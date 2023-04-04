The Park High School girls soccer team is opening its season with three matches in three days on its home field, and played its second straight close match on Tuesday.

The Panthers tied their Southeast Conference season opener against Kenosha Indian Trail at 2-2 midway through the second half, but the Hawks scored two late goals for a 4-2 victory at Pritchard Park.

Park (0-2, 0-1 SEC) trailed 1-0 at the half, then tied the match in the 54th minute on a free kick from 35 yards by junior Izzy Wentorf.

After Indian Trail (2-1, 1-0) took the lead back in the 57th minute, the Panthers scored the equalizer in the 64th minute when freshman Ellie Khriesh one-timed the ball into the net off a corner kick by Wentorf.

The Hawks scored goals in the 70th and 75th minutes to lock up the win.

“For most of the game, Park and Indian Trail were back and forth,” said Park coach Brent Paeth, whose team lost to Milwaukee Saint Thomas More 3-2 on Monday. “We were able to connect more up top and took some decent shots on net.

“I was happy how we responded after coming off a loss (Monday). We had some miscommunication from our defensive side that cost us some goals today. In the second half, we really came out aggressive and started getting more positive looks at the goal.”

The Panthers host Kenosha Christian Life on Wednesday, then are off until they play at Franklin on April 18.

Baseball

ST. CATHERINE’S 3, MARTIN LUTHER 2: On Monday, Mariano Talamantez doubled home two runs in the top of the seventh inning and the Angels hung on to win a season-opening Metro Classic Conference game at Greendale.

St. Catherine’s tied the game at 1-1 in the second inning after the Spartans scored in the bottom of the first and the game remained that way until the top of the seventh, when the Angels loaded the bases and Talamantez brought home the go-ahead runs.

Nathanyel Callis, who relieved starting pitcher Domonic Pitts in the fifth inning, allowed one run in the bottom of the seventh, but worked out of trouble to earn the victory. Pitts struck out eight in his four innings of work.