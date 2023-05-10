Owen Nowak is a jack-of-all-trades for the Union Grove High School baseball team.

The senior is a strong hitter, good fielder and he pitches, too.

The latter is not his strong suit on a baseball field, Broncos coach Nathan Meyer says, but you wouldn't know it by the performance he had on the mound Wednesday that Meyer said is very rare these days in high school baseball.

With pitchers approaching or reaching 100 pitches in most games — the WIAA limit for a day — Nowak needed just 76 to record a seven-inning shutout against Wilmot.

Nowak shut down the Panthers and the Broncos’ offense had just enough to him and his team a 1-0 Southern Lakes Conference victory at Wilmot.

This was the first victory this season for Union Grove (14-2, 9-1 SLC), ranked fourth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll, that was by less than four runs. Both of its losses are by one run each.

“Owen threw an absolute gem,” Meyer said. “For high school baseball, throwing 76 pitches (60 for strikes) is unheard of. He has such a calm demeanor and he’s a gamer.”

Meyer said Nowak doesn’t pitch for his summer traveling team, which makes his performance even more impressive.

He allowed just five hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out seven. He faced 26 batters, five over the minimum. He also started a double play on a ground ball to the mound.

The Panthers (6-8, 5-6) had strong pitching as well — starter Hayden Christiansen went six innings, allowing one run, six hits and striking out five, and Jake Christiansen pitched a hitless seventh and struck out two.

The only run Nowak needed came in the top of the sixth. Junior Landon Dessart singled with one out, stole second base, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a single by junior Beau Bloxdorf.

Bloxdorf went 2 for 3, junior Braxton Hinds went 2 for 4 and Dessart went 1 for 2 with three stolen bases.

The Broncos have scored 129 runs this season (averaging eight per game) and they lead the SLC with 85 runs, but Meyer knew a game like Wednesday's would happen sometime.

“I figured it would happen sooner or later and we talked about it before we won Tuesday,” Meyer said. “Eventually, we’re going to be in a game where our offense is not (scoring runs). Today was one of those days, but Owen pitched so well.”

WATERFORD 7, DELAVAN-DARIEN 1: Two Wolverines pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter and Waterford completed a two-game sweep over the last-place team in the Southern Lakes Conference with a win Wednesday at Delavan.

Waterford (13-2, 9-1 SLC) kept pace with Union Grove at the top of the SLC. The Wolverines are unranked in Division 1 by the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association despite having virtually the same record as the Broncos, who are ranked fourth.

Senior Garrett Kay pitched the first five innings and allowed one run, walked five, hit two batters and struck out five. Junior Ricky Maerzke finished up, allowing no runs, walking no one and striking out three.

This is the second combined no-hitter this season for Waterford and Maerzke finished both. In a 2-0 SLC victory over Westosha Central on April 18, he pitched two perfect innings in relief of senior Dylan Questad.

Kay wasn’t as sharp as usual, Wolverines assistant coach Shawn Hensgen said, but still got the job done.

“I couldn't be more proud of the unselfishness of Garrett Kay in how he pitched today,” Hensgen said. “He battled without his best ‘stuff’ against a lineup that challenged him and he managed to not give up the big hit and big innings.

“He also led our offense again, and played a huge role getting our bats rolling behind him.”

Kay, who went 3 for 4 with three RBIs in the leadoff spot, got the offense going in the top of the third inning with a two-run home run. Sophomore Connor Harvie went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, senior Dean Buse had an RBI and senior Max Northrop had two RBIs despite going 0 for 4.

Waterford head coach Matt Read has missed the Wolverines' last two games, but he had a good reason — he and his wife welcomed their first child on Monday.

• Tuesday at Waterford, the Wolverines had 13 hits and had bookend five-run innings for an 11-1 SLC victory over the Comets (7-11, 1-11).

Waterford scored five in the first inning and five more in the fifth to end the game on the run rule.

Kay led the offense again, going 2 for 3 with two triples, two RBIs and two runs scored. Buse (3 for 3, RBI), freshman Jack Butler (2 for 4, two RBIs), Questad (home run), Harvie (double) and Northrop (two RBIs) hit well. Senior Tyler Lusic pitched a four-hitter with three strikeouts and no walks.

LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 13, KENOSHA CHRISTIAN LIFE 0: Junior Easton Charpentier pitched a five-inning no-hitter and struck out all but one batter he faced to lead the LPs to a nonconference victory Wednesday night at Horlick Field.

Charpentier fanned 14 batters for Lutheran-Prairie (6-10) and also took care of the one batter who put a ball in play by fielding a bunt and throwing the batter out at first. The only four base runners the Eagles (3-11) had were put on base by Charpentier himself — three were hit by a pitch and the fourth walked.

The LPs led 3-0 after two innings, then broke the game open with a 10-run third where 16 hitters came to the plate.

“Easton threw a nice game,” LPs coach Jeff Wilson said. “He struggled a bit with control, getting behind on many hitters, but kept coming back to find strikes when he needed them. It was nice to see our bats bust loose to support him.”

Charpentier, junior Noah Neau, junior Matthew Hoeft and senior Adam Langendorf each had two hits, freshman Eli Gasau and junior Riley Gavigan scored twice and junior Jayden Jaramillo had two RBIs on two walks and a sacrifice fly.

OAK CREEK 5, CASE 0: The Eagles kept up with the Knights at the plate, but couldn’t score a run in a Southeast Conference game Wednesday at Case.

Oak Creek (12-5, 11-3 SEC) had only two more hits than Case, but took advantage of four walks and two errors to beat Case (6-11, 4-10).

Joe Bline went 1 for 3 with a double to lead the Eagles. Mateo Fuentes had a hit and a walk, and Tyler Mielcarek and Anthony Bull had one hit each.

Austin Sigrist and Aiden Sepanski took the mound for Case, combining for seven strikeouts, three earned runs and six hits.

FRANKLIN 4, HORLICK 0: The Rebels had a hