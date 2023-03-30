The Union Grove High School girls soccer team had to wait that little bit longer before they could begin their season.

The Broncos' season opener was penciled down for Tuesday, March 28 on the road against Case. However, the turf field was still covered in ice and snow which postponed the nonconference contest to Monday, April 3.

The season started off in proper Thursday at Union Grove against Kenosha Indian Trail. It was worth the wait. The Broncos won 7-0 in the nonconference match behind a Lexi Pettit hat trick.

"After being cancelled Tuesday due to snow on the turf, the girls were anxious to play tonight," Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. "Lexi was dominant. She really found space out wide and was able to run at their backs for the majority of the night."

The Broncos (1-0) opened the scoring in the seventh minute with freshman forward Miley Morgan off of an assist by junior forward Julia James. Pettit scored her first goal in the 22nd minute, assisted by James.

The senior forward Pettit then provided a pair of assists: linking up with senior midfielder Elizabeth Spang in the 26th minute and sophomore midfielder Sofia Richardson in the 35th minute. Pettit capped off her hat trick with unassisted goals in the 40th and 68th minute.

Richardson put an exclamation mark on the 7-0 season opening win over the Hawks (0-1). The sophomore scored her second goal of the match with an unassisted effort in the 70th minute.

Junior goalkeeper Makayla Mackiewicz made one save in the match to keep a clean sheet for the Broncos.

"Losing Paige Cotton's 35 goals from last season will be very hard to replace," Jung said, "But tonight was a good start.

"We gave up just two shots all night and moved the ball well. We have a bunch to work on, but it was a good effort for the first match."

HORLICK 3, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 3: Anabella Valdivia scored a hat trick as the Rebels opened their season with a draw in a nonconference match on Thursday at Pritchard Park.

The Rebels (0-0-1) came out of the gates with authority. Sophomore forward Valdivia scored unassisted in the sixth minute and followed up with her second goal three minutes later off of an assist from sophomore midfielder Siroun Buchaklian.

Valdivia capped off her hat trick in the 31st minute with her second unassisted goal of the match.

"The girls came out strong in the first half," Horlick coach Becky Hallebach said. "Credit to the offensive and defensive play of central midfielder Leylanna Cruz and the defensive play of center back Sophia Hanson."

The Pacers (0-1-1) flipped the script in the second half. The Rebels were unable to add to their big first half advantage and saw the Pacers chip away until earning a 3-3 draw.

Baseball

GREENDALE 6, HORLICK 4: A late rally for the Rebels came up short in a nonconference game on Thursday at The Rock Sports Complex in Franklin.

The Rebels (0-1) were the second half of a doubleheader for the Panthers (1-1), who lost 14-0 in five innings earlier Thursday afternoon against Menomonee Falls (1-0).

The Panthers opened with a run in each of the first two innings. They followed with two runs in the bottom of the third and fifth innings to lead 6-1.

Horlick battled back with a three runs in the sixth inning but were unable to complete the comeback in the seventh inning.

“Tough loss tonight," Horlick coach Tyler Funk said. "We can’t commit five errors and expect to win any game."

Sophomore Gavin Gain went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored. Gain started on the mound for the Rebels going three innings, striking out four and allowing three earned runs on eight hits and two walks.

He was relieved by senior Parker Jensen who struck out one and allowed two hits, one walk and no earned runs in three innings. Jensen went 0 for 3 at the plate with an RBI. Senior centerfielder Caden Burbey went 0 for 3 with an RBI and a hit-by-pitch.

"Gav and Parker pitched well tonight to keep us in the game," Funk said. "It was good to see the kids battle back and have a chance at the end.”

Softball

KENOSHA BRADFORD 10, CASE 0 (5 INNINGS): The Eagles were no-hit by the Red Devils in a Southeast Conference game on Thursday at Bullen Middle School in Kenosha.

The Eagles (0-1, 0-1 SEC) opened their season with senior pitcher Kendal Walek on the hill. She limited the Red Devils (1-0, 1-0 SEC) to five hits and allowed four walks while striking out four.

"We hung around with a great team," Case coach Daniel Ayala said. "Kendal Walek pitched a good game. We're going to ride Kendal this season."

Fielding errors proved an issue for the Eagles in the chilly and wet playing conditions. Case committed five errors and allowed seven unearned runs in the process.

Brooklynn Danielson was masterful for the Red Devils. The sophomore pitcher earned a no-hitter in the five inning contest with 10 strikeouts and one walk. Kenosha Bradford committed one fielding error in the game.

"(Danielson) pitched a great game," Ayala said. "She kept us off balance.

"For our first game and first time outside, we just have to clean things up."