High school sports roundup: Peterson scores twice as Prairie boys soccer tops Horlick

The Prairie quadrangular contested in Wind Point on Friday and Saturday had a little more weight to it than a typical invite.

The Prairie School boys soccer team played host to Horlick, Kenosha Tremper, Lake Country Lutheran and Sturgeon Bay.

Mike Modesti was an assistant coach with the Horlick High School boys soccer program for four years. This summer he made the decision to leave Horlick to become the head coach of The Prairie School's boys soccer team.

The quadrangular offered Modesti the opportunity to face his former program three games into his tenure with Prairie.

Before he could do that. He and the Hawks had another difficult test.

Prairie played against Lake Country Lutheran on Friday night. Both teams were ranked in the first Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll of the season for Division 4. The Hawks (2-1) opened the season ranked third with the Lightning (4-1) slotted fifth.

The Hawks did everything but score — losing 3-0.

"We controlled possession most of the game," Modesti said. "But unfortunately we lost out on counter attacks."

What facing Horlick on Saturday meant for Prairie was an chance to quickly rebound and get right what they missed out on the night prior.

Still, the emotional component of the match couldn't be ignored.

"It was tough," Modesti said. "I was looking forward to this game the whole summer. I have so much respect for all of those guys"

Horlick entered Saturday's match looking to carry momentum built the previous night. They defeated Sturgeon Bay 1-0 on Friday thanks to a goal from Gio Guerrero.

The two sides were even throughout the first half but the Hawks struck first. Nick Peterson scored off of an assist from Calvin Sharpe in the 28th minute.

It wouldn't be until the second half before the next goal was scored — but the wait for a third goal in the match was immediate.

Peterson scored unassisted for his second goal of the match in the 57th minute. The Hawks scored again two minutes later to take a 3-0 lead. A set piece taken by Nathan Breiwick deflected off a Horlick defender and was volleyed in by Brennan Luchun-Ledvina.

"It was just a breakdown," Horlick coach Galen Irish said. "It happens. We had two of our starters injured on the bench. It was a mental lapse."

The Rebels (1-4) were able to strike in the closing minutes of the match. Guerrero worked off the wing and delivered a perfect pass to Oliver Shircel to polish off to cut the score to 3-1. Yet, the day though belonged to Prairie and Irish's protégé.

"I'm very happy for him," Irish said. "(Modesti) is a perfect fit for that program and I am happy to see another Horlick graduate become a coach."

CATHOLIC MEMORIAL QUADRANGULAR: St. Catherine's went to a penalty kick shootout to defeat Catholic Memorial 2-2 (4-2) in the championship match of the Catholic Memorial quadrangular on Saturday at Waukesha South High School.

Abel Galvan opened the scoring for the Angels (2-1-1) in the 20th minute. The junior forward was pressing as the Crusaders (1-3) were playing the ball back in their defensive third of the pitch. Galvan forced a mistake, took over in possession and dispatched an unassisted goal.

The Angels' second goal was a stroke of genius and power from senior forward Daniel Ugarte.

"(Ugarte) hit it with his left foot 40 yards out and it looked like it wasn't on frame at all," St. Catherine's coach Ben Lake said. "It curled in late and it hit the post hard enough that you could hear it."

The thunderbolt of a shot by Ugarte flew across goal, into the far post and ricocheted off the chest of the keeper and in to give the Angels a 2-0 lead minutes after they had scored their first goal.

The second half soured in the late stages. The Crusaders scored in the 65th and 76th minute of the match to equalize

"We had a couple of defensive lapses," Lake said.

Time expired in regulation and the game needed a penalty shootout. Galvan, Marco Sanchez, Wade Roberson and Alex Wilkey scored in penalties to give the Angels the win.

Freshman goalkeeper Morgan Determan made six saves in the match.

"This was a great team effort," Lake said. "We gutted everything out when we needed to."

Boys volleyball

BURLINGTON: The Demons struggled to start their day but finished well at the Brookfield Clash on Saturday at Brookfield East High School.

Burlington (4-9) lost its opening three matches at the invite. They suffered defeats to Marquette (25-16, 25-12), Kimberly (25-16, 25-18) and New Berlin United (15-25, 25-18, 15-12).

Yet, the Demons did get better as the invite progressed and secured wins against Nicolet and Madison Memorial to round out a 2-3 performance.

