The state-ranked Prairie School boys soccer team continued their hot start to the season.

The Hawks earned their third consecutive victory with an 8-0 shutout over Milwaukee Lutheran in a nonconference match Friday at Wind Point.

“I’m proud of the boys for keeping the train rolling,” Prairie coach Mike Modesti said. “The boys came into this game with a lot of confidence and we are just getting started. I think the team is really clicking together with some really good chemistry, which is really cool to see.”

Prairie (4-0-1), ranked 10th in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, got its first goal in the 10th minute when senior forward Nick Peterson sent a ball to senior midfielder Parker Kohl. Kohl also had two assists on goals made by Sonny Wilton in the 31st minute and Arthur Rossi in the 38th minute.

Junior midfielder Alex Pias scored unassisted in the 17th minute and assisted senior forward Caden Roehl-Landrum and Peterson on goals in the 38th and 46th minutes. Rounding out the scoring was senior forward Mikey Stewart, who scored in the 57th minute assisted by Wilton, and junior midfielder Arnav Deshpande, who scored unassisted in the 75th.

Modesti gave specific credit to his team for the turnaround in scoring from this season to last. In its first four matches last season, Prairie totaled 16 goals. This season, the Hawks matched that number in just two matches after defeating Racine Lutheran Wednesday and Milwaukee Lutheran Friday in back-to-back 8-0 victories.

“I want to compliment the team overall,” Modesti said. “Last year, we struggled a lot with scoring and this year, we are really putting the ball into the back of the net. The reserves — the non-starters on the team — that have come in the last two games in kind of a blowout victory have been able to go in there and get the job done with completing shutouts and doing what they got to do.

“I think it’s really cool that we can rely on our bench to go in there and get the job done. That’s really good for our team to rely on the bench and not drop a beat.”

One such bench player, who made his first varsity start Friday, was sophomore goalkeeper Gabe Posnanski, who earned the shutout and made six saves against Milwaukee Lutheran (2-3-0).

RACINE LUTHERAN 2, MILWAUKEE SOUTH 2: The Crusaders played to a draw with the Cardinals in a nonconference match Friday at Pershing Park.

“It was a great bounce-back game for us coming off of Prairie (an 8-0 loss Wednesday),” said Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda, whose position was temporarily taken over Friday by assistant coach Ty Monty. “We had much better control in the pace of play. There were a couple of mental mistakes that they are learning from the more they play together.”

Junior midfielder Parker Roehrig scored both goals for Lutheran (2-2-1), one unassisted and one assisted by junior forward Gabriel Beversdorf.

Roehrig netted his first goal in the 15th minute and then connected with the equalizer in the 68th. Milwaukee South scored its goals in the fourth and 60th minutes.

BURLINGTON 1, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 1: The Demons held their own with the state-ranked Pacers in a nonconference match Friday at Somers.

Shoreland Lutheran (3-3-1), ranked ninth in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, did not score a goal against Burlington (2-3-1). The Pacers’ only score came on a defensive mishap by the Demons, who netted an own goal in the 28th minute.

That lead stood until the 62nd minute, when Burlington was awarded a penalty kick. The shot was saved by Shoreland goalkeeper Connor Hahm, but Demons junior midfielder Owen Raleigh sent it the rebound to secure the draw.

“Raleigh provided 80 minutes of energy and attacking presence and was rewarded with the goal,” Demons coach Jake Cacciotti said. “Elijah Gallup played extremely well in a position that is somewhat new to him, winning aerial battles and providing composure in the back.

"Jim Salinas got his first varsity start and played most of the game, creating many attacking opportunities.”

Junior goalkeeper Caden Vargo made 13 saves for Burlington.

PARK 3, WEST ALLIS CENTRAL 3: The Panthers (0-1-3) played to a draw against the Bulldogs (0-1-1) in a nonconference match Friday at West Allis.

No further details were available Friday night.

Cross country

ST. CATHERINE'S: Sidney Davis carried the flag for the Angels at the Metro Conference Reunion Invitational Friday at H.F. Johnson Park.

Davis was the lone runner for the Angels at the seven-team invite. The senior finished the 5,000-meter course in 26:39.82 to finish 13th of 31 runners.

The top time in the girls meet was set by Whitefish Bay Dominican senior Claire Emmerich (22:15.65). Kenosha St. Joseph won the girls team event (33) ahead of Milwaukee Saint Thomas More (37) and Greendale Martin Luther (58).

Thomas More senior Alex Arndt topped the times in the boys meet (17:48.52). St. Joseph won the boys team event (34) ahead of Thomas More (45).

Boys volleyball

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 3, WATERFORD 1: Thursday, in the Wolverines’ first home match in program history, they battled well, but lost to the Falcons 25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 25-17 in Southern Lakes Conference play.

Waterford (1-4, 0-2 SLC) competed at a high level, coach Cherie Phelan said, and was able to win a set against against Westosha (2-0, 2-0).

Senior Jase Whitford had a solid night offensively and defensively, with 16 kills (0.370 hitting percentage) and 10 digs. Setter Jayce Brechtl had 29 assists and libero Grayson Kossow had 13 digs.