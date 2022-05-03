High school sports roundup: Park girls soccer team wins third straight match

The Park High School girls soccer team is on a bit of a roll these days.

Playing city and Southeast Conference rival Horlick in the wind and rain Tuesday at Pritchard Park, the Panthers handled the elements, and the Rebels, to win 3-0 for their first SEC victory of the season.

Park (5-4-3, 1-2-1 SEC) has won three straight matches and has won or tied eight of its last 10. Even the Panthers’ two losses in that stretch were close, losing to Oak Creek and Burlington by a combined 4-0 margin.

Against Horlick (2-7-0, 0-4-0), sophomore Izzy Wentorf scored the first two goals of the match in a three-minute span while Park had the wind at its back.

She scored in the 17th minute on an assist by senior Grace Navarro and in the 19th minute on an assist by sophomore Marissa Espinoza.

Navarro finished off the scoring in the 29th minute, then were able to finish off the shutout even though the Rebels had the wind advantage in the second half.

“We played in some extreme high winds all game and some rain,” Panthers coach Brent Paeth said. “In the first half we went with the wind and were able to use it to our advantage on some goals.

“It was a well-played match from both teams today. It is always fun to play against your crosstown rival.”

WATERFORD 7, DELAVAN-DARIEN 1: Taylor Gordon continued her torrid scoring pace Tuesday, scoring all four of her goals in the first half of the Wolverines’ blustery Southern Lakes Conference victory Tuesday at Delavan.

The junior forward, who has scored 25 goals in just seven matches and has a hat trick in all but one match, scored her first three goals in the first 10 minutes of the match. She was assisted by junior Megan Cornell in the second minute, scored unassisted in the fifth minute and was assisted by senior Natalie Malkowski-Radke in the ninth minute.

After freshman forward Leah Dehne scored unassisted in the 11th minute, Gordon scored in the 15th minute on an assist by junior Jordan Hurley to finish off the first-half scoring.

Playing against the wind in the second half, Waterford (6-0-1, 4-0-1 SLC), ranked ninth in Division 2 in the most recent Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, gave up a wind-aided goal by the Comets (5-7-2, 0-5-0) in the 50th minute, but otherwise shut them down.

Dehne scored again in the 53rd minute (Cornell assist) and Cornell (unassisted) scored in the 73rd minute.

Freshman goalkeeper Cora Beckley made four saves for Waterford.

“We dominated play in the first and second halves,” Wolverines coach Joe Vogt said. “Our goals in the first half were legit, but the second half was tough. It wasn’t a pretty game and the weather affected what we like to do.”

• According to statistics online at wissports.net, Gordon is second in the state in goals and total points (57) behind Taylor Schad of Kiel (37 goals, 88 points).

BURLINGTON 9, WILMOT 0: The Demons had seven players score at least one goal and the defense posted its fourth shutout of the season in a Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at Wilmot.

Burlington (7-2-1, 2-2-1 SLC) led 4-0 at the half. Juniors Aubryn Boyd and Shelby Busch each scored two goals and the Demons’ leading scorer, junior Aleah Reesman, had her 14th goal of the season and added four assists.

Junior goalkeeper Emilie Runkel earned the shutout as the defense kept the Panthers (0-8-0, 0-5-0) in check.

Reesman is in the top 20 statewide in goals and points (36), according to statistics online at wissports.net.

