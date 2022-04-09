High school sports roundup: Prairie boys tennis start season strong

The Prairie School boys tennis started their season on Saturday afternoon. And it was a strong showing from the program's singles players and several newcomers to the varsity team.

Taej Desai, Carson Emery and Ryan Matthew didn't drop a single set. And freshman Jonathan Orth was given an opportunity to hold his own at No. 1 singles as the Hawks flew to two wins from three meets at the Trojan Holman Quadrangular at Kenosha Tremper High School.

Prairie opened with a 7-0 win against Case. Orth won at No. 1 singles over Srikar Munagavalasa 6-1, 6-0. Desai defeated Tommaso Chieregato (6-0, 6-1) at No. 2 singles. And Emery defeated Andre Cartagena Jr. (6-0, 6-2).

"(Orth) earned that spot," Prairie coach Nich Schafer said of his No. 1 singles player. "We all knew of his competitiveness and all-around game."

"He is a very mature young man for a freshman. He doesn't portray himself as a freshman on or off the court."

The meet with Case provided Prairie's doubles teams their lone wins on the afternoon.

At No. 1 doubles, Mauricio Garduno and Calvin Sharpe won 6-2, 6-1 against Joshua Herness and Francesco Punzo. Benjamin Menzhuber and Parker Kohl defeated Cameron Werner and Yash Patil (6-0, 6-0) at No. 2 doubles. And Saitej Avula and Musa Rahman defeated Dante Lewis and Jaipreet Singh (6-1, 6-0) at No. 3 doubles.

"We have a couple of guys to exchange in on doubles," Schafer said. "So, we haven't tried all of the teams we'd like to try yet."

Prairie's lone defeat came at the hands of Kenosha Tremper — with the hosts winning 4-3. But singles continued to thrive.

Despite adversity for Orth at No. 1 singles, losing to Max Botey (6-0, 6-0), the efforts of Desai, Emery and Matthew provided the Hawks with their wins in the meet.

All four singles players followed with wins against Milwaukee St. Thomas More to help Prairie win 4-3.

Orth won (6-0, 6-0) against Aiden Snyder at No. 1 singles. And Desai, Emery and Matthew rounded out their perfect Saturday's.

"(Desai) is going to be a tough No. 2 to beat," Schafer said. "He has the ability to beat better caliber players. And he can play at a higher pressure."

Desai defeated St. Thomas More's Sam Nyrkov (6-1, 6-0) at No. 2 singles. Emery defeated Ethan Emmons (6-3, 6-4) at No. 3 singles. And Matthew won after a grinding second set against Adam Dolata (6-2, 7-6 (3)).

Prairie will next play on Tuesday against St. Catherine's in a Metro Classic Conference meet at Lockwood Park in Racine.

MUKWONAGO INVITATIONAL: Waterford won one of three meets at the Mukwonago Invitational at Mukwonago High School.

Waterford won 4-3 against Greendale. Andrew Vescio won for Waterford at No. 1 singles by defeating Greendale's Corey Mattin 6-2, 6-0.

"(Vescio) made a statement today that you have to play your best to have a chance against him," Waterford coach Mike Schuster said.

Spencer Gross won at No. 2 singles in a grinding match against Kieran Ortloff (6-2, 7-5).

"(Gross) just never gives up," Schuster said. "And as the matches go longer Spencer gets stronger."

John Durand won at No. 3 singles (7-5, 2-6, 10-8) against Evan Xiong. And the No. 3 doubles pairing of Gavin Obermeyer and Adam Burazin defeated (6-3, 6-4) Greendale's Tyler Filetti and Ethan Pajanustan.

Vescio shined again at No. 1 singles to give Waterford their lone win during a 6-1 loss to Menomonie. Vescio defeated Menomonie's Joey Leipnitz 6-1, 6-2. Vescio also gave Waterford a win in a 5-2 loss to Waukesha South.

Track and field

WISCONSIN STATE INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS: Park High School's Emmanuel Johnson won the high jump at the Wisconsin State Indoor Track and Field Championships at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on Saturday.

Johnson finished with a jump of 6-8 to win the high jump over New Berlin West's Matthew Ewens' leap of 6-3. Prairie's Asanjai Hunter finished in a tie for 28th (5-8). Prairie's Ashe Oglesby qualified for state in the high jump but did not compete.

Horlick's T.J. Williams advanced to the 60 meter dash finals and finished second with a time of 6.99. The event was won by Oshkosh West's Ja'siah Williams (6.97).

Park's Darrell Price finished eighth in the long jump (20-11.75). Horlick's Ayden Graham finished 49th (19-1.25). And Case freshman Lincoln Myer finished 75th (17-3).

Horlick's Tyler Rush placed 15th in the 400 meter dash with a time of 54.17. Park's Johnson finished the event in 27th (54.99)

Horlick's Blake Fletcher finished 19th in the shot put with a throw of 46-0.

On the girl's side of the state competition, Camden Perry finished eight for Prairie in the long jump (16-11.75).

Perry also advanced to the 60 meter dash semifinals and placed 17th with a time of 8.18. Ava Collier-White and Mya Kennedy qualified for state in the 60 meter dash but were unable to advance out of preliminaries.

Prairie also had a qualifier for state in the 800 meter run. Carly Lopez finished 51st with a time of 2:39.14.

Baseball

RACINE LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 8, CASE 4: A strong outing by John Hansen gave the LPs a nonconference win Saturday at Horlick Field in Racine.

Hansen allowed two runs (one earned), allowing three hits and striking out three in 5 1/3 innings to pick up the win for the LPs (3-0).

"John pitched an outstanding game," Racine Lutheran-Prairie coach Jeff Wilson said. "He kept batters off balance and got a lot of groundouts and popups."

Junior first baseman Jason Schmierer capped off a four-run third inning with a two-run single that broke the game open against the Eagles (2-1).

The LPs offense generated 11 hits in seven innings of play.

Camdin Jansen went 3 for 4 with an RBI, stolen base and a run scored. Jayden Jaramillo went 3 for 5 with an RBI, run scored and behind the plate defensively the sophomore catcher was credited for throwing out runner on an attempted steal. Ben Tietyen went 1 for 3 with a stolen base, hit by pitch and scored three runs. And senior second baseman Julian Morales went 2for 5 with an RBI and run scored.

Girls soccer

UNION GROVE: The Broncos split a pair of nonconference road games this weekend.

Union Grove won 2-1 against Monona Grove on Friday night. And the weather conditions were less than ideal.

"It was freezing and snowing the entire match," Union Grove coach Sean Jung said.

The Silver Eagles scored the first goal of the game at the 14th minute mark, but it wouldn’t take the Broncos long to find an answer.

Sophomore Julia James scored in the 25th minute from an assist by Olivia Bushey. Thirteen minutes later, James scored again – this time with an assist from Paige Cotton – to take a 2-1 lead that the Broncos would maintain through the second half.

Sophomore goalie Makayla Mackiewicz came up big during the second half with two critical saves late to secure the win. Mackiewicz made six saves in the game.

After a difficult match – tired legs proved costly for Union Grove on Saturday with a 3-0 loss to Madison West

"We started very flat," Jung said.

After only three minutes had ticked off of the clock,

Union Grove had conceded the opening goal three minutes into the match. And, making matters worse, the Broncos lost senior captain Sam Fleischman to injury moments later.

Union Grove trailed 1-0 at halftime. But Madison West made it 2-0 early in the second half that put the game out of reach.

“We generated three or four really good chances to nearly make it a one goal game late," Jung said. "But they didn’t connect for us."

Madison West scored in the final minute of regulation to win 3-0. Union Grove's Mackiewicz made six saves in the game.

GREEN BAY NOTRE DAME 7, PRAIRIE 0: The Hawks were shutout on the road during a nonconference game at Capital Credit Union Park in Green Bay.

The Hawks (0-1) opened their season against a Tritons (4-1) squad that have already established a high powered offense. In their four victories the Tritons have outscored opponents 27-0.

No further details were available for Prairie.

