really hard and we generated two or three good goal scoring opportunities,” Angels coach Ben Lake said. “(Verona) worked the ball pretty fast and were solid in transition. They were good competition for us and pushed us out of our comfort zone.”

Cross country

RACINE QUINTANGULAR: Case was the class of the field at Friday's Racine Quintangular at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course.

Amelia Wiesner won the girls invite (21:18.9) as Case runners swept the top five positions: Abby Robson (22:52.08), Sophia Daniels (22:55.05), Grace Neumann (22:55.92) and Sol Aquino (23:12.3).

Whitney Robbins led Park runners, finishing ninth (24:17.04). Aleah Hackmann led Horlick in 10th (24:37.47).

Case won the girls team event with 15 points over Milwaukee Saint Thomas More (44) and Horlick (65). Park did not have enough participants to qualify for the team competition.

Case junior Carson Buckli won the boys race in 17:57.84. He was followed in the top 10 by teammates Beckett Pawlak in third (18:09.33) and John Merrill finished sixth (18:52.86).

Landon Franke led Horlick by finishing second (18:06.69). The Rebels had two finish inside the top 10: Giovanni Maccanelli in fifth (18:31.95) and Morgan Hanson finished seventh (19:16.17).

Eric Rannow provided the top time for Park, finishing 10th (20:16.29). Sean Moore led St. Catherine's runners finishing 18th (21:46.47).

Case won the boys team event with 40 points over Horlick (44) and Milwaukee Saint Thomas More (62). Park finished fourth (66). St. Catherine's did not have enough participants to qualify for the team competition.