High school sports roundup: Park boys knock off SEC leader Franklin

The Park High School boys basketball team broke through with a huge victory over the best team in the Southeast Conference Thursday.

The Panthers played a strong second half and made key free throws in the final minute, when they needed them most, to beat conference leader Franklin 57-53 in an SEC game at Franklin.

It is the first time Park (6-11, 4-5 SEC) has beaten the Sabers since a 64-62 victory on Dec. 19, 2018, also at Franklin.

The loss dropped Franklin (9-7, 7-2) into a three-way tie for the SEC lead with Kenosha Indian Trail and Oak Creek, with Case (6-3 SEC) lurking one game behind them.

In the teams’ first meeting this season, on Dec. 9 at Park, Franklin rallied in the second half and beat the Panthers 66-63 in double overtime.

Unlike the first meeting, where Park lost a seven-point lead in the second half, the Panthers kept their composure down the stretch and made some acrobatic plays, along with the free throws, to stay in the game.

“This was the complete opposite from last time,” Panthers coach Casey Robbins said. “We were up the same way last time, but we kind of turned the ball over. This time, we did a lot better.”

Park was down 36-28 with just under 14 minutes left in regulation, then went on a 7-0 run to get within 36-35. The Panthers took their first lead (39-38) of the second half with 9:31 left when Daeyzjuan Williams tipped in a missed free throw by teammate Jaden Harrell.

Franklin tied the game at 47-47 on a 3-point basket with 3:50 to go, but that was the only 3-pointer the Sabers made in the second half. They missed several long-range shots in a row that could have given them a big lead and put the game out of reach.

“They made their first three 3s of the game, but missed some big ones (in the second half),” Robbins said. “Last time, they were making their 3s and typically at home they shoot well.”

Franklin took its last lead, at 50-49, with 1:44 left after tipping in a missed free throw, then called a time out.

On Park’s ensuing possession, Franklin switched to a 1-3-1 zone defense, but Tre Carothers found Isaiah Robinson all alone under the basket and he banked in an alley-oop pass for a 51-50 Panthers lead with 1:27 left.

Park went just 10 of 28 from the line in the game, but went 6 of 8 over the final 51.3 seconds, which turned out to be critical.

With 1:08 left, Robinson stole an inbounds pass, was fouled on a layup and missed both free throws, then made up for it with 51.3 seconds left by making 1 of 2 foul shots.

Franklin came up empty again and with 26 seconds left, Carothers made two free throws. After another scoreless possession by the Sabers, Brayden Burgher made two free throws with 11.1 seconds left.

With 5.8 seconds left, Carothers was whistled for a foul on a 3-point attempt by Franklin’s Will Gardner, who made all three free throws to get the Sabers within 56-53.

Kmareon Mayweather sealed the game for the Panthers with 5.2 seconds left by making 1 of 2 free throws in the double bonus.

Robinson, a sophomore guard, led Park with team highs of 12 points, eight steals and three assists. Carothers had 10 points, three steals and two assists, and Willie Williams had nine points. Mayweather had seven rebounds and seven points.

Robbins used all 11 players on his bench and was especially pleased with the play of Harrell, a junior and Jaxson Moss, a sophomore, who made a big 3-pointer in the second half.

“They gave us great minutes in the second half and were a part of the group that gave us a big push,” Robbins said. “We pressured (Oak Creek) the entire game and wore them down, causing a lot of turnovers.”

In the first half, Park fell behind 19-11, rallied to take a 22-21 lead, then trailed 29-24 at halftime.

Gardner, who scored 27 in the teams’ first meeting, led Franklin with 20 points.

CASE 66, BRADFORD 50: The Eagles swept the season series over the Red Devils Thursday with a Southeast Conference victory at Bradford.

Case (9-7, 6-3 SEC) led 34-22 at halftime and did a strong defensive job against Bradford’s DeAndre Jennings, who had just two baskets and four points after scoring 21 against the Eagles in the teams’ first meeting on Dec. 9, a 70-59 Case win.

Josiah McNeal had a big game for the Eagles, scoring 18 points, nine in each half. Termarion Brumby had 15 points and Denim Hicks added 11.

Robby Belotti led the Red Devils (2-16, 1-8) with 12 points, Andy Sauer had 11 and Jonathan Cordova-Delgado had 10.

