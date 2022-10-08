High school sports roundup: Park pulls off big upset with win over Oak Creek

The first play of the game for the Park High School football team Friday night was called back because of a penalty.

That was about the only thing the Panthers didn’t do right.

Park pulled off its biggest victory in more than a decade Friday, coming back from a 21-10 deficit to upset state-ranked Southeast Conference leader Oak Creek 24-21 in an SEC game on Senior Night at Pritchard Park.

Senior quarterback Tre Carothers scored on a 39-yard touchdown run with 43 seconds left in the game, set up by senior defensive back Kmareon Mayweather’s interception, to send the Park fans into a frenzy.

“We were locked in and the stadium was rocking,” said Panthers coach Morris Matsen, whose team (5-3, 3-3 SEC) has locked up its first winning regular season since 2009. “We got nothing but positive feedback from Oak Creek fans, our fans and administrators.”

Park rocked the Knights (6-2, 5-1 SEC) at the start of the game when Carothers broke loose on the first play for a long run into Oak Creek territory. However, a penalty negated the run and moved the ball to the Panthers’ 10-yard line.

On the next play, senior running back Daeyzjuan Williams went around the left side of the line and took off on a 90-yard touchdown run, aided by a key block from senior lineman ZaMarion Carr. Williams ran the ball 24 times for 213 yards.

“Carr sealed the edge, Daeyzjuan made the outside linebacker miss, he made a couple moves to get past the cornerback, the safety took a bad angle and he was off to the races,” Matsen said. “Daeyzjuan is a gifted athlete and he’s not easy to take down.”

The Knights, ranked sixth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association poll, tied the game with 3:43 left in the first quarter on a 2-yard run by Jackson Phelps, then Park went ahead 10-7 at 8:03 of the second quarter on a 28-yard field goal by sophomore kicker Kevin Flores.

Oak Creek’s Steven Piontek scored on an 8-yard run with 1:32 left in the half and the Knights had a 14-10 advantage at halftime, then they opened the second half by moving right down the field and taking a 21-10 lead on a 5-yard run by Phelps.

That’s when the Panthers said enough was enough.

The next time the Knights got the ball, they turned it over on downs and on the ensuing drive, Williams ran 22 yards for a touchdown and also ran in the two-point conversion to get within three points at 21-18 with 1:35 left in the third quarter.

“Oak Creek had its way in the meat of the game, but when the time came, we made the plays,” Matsen said. “The boys never quit.”

The biggest of those plays, next to the winning score, was the interception by Mayweather.

With under two minutes left in the game, Oak Creek was driving and was getting at least in field goal range when quarterback Cade Palkowski’s pass to a receiver was high, the ball went off his hands, Mayweather leaped up for the ball and ran it back to midfield.

“It’s something we work on in practice, the tip drill,” Matsen said. “He high-pointed the ball and made a nice run and we were in business at the 50.”

On the winning run, Carothers had the option to hand the ball off or keep it, depending on how the defense reacted. He made the correct read, keeping the ball and running it in for the go-ahead score with just 43 seconds left.

Oak Creek still had a chance and drove again into field goal range, but the last-gasp attempt hit the crossbar.

The Panthers ran for 370 yards and averaged 7.4 yards per carry. In addition to Williams, Carothers had 90 yards on 17 carries and senior running back Tyvon Cade had 64 yards on eight carries and the celebration could fully begin.

“Oak Creek had a plan to stop Tre and Daeyzjuan, but I can’t say enough about our offensive line. There’s just one senior on the line and our line is young, but they are doing great things this year.”

Park can guarantee its first WIAA playoff appearance since 2009 if it can beat Horlick (6-2, 4-2 SEC) next Friday night at Horlick Field.

Phelps ran for 134 yards for the Knights, but everyone else was held in check and they totaled 177 yards.

BURLINGTON 37, WILMOT 28: Demons junior quarterback Jack Sulik passed for five touchdowns in a Southern Lakes Conference game Friday at Paddock Lake.

The Demons (4-4, 4-2 SLC) scored first after a 7-yard touchdown reception by Tommy Teberg from Sulik. The Panthers (4-4, 2-4 SLC) responded with the two straight touchdowns, but the Demons did the same to close out the first half.

The second quarter finished with touchdown passes by Sulik to Drew Weis and Teberg. The Demons led 21-14 at halftime and carried their momentum into the second half.

Sulik and Teberg connected for a 62-yard touchdown pass to open the third quarter. The Demons were able to sustain their advantage over the Panthers throughout the second half. Sulik and Teberg provided one final exclamation mark — a 12-yard touchdown pass — to finish the scoring.