"We struggled to start the day with our serve," Burlington coach Mike Jones said. "But that got better and our offense was struggling at times throughout, but our defense and serve receive was great today."

Girls swimming

SHOREWOOD INVITATIONAL: Juniors Averi Larsen and Callie Klepp led the charge for Burlington Co-op at the Shorewood Invitational on Saturday at Shorewood High School.

Larsen won the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 53.69 and finished second in the 200 yard individual medley (2:11.68). Klepp won the 100 yard breaststroke (1:13.45).

The duo also finished second alongside Emilia Dahms and Natalie Oldenburg in the 200 yard freestyle relay (1:45.97).

Dahms finished eighth in both the 50 (26.88) and 100 yard freestyle (57.33). Katie Goetzke finished fifth in the 500 yard free style (5:43.67). Larsen, Klepp, Goetzke and Dahms placed fourth in the 400 yard freestyle relay (3:54.77).

Burlington finished third at the seven team invite with 326 points. Monona Grove (561) won the team event ahead of Muskego (529).

Girls volleyball

CASE: The Eagles finished ninth at the New Berlin West Invitational on Saturday in New Berlin.

Case split their four matches at the invite. They took wins against Appleton East (25-18, 25-19) and Waukesha North (33-31, 25-22) and lost to Lake Country Lutheran (25-22, 27-25) and Milwaukee Saint Thomas More (25-7, 25-21).

"We are starting to see the defense really come together and become more disciplined at what they do," Case coach Alex Moe said. "I'm happy with the progress I've seen as everyone is beginning to understand their roles which is leading to better all round play for us."

Case was led by Natalie Harris at the invite. Harris, who is committed to UW-Parkside, had 37 kills, 33 digs, seven aces and two assists. Brianna Bigelow added 15 kills and eight blocks. Kate and Lauren Korth led the way defensively with 35 and 26 digs respectively.

"Overall there are a lot of good things to take out of this tournament," Moe said. "Now we just have to turn these close losses into Ws."

PRAIRIE: The Hawks battled through injuries and a talent rich field at the Mukwonago Invitational on Saturday at Mukwonago.

The Hawks went 0-5 at the invite with losses to: Oconomowoc (25-8, 25-16), Oak Creek (25-12, 25-21), Greendale (25-21, 25-21), Mukwonago (25-12, 25-18) and Shoreland (25-21, 28-26).

"We had to alter our lineup today due to some injuries," Prairie coach Sophia Penkala said. "So our team had to adjust to new positions."

Amelia Ropiak had 32 kills 30 digs, six aces and two blocks. Lexi Kuvshinikov had 20 kills, 15 digs and three blocks. Anna Johnson had 24 digs and five assists. Alaina Pessin led the team with 67 assists.

"(Pessin) really stepped up today as we had her setting our 5-1," Penkala said. "The girls rallied around each other to celebrate the positives and move past the mistakes.

"This tournament was also great exposure to higher division teams and a high level of competition that we haven’t been able to see in previous years."

Cross country

BLACKSHIRT INVITATIONAL: The Burlington boys cross country team finished in 11th place while their girls team took 10th at the Blackshirt Invitational Saturday at Minooka Park in Waukesha.

Prairie did not have enough runners compete in either the boys or girls 5000 meter events to place in the event, but the Hawks did have a pair of top 20 individual finishes.

In the boys event, Prairie senior Nolan Boerner had the best time of the day for Racine county schools. Boerner finished in 18:32.1, which earned him 15th place. Freshman Jack Ulrich ran the course in 20:50.4 and placed 58th, while sophomore Nolan Gasser finished 69th with a time of 21:48.9 for Prairie.

Burlington’s best time came from senior Casey Dorn, who took 40th with a time of 19:31.2. Jaiden Matsche (20:35.5) and Ethan Kieffer (22:03.9) also finished in the top 75 at 56th and 75th.

In the girls 5000, Prairie sophomore Carly Lopez had the county’s best finish at 18th with a time of 22:19.4. Her classmates Fiona Anton (27:04.6) and Emilie Ulrich (28:36.4) finished 80th and 94th.

Burlington junior Jenna Bebow had her school’s best finish of the day, taking 25th at 22:39.4. Seniors Aubryn Boyd (23:16.10) and Ella Clapp (25:43.3) finished 33rd and 64th. Ella Turke finished 1.8 seconds behind Anton at 27:06.4 and took 81st.