OAK CREEK 66, HORLICK 52: The Rebels trailed 40-17 at halftime and rallied in the second half Thursday, but fell short of the Knights in a Southeast Conference game at Horlick.

Blake Fletcher scored 10 of his team-high 17 points in the first half, but only two other players scored for Horlick (3-13, 2-7 SEC), which lost its seventh straight game.

On the other side, Joey Flaherty scored all 14 of his points in the first half, including four 3-point baskets, to help Oak Creek (9-8, 7-2) to the big halftime lead.

More players got on the scoreboard in the second half for the Rebels and they outscored the Knights 35-26. Michael Farr had all 13 of his points in the second half for Horlick and Fletcher and Cam McIntosh each had seven.

Drew Braam had 17 points (three 3s) and Flaherty had 14 to lead Oak Creek.

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 57, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 42: The Hilltoppers were in a 19-0 hole to start Thursday's Metro Classic Conference game at Kenosha and struggled to climb back.

"They pressured us and we turned the ball over way too much," Catholic Central coach Steve Smith said. "We missed a lot of easy shots to start and I think it starts to get into our psyche."

The Hilltoppers (3-14, 0-10 MCC) made ground back after the 19-point scoring run to start the game for the Lancers (10-6, 4-5 MCC). The deficit was 29-13 with two minutes remaining in the first half and was cut as low as nine points in the second half, but the comeback bid fizzled out.

"We just ran out of steam," Smith said. "A 19-0 hole is big hole to climb out of."

An injury to Ayden Muellenbach compounded matters for Catholic Central. The senior forward was working back from rolling his ankle in a previous game and rolled his ankle again Thursday.

His replacement, Jonathan Benitez, was commended by Smith for stepping up on defense and helping the team get back on track.

"I was really impressed by (Benitez)," Smith said. "He made it very difficult for (St. Joseph) and it helped us get back into the game."

Benitez finished with two points, three rebounds and two steals in 11 minutes of floor time. Evan Krien scored a game-high 17 points and Daniel von Rabenau added 10 points.

Eric Kenesie and Tommy Santarelli led the Lancers with 12 points each.

Girls basketball

UNION GROVE 77, ELKHORN 40: Sophia Rampulla hit an milestone Thursday as the Broncos made a statement in the Southern Lakes Conference with a 37-point victory at Union Grove.

The senior guard surpassed 1,000 career points in the first half of Thursday’s game — an achievement that has been a long time coming for the senior who leads her team with 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists per game.

“It’s just an exclamation point on what she has meant to the program and how she has made her teammates better,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. “She is an ultimate teammate, so it was a cool moment for her to get that. I’m very proud of her.”

Rampulla is the seventh Broncos player to reach 1,000 points, the last being Angela Slattery in 2021. Brooklyn Bull is the all-time leader for Union Grove with 1,194 points (in 2018) and Slattery is second with 1,173.

Rampulla is likely to pass Aimee Wagner (1,031), the first Union Grove player to reach 1,000 points (1992), and Janelle Shiffler (1,067 in 2017) and has an outside chance to catch Alyssa Thomas (1,106 in 2011) and Kaleigh Veltus (1,133 in 2007).

The win over Elkhorn was a meaningful one for Union Grove (15-1, 9-0 SLC), ranked third in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll, and gave the team a chance to rewrite one of their toughest games of the year. The Broncos won the first game against the Elks 40-31 on Dec. 6, but were held to their lowest offensive output and smallest margin of victory.

“It shows how when you’re focused defensively and pay attention — it’s a 30-point difference,” Domagalski said. “We’re starting to get better every day and every game. We know what’s ahead of us with a tough regional and tough teams coming up.”

Rampulla was one of four players to reach double figures for Union Grove and finished with 22 points (5 of 9 from 3-point range), eight assists, seven rebounds and three deflections. Senior guard Sydney Ludvigsen had 16 points (4 of 6 on 3s), seven steals, six rebounds and three assists, Carolyn May had 11 points and six rebounds, and Elizabeth Spang had 10 points, five rebounds and four steals.

Elkhorn (12-7, 5-5 SLC) was led by Brynn Malvitz, a senior guard who scored 11 points.

LAKE GENEVA BADGER 62, BURLINGTON 54: The Demons lost to the Badgers Thursday in a close Southern Lakes Conference game at Burlington.

