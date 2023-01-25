High school sports roundup: Prairie girls best St. Catherine's in MCC clash

The Prairie School girls basketball team has been consistent in many ways this season, especially in the Metro Classic Conference.

The Hawks have lost only one conference game, in their first MCC game of the season to Whitefish Bay Dominican. Prairie paid the state-ranked Knights back last Thursday by winning the rematch 46-42.

After doing so, there’s one thing left for the Hawks to do to stay on track to earn at least a share of the MCC title — complete a clean sweep of the rest of their conference schedule.

Prairie took that first step Tuesday, beating St. Catherine’s 63-34 at Prairie to complete a season sweep of its intracity rival.

In the first meeting, the Hawks (14-2, 9-1 MCC), ranked fifth in Division 4 in the Associated Press state poll, won 76-40 over the Angels (9-8, 3-7) at St. Catherine’s on Dec. 7.

Tuesday, Prairie got off to a hot start and outscored St. Catherine’s 33-15 in the first half behind 16 points from Jasonya “JJ” Glass-Barnes. The Angels were better offensively in the second half and scored 19 points, but the Hawks’ high-scoring offense and tough defense were too much for St. Catherine’s to handle.

“We did play our best offensive game tonight,” Angels coach Jerome King said. “I give credit to Prairie’s defense. We battled at times, but we have to become a more consistent team, which falls on me as a coach.”

Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo said that though her team was successful, “we did not execute our game plan effectively, but we found a way to win decisively.”

Glass-Barnes was a key factor for the Hawks with a double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds. Though Glass-Barnes has been quiet recently with only 17 combined points in her last two games, she is still leading the team in scoring (18.1 points per game) and rebounding (8.9).

Meg Decker scored 13 points for Prairie, Reese Jaramillo had eight and Ava Collier-White and Amiyah Galica added six each.

St. Catherine’s was led by Kennedee Clark, who finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. Aniyah Price, who has been an offensive force with 24 or more points in her previous three games, was held to just six points by the Hawks. No one else scored more than four points for the Angels.

FRANKLIN 68, CASE 47: The Eagles had a 16-1 deficit at the free-throw line and fell behind 42-23 at halftime to the state-ranked Sabers Tuesday in a Southeast Conference loss at Franklin.

Case (3-13, 2-6 SEC) made four 3-point baskets in the first half, but Franklin (17-1, 8-0 SEC), ranked seventh in Division 1 in the Associated Press state poll, had four players score at least seven points before halftime to take the big lead.

The Eagles kept pace in the second half, mostly against the Sabers’ reserves, but Case went just 1 of 6 at the free-throw line in the game and 0 for 2 in the second half.

Je’Quiasia Williams had 10 points to lead Case and Taccarrii Hicks, who had 20 points in the teams’ first meeting on Dec. 2, finished with nine, as did Gabrielle Schmidtmann.

Natalie Meaux, who scored 40 points against the Eagles in the first meeting, had 15 points Tuesday, and four others scored in double figures for Franklin. Taylor Wojcinski had 16 to lead the Sabers, who were 16 of 22 at the foul line.

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 72, PARK 51: The Panthers were unable to overcome a slow start in their Southeast Conference game Tuesday night at Kenosha.

Indian Trail (8-8, 3-5 SEC) made 11 of its 32 3-point attempts in the win, while Park (4-12, 2-6) shot 2 of 11 from 3-point range.

Grace Betker led the Panthers with 18 points. My’Asia Bostick added 15 points and Shelby Jennings scored nine points.

The Hawks were led by Adrianna Gonzalez, who scored 39 points.

Indian Trail led 41-23 at halftime.

• Monday, Betker had 19 points and the Panthers had balanced scoring in a 69-39 victory over Milwaukee Pulaski Co-op in a nonconference victory at Park.

Betker scored all but two of her points in the first half as Park led 35-20 at halftime.

MaKayla McAllister had 10 points, all in the second half, to help the Panthers hold off the Rams (8-3). Shelby Jennings added nine points and My’Asia Bostick had eight.

Semaj Ferguson led Pulaski Co-op with 28 points.

KENOSHA TREMPER 83, HORLICK 33: The Rebels had a hard time Tuesday in a Southeast Conference game at Horlick.