Sulik went 24 of 34 passing for 346 yards and five touchdowns.

Teberg caught eight passes for 133 yards and four touchdowns and Drew Lang had 10 receptions and 185 yards. The Demons also had plenty of success on the ground, with Weis rushing for 135 yards on 16 carries.

The Demons finished with 475 yards of offense against Wilmot's 269 yards. The win for Burlington ensures playoff football this season and the team will close out its regular season next Friday at Waterford.

WATERFORD 28, BELOIT MEMORIAL 7: The Wolverines turned it on in the second half Friday, erasing a 7-0 halftime deficit to win a Southern Lakes Conference game at Beloit.

Waterford (5-3, 5-1 SLC), which guaranteed its 12th straight winning season with the win, began the comeback on its first series of the second half when junior running back Carson Bilitz ran 27 yards for a touchdown just 40 seconds into the third quarter.

Later in the period, senior running back Dean Buse went right up the middle and scored on a 28-yard run to give the Wolverines the lead for good at 14-7.

A third member of the offensive backfield, senior quarterback Max Northrop, joined the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

Bilitz also got it down on the defensive side of the ball as a linebacker, returning an interception 22 yards for a touchdown to finish off the scoring.

Waterford outgained the Purple Knights (2-6, 1-5) on offense by more than double (242-105), which included 200 yards rushing on 30 carries. Bilitz had 110 yards on 15 carries, Bose had 53 yards on five carries and sophomore running back Garrett Dreger had 27 yards on four carries.

Northrop didn’t pass much, but he was perfect (3 of 3) for 42 yards. Senior receiver Owen Martinson had two catches for 22 yards and he also had a 63-yard kickoff return to set up the Wolverines’ first touchdown.

Decarlos Nora led Beloit with 58 yards on 20 carries and Cavari Kramer scored the only touchdown for the Purple Knights.

LAKE GENEVA BADGER 42, UNION GROVE 28: The Broncos and Badgers were locked into an offensive showcase during a Southern Lakes Conference game on Friday at Lake Geneva.

The Broncos (2-6, 2-4 SLC) and Badgers (7-1, 6-0 SLC) were matching one another blow-for-blow in the first half. The Broncos led 20-14 at halftime on the back of three touchdown passes by senior quarterback Nathan Williams.

The third quarter tilted towards the home team. The Badgers rushed for two touchdowns to take a 28-20 lead. The Broncos answered with an explosive 32-yard run from Kacey Spranger that was followed by a successful two-point conversion to make it 28-28.

Yet, the ground game for the Badgers continued to power them forward. They scored two more touchdowns on the ground to close out the game. The Badgers rushed for 435 yards.

"It was a tough one," Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said. "We took the No. 1 team in the division to the limit.

"Offensively we did some really nice things. We were running spread in the second half and Badger runs the crap out of the ball."

The Broncos offense came on the strength of Williams' arm. The senior went 26 of 38 passing for 347 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. His go-to target was sophomore wide receiver Matthew Gruber, who caught nine passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns.

"(Williams) had some incredible throws," McClelland said. "You can't say enough about his ability to extend plays."

The loss for Union Grove all but confirms they will miss the playoffs this season. They finish their regular season next Friday at home against Elkhorn (2-6, 0-6 SLC).

RACINE LUTHERAN 42, LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 28: Running back Eric Rossa was a force to be reckoned with in the Crusaders’ Midwest Classic Conference victory Friday at Horlick Field.

The senior scored five touchdowns — four rushing and one as a punt returner — and accounted for 35 of Lutheran’s points. Rossa totaled 227 rushing yards and has led the team offensively through each of their games this season.

“(Rossa) has really stepped up,” Lutheran coach Scott Smith said. “I’m proud of the way he has picked up his game, especially since we lost (Eric) Ibarra.”

Smith said the Crusaders (7-2, 6-0 MCC) have played well offensively, but made some defensive errors that allowed the Timberwolves (2-7, 1-5) to bring the score closer.

“We played pretty good and made some plays when we needed to, but we still have things to work on,” Smith said. “It was back and forth, and Living Word Lutheran has got a nice team. They have a lot of seniors, and we have a lot of young kids. We’re growing up each week.”

Since suffering the loss of senior quarterback Eric Ibarra to a broken collarbone, freshman Eli Gasau has had to step into the position and lead the team. Gasau faced offensive struggles, Smith said, but is making improvements each week.

“(Gasau) is learning on the run. It’s going to take a little bit of time for him to get better,” Smith said. “You make freshman mistakes when you’re a freshman. He’s got to run our team and get everyone in place, and that’s asking a lot of a freshman,” Smith said. “We’re getting better at this.”

