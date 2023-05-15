The Prairie School's boys tennis team has a very steady group at its top flights.

Taej Desai leads the Hawks singles lineup and the team boasts the reigning All-Racine County Doubles Team of the Year in Calvin Sharpe and Jonathan Orth.

The team behind the top flights has always been strong and making evolutions throughout their time in the program. Which is perhaps why it was so fitting that as the Hawks celebrated its seniors while hosting the Midwest Classic Conference Championships on Monday at Wind Point — Mauricio Garduno had his moment in the spotlight.

Garduno was one of six winning flights for the Hawks who soared to a MCC crown at Wind Point.

"Everybody played well," Prairie coach Nich Schafer said. "It was nice to play out in the sun for once.

"With all the bad weather we've played through this season the year has gone by faster. Hopefully this is a good stepping stone and we can carry this into sub-sectionals."

Garduno, playing at No. 2 singles, is known to have is father in attendance at matches who would often shout "Vamos, Mauricio!" during pauses. It became something of a rallying cry not only for Garduno but for the entire boys team. The Hawks celebrated their senior day with shirts that read "Vamos" on the front with the names of its graduating seniors on the back.

With plenty of support, Garduno flourished in the tournament with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Kenosha St. Joseph's Jacob Krumrie in the semifinals and rising to the moment and winning the No. 2 singles conference crown after defeating Greendale Martin Luther's Edoardo Celli 6-3, 7-5.

The Hawks swept the singles competition. Desai won at No. 1 singles with wins over Kenosha St. Joseph's Trevor Rendl 6-0, 6-0 and Greendale Martin Luther's Seth Kogutkiewicz 7-5, 6-2. Benjamin Menzhuber, at No. 3 singles, defeated Milwaukee Saint Thomas More's Adam Dolata 6-1, 6-0 and Kenosha St. Joseph's John Roscioli 6-0, 6-2. Mark Mamalakis, at No. 4 singles, defeated St. Catherine's/Racine Lutheran's Isiah Mata 6-1, 6-1 and Milwaukee Saint Thomas More's Stuart Thomson 6-0, 6-0.

"(Desai) split with Kogutkiewicz last year and they were both close matches," Schafer said. "Taej has improved his patience and plays to win."

The St. Catherine's/Racine Lutheran Co-op received its brightest moment at No. 1 doubles with the team of Jacob Murray and Emliano Leal defeating Whitefish Bay Dominican's Tristan Rouse and Morris Steinberg 6-1, 6-4.

The Angels duo then matched up against the Hawks' Sharpe and Orth, who continued to show why they can be so dominant -- winning 6-0, 6-0 before winning the title over Milwaukee Saint Thomas More's Payton Adams and Joshua Kuspa 6-2, 6-0.

"(Sharpe and Orth) played strong doubles," Schafer said. "They work well together, with Orth a righty and Sharpe a lefty, it keeps teams off-balanced.

"They aren't flashy but they are always playing to win the point. It takes a lot to beat them."

Prairie's No. 2 doubles team of Musa Rahman and Ryan Matthew won their opening match 6-2, 6-1 over Whitefish Bay Dominican's Samuel Mitchell and Desing Vincent but lost in the championship match 6-4, 6-4 to Milwaukee Saint Thomas More's Myles Harris and Charles Schaefer.

The Hawks then cemented a title at No. 3 doubles with Saitej Avula and James Fellner defeating Whitefish Bay Domincan's Isaac Mitchell and Owen Lara 6-0, 6-1 and Greendale Martin Luther's Kevin Bridges and Dylan Pfaffenbach 4-6, 6-1, 11-9.

Prairie finished with 45 points to with the MCC Championship ahead of Greendale Martin Luther (28) and Milwaukee Saint Thomas More (19). St. Catherine's/Racine Lutheran (6) placed sixth.

BIG FOOT 6, BURLINGTON 1: The Demons were able to pick up at win at No. 2 doubles during Monday's nonconference meet at Burlington.