Horlick (1-17, 0-8 SEC) has faced a long line of struggles in the SEC this season, losing each of its games and struggling offensively since opening conference play with a 75-20 loss to Tremper (12-6, 5-3) on Dec. 2. The Rebels have not scored more than 55 points in any game this season.

Offensive troubles were the story again, with Tremper leading 44-12 at the half and continuing its dominance on both sides of the ball in the second half.

“There were many times when we felt as if there was a lid on the basket,” Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. “There were spurts of offensive success, but not enough to get over the hump. Tremper was a force all night and played well on both ends of the floor.”

Ameri Lawson had 11 points and six rebounds to lead Horlick and Nehemiah Mayweather added nine points.

The Trojans had three players score in double figures, led by Emily Giese with a season-high 27 points. Aliana Brown added 12.

Boys swimming

RACINE UNIFIED CO-OP 119, KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 45: Racine Unified had eight victories Tuesday to win a Southeast Conference dual meet at the Unified Aquatic Center.

Getting things started for Unified was Adam Ries, Nolan Chvilicek, Hugo Arteaga and Kyle Ketterhagen, who won the 200-yard medley relay in 1:51.83. Arteaga won the 200 freestyle (1:50.91) and the 100 backstroke (1:02.73), Ries won the 500 freestyle (5:46.16) and Brayden Moore won the 100 butterfly (57.82).

Jacob Hendricks won the 50 freestyle (24.87) and competed on the winning 200 freestyle relay (2:33.83) with Arteaga, Moore and Nathaniel Foster. Hendricks, Moore, Foster and John Merrill won the 400 freestyle relay (3:52.26).

BURLINGTON CO-OP: The Demons won all 11 events Tuesday as they swept a Southern Lakes Conference triple dual meet at Delavan-Darien.

Burlington Co-op beat the Comets 103-27 and Platteville/Lancaster 29.

Franklin Mayer, Trey Smith, Hopking Uyenbat and Caleb Weis won the 200-yard medley relay in 1:51.22 and the same four finished the meet by winning the 400 freestyle relay in 3:44.83. The Demons swept the relays as Ethan Pedersen, Ryan Currier, Caden Vargo and Christian Venegas won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:44.92.

Each relay competitor also had at least one individual win — Mayer in the 100 freestyle (55.67) and 100 breaststroke (1:12.40), Smith in the 200 yard individual medley (2:09.09), Uyenbat in the 200 freestyle (2:03.71), Weis in the 100 butterfly (56.72), Pedersen in the 50 freestyle (25.60), Currier in the 100 backstroke (1:11.80) and Parker Rydelski in the 500 freestyle (6:14.23).

• Last Saturday, at the Eagle Jay Invitational at Jefferson, the Demons finished second in the 12-team meet with 341.5 points, not far behind champion Janesville Craig (358).

Burlington Co-op had bookend victories in the 200 medley relay (1:46.53) and 400 freestyle relay (3:29.03), both comprised of Mayer, Smith, Uyenbat and Weis. Smith also won the 100 freestyle (50.33) and 100 backstroke (54.47).

PRAIRIE/ST. CATHERINE’S: PSC Aquatics broke seven team meter-pool records in Tuesday’s Southern Lakes Conference triple-dual meet at Elkhorn.

Prairie/St. Catherine's lost both dual meets, 100-66 to Elkhorn and 118-50 to Badger Co-op.

“Once again, the PSC Aquatics team demonstrated that they have become a strong team that can and do compete,” coach Myra Fox said.

PSC won four events, led by freshmen Nathan Breit and Jack Borzynski.

Individually, Breit won the 200-meter freestyle (2:08.79) and 100 backstroke (1:05.14), and Borzynski won the 100 breaststroke (1:17.01). Together, they swam with senior Timothy Peterson and freshman Nolan Mrotek to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:51.44).

Borzynski was second in the 100 butterfly (1:03.40), and Mrotek (200 individual medley, 2:44.15) and Peterson (100 breaststroke, 1:22.03) were third in their events. Junior Jerome Mattick was seventh in the 400 freestyle (6:12.26).

All but Peterson’s breaststroke time were team meter-pool records.