Lutheran’s regular-season finale, against Kenosha St. Joseph (6-0 MCC) will be its most meaningful one this season. The game next Friday at Ameche Field in Kenosha will determine who wins the MCC title.

No additional player statistics or scoring details were available Friday night.

MARTIN LUTHER 27, ST. CATHERINE’S 20: The Angels’ undefeated season came to an end in a Metro Classic Conference game Friday at Greendale.

St. Catherine’s (7-1, 5-1 MCC) was guaranteed a playoff berth regardless of the outcome of its two final games, but fell from the top spot in the Metro Classic Conference after losing to Martin Luther (7-1, 6-0).

“It was a rough game, and it was a good game for us,” Angels coach Dan Miller said. “Obviously, we try and take positives from this. It was a pretty good physical battle to get us ready for the playoffs.”

The Angels had an opportunity to take the lead after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but missed the go-ahead extra point that left the score tied at 20-20. St. Catherine’s then had a bad kickoff that left Martin Luther near midfield, and the Spartans drove down to score with less than 30 seconds left.

The Angels tried a Hail Mary on the final play, but the pass was intercepted.

“We weren’t able to stop them defensively, and when it comes down right to it, defense wins championships,” Miller said. “We needed to make a stop there, and try to get it into overtime so we would have another opportunity. We weren’t able to do that.”

DJ Miller, a senior running/defensive back and Miller’s son, made his return to the field Friday. Miller broke his collarbone in the second week of the season and has since been recovering.

“I was really excited that DJ was able to play today,” Miller said. “He had collarbone surgery three weeks ago, and he was able to play. I think he really gave a spark to the team coming back, and he had a good first game. We can’t wait to see him play next week.”

St. Catherine’s will close out its regular season next Friday against University School of Milwaukee in a MCC game at Pritchard Park.

No player statistics were available Friday night.

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 53, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0: The Hilltoppers were on the wrong side of a shutout in Friday’s Midwest Classic Conference game at Burlington.

St. Joseph (9-0, 6-0 MCC), ranked 10th in the Small Schools Division in the Associated Press state poll, was only the second team to defeat Catholic Central (6-2, 4-2 MCC) this season. The Hilltoppers’ previous loss was 28-7 to Racine Lutheran on Sept. 2.

The Lancers scored five touchdowns in the first half, and the offense didn’t slow down in the second half, adding three touchdowns.

Hilltoppers’ seniors Evan Krien and Kaden Kayser worked to fight back against the Lancers, but ultimately could not get the ball into the end zone.

Krien went 4 of 11 with 40 passing yards, and had five yards rushing on eight attempts. Kayser led the team with 52 rushing yards on 12 carries, and Wyatt Riehle finished with 15 yards on seven carries.

Senior tight end Riley Sullivan led the Catholic Central receiving corps with 25 yards.

Cross country

WOLVERINE INVITATIONAL: Trever Buchanan enjoyed his home-course advantage Friday as he won the boys race in the Wolverine Invitational at Waterford.

The Waterford junior finished in 16:29.2, 13 seconds ahead of runner-up Luke Wolf (16:42.2) of team champion Mukwonago.

The Wolverines also had a top-20 finisher in Trevor Zabrowski, who was 18th (17:57.9).

Ryan Peplinski led the pace for Union Grove, finishing 12th (17:51.7). The Broncos had two other runners finish in under 19 minutes: Luke Baird (24th, 18:12.9) and Killian Helt (26th, 18:27.0).

Park's top two runners finished back-to-back as Myles Mapp (19:43.0) finished 41st and Hayden Sura (19:52.2) was 42nd.

Mukwonago had all five of its scoring runners in the top seven and totaled 24 points, well ahead of runner-up Franklin (78). Union Grove was fifth (127), Waterford was sixth (127) and Park was eighth (214).

In the girls' race, Union Grove's Riley Kayler was the fastest of the Racine County runners, finishing sixth in 20:05.8. The Broncos had three others finish in the top 20: Ashley Lamers in ninth (20:33.3), Brooklyn Lamers in 18th (21:10.9) and Alyssa Simpson in 19th (21:11.4).

Waterford was led by Akira Hancock in 11th (20:41.5), Natalia Arteaga (25th, 21:42.4) and Lucy Younk (26th, 21:44.6).

Whitney Robbins was Park's lone runner, finishing 45th (24:32.9).

Kettle Moraine's Ella Lephardt won the girls individual title (18:55.0).

Mukwonago won the girls team event with 43 points ahead of runner-up Franklin (64). Union Grove was third (74) and Waterford was fifth (120).