Burlington's No. 2 doubles team of Ethan Vanswol and Patrick Savaglia came through to to help the Demons avoid being swept. The duo won 7-5, 6-3 over Big Foot's Elliot Vail and Logan McHugh.

Girls soccer

PRAIRIE 9, KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 1: The state-ranked Hawks got a dominant win in Monday’s Metro Classic Conference match at Prairie.

Prairie (8-4-0, 6-0-0 MCC) scored six goals in the first half and led St. Joseph almost immediately as Norah Boerner scored an unassisted goal in the third minute and made a second goal in the seventh minute, assisted by freshman Elle Jaramillo. Senior Ruby Flynn made a 40-yard free kick in the 11th minute and sophomore Meg Decker connected an unassisted goal in the 27th minute.

Senior Fiona Anton scored in the 36th minute, assisted by Decker, and Aishani Dhar, a junior, scored off of a second Decker assist in the 39th minute. Jaramillo scored in the 41st minute assisted by Amelia Ropiak and Decker put the Hawks up 8-1 in the 58th minute, assisted by Anton.

Scoring the final goal of the match was senior Sarah Koker, who made a goal in the 61st minute, assisted by Decker.

“This is a performance we had been waiting for,” Prairie coach Joe Manley said. “The group executed from the first minute, opening the scoring in the 3rd minute. We then quickly settled into passing patterns and build-up that we’ve been working on during training and dominated the game from start to finish – highlighted by the excellent play of Sydney Dues, who provided the possession and switches of play we’ve known she could execute. This was her best performance of the season since moving in to a new position this year.

“Overall, it’s not always easy to execute at the high level that we did tonight, against any opposition, but our players were afforded space, moved the ball quickly and were clinical. It was a good step in the right direction as we move into the later part of the season.”

MILWAUKEE SAINT THOMAS MORE 3, RACINE LUTHERAN 1: Senior midfielder Ellie Jaramillo led the Crusaders in their Metro Classic Conference loss Monday at Pritchard Park.

Jaramillo scored Lutheran’s (6-7-1, 2-4-0 MCC) goal in the 3rd minute, assisted by sophomore forward Sofie Kading. Saint Thomas More (7-4-0, 3-3-0 MCC) added its goals in the 5th, 12th and 36th minutes, capitalizing first on a Lutheran own goal and then two free kicks.

“It was great to score that quick and we did some good things,” Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said. “The girls played hard. The effort was tremendous playing with only 12 girls tonight due to injuries and illness. I’m very proud of them despite the result.”

WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 9, ST. CATHERINE’S 1: The Angels played better defense in the second half of their Metro Classic Conference game Monday at Pritchard Park, but still couldn’t catch up to the high-scoring offense of the Knights.

St. Catherine’s (0-14-0, 0-7-0 MCC) allowed six first-half goals to Dominican (8-3-1, 5-1-0 MCC), but maintained defensive pressure throughout the second half to keep the final score as low as possible. Angels coach Ben Lake said that his team limited the Knights to as few shots as they could and tried to keep them off of the frame.

“Our stance was a bit better and we were pressing the ball a bit better,” Lake said. “There was a 20 minute period where we did really well defensively and then it just stopped. They scored a couple quick goals and then we scored ours. We were well overmatched by a couple of their players.”

Senior midfielder Giaynah Garcia scored the Angels’ goal near the 30th minute mark, assisted by senior defender Julianna Wilkey.

Katelyn Gordon made 12 saves in goal for St. Catherine’s. Lake said that Gordon, a senior, was one of three key players in the match along with Garcia and Wilkey.

Boys golf

SEC MINI: Park sophomore Cam Betker led all county golfers at Monday's Southeast Conference mini-meet at H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course.

Betker shot a 44 and was followed closely by Park/Horlick Co-op's Isaac Eisenman with a 47. The team did not post a score.

Case led county teams finishing fifth with a 203. The Eagles were led by junior Mason Hartung with a 45.

Franklin won the event with a 163 ahead of Oak Creek (171) and Kenosha Indian Trail (179). Franklin's Zach Koch and Victor Ignatowski and Oka Creek's Kyle Peck shot a meet low of 41.