“It was a tough one tonight,” Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. “The SLC is so balanced — it takes your best game every night. We just dug ourselves into a bit of a hole. There’s still a lot to play for, so we will keep at it.”

Burlington (12-7, 5-5 SLC) was trailing Badger (11-5, 6-3) 29-17 at the half, but found its offensive rhythm late and tied Badger midway through the second half. The Demons outscored the Badgers 37-33 in the second half, but suffered the consequences of a few bad possessions where Foulke said “things fell apart.”

Sophomore guard Brinley Clapp was largely responsible for the Demons’ push in the second half, making four 3-point baskets and scoring all of her team-high 15 points after halftime.

Brooke Wright, a senior forward who Foulke said “played well and gave us some energy,” added seven points, five in the second half. Other contributors for Burlington were junior guard Kayla Warner with scored eight points and Jenna Weis with seven.

Sophomore guard Molly Deering went 13 of 18 at the free-throw line and scored 28 points to lead Badger.

FRANKLIN 79, PARK 27: The Panthers were no match for the Southeast Conference-leading and state-ranked Sabers Thursday in an SEC game at Park.

Grace Betker led Park (4-13, 2-7 SEC) with 17 points, but no one else scored more than four. She also had seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

The Panthers trailed 45-17 at halftime.

Vanessa Ahmad and Lauren Capstran each had 14 points to lead five players scoring in double figures for Franklin (18-1, 9-0), ranked seventh in Division 1 in the Associated Press state poll.

KENOSHA BRADFORD 80, CASE 28: The Eagles struggled to slow down the Red Devils' duo of Nevaeh Thomas and Syderah Farmer during Thursday's Southeast Conference game at Case.

The Eagles (3-14, 2-7 SEC) trailed 54-17 after the first half and Thomas and Farmer combined for 46 points for the Red Devils (14-5, 7-2 SEC). Farmer scored 14 of her 20 points in the opening half, finishing with a game-high 26 points (10 of 15 free-throw shooting).

Case was led by Je'Quiasia Williams, Isabella Baumstark and Taccarrii Hicks with five points each.

OAK CREEK 82, HORLICK 24: The Rebels were outpaced by the Knights in a Southeast Conference game Thursday at Oak Creek.

The Rebels (1-18, 0-9 SEC) trailed 49-15 after the first half. The Knights (11-6, 7-2 SEC) played at an extraordinary pace on offense and applied pressure forcing mistakes and turnovers that opened up their transition offense.

No further details were available Thursday night.

Wrestling

BURLINGTON 63, WATERFORD 15: Jordan Moldenhauer gave the Demons a spark during Thursday's Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Waterford.

The Burlington sophomore, competing at 285 pounds, made quick work of Waterford's Seth Bjorge, winning on a pin in 37 seconds.

"That got the crowd going," Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. "(Moldenhauer) wasn't in our lineup early in the year, but he is really coming along. He just needs to keep his foot on the gas."

Kade Boyd, another stellar sophomore for the Demons, continued his strong season at 152 by winning on a technical fall (15-0, 3:07) over Bryce Konwent. That result came in a string of three consecutive technical falls for Burlington with wins by Mason Perez (138) and Nolan Myszkewicz (145).

Burlington's senior captain, Austin Skrundz, delivered with a pin over Jeremy Cherba (3:50). The Demons won six matches on forfeits.

Winning matches for Waterford were Max Northrup (170) on a pin and Nick Shaw (195) eking out a 5-3 decision over Dane Loppnow.

UNION GROVE 45, ELKHORN 33: The Broncos picked up three pins to beat the Elks in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Thursday at Union Grove.

Cole Dummer, competing at 132 pounds, pinned Kayne Gatton. Riley Storm-Voltz (145) and Travis Moore (182) followed with pins for the Broncos.

Keith Jackson, at 126, won a 16-10 decision over Dylan Jensen. The Broncos won four matches on forfeits.

ST. CATHERINE'S/LUTHERAN/CATHOLIC CENTRAL: The Angels lost a pair of nonconference dual meets Thursday at a three-team meet at Living Word Lutheran in Jackson.

St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Catholic Central lost to Living Word Lutheran 66-18 and Ozaukee 30-15.

Elijah LaFountain won both of his matches with pins and Demario Trujillo also went 2-0 with victories on a pin and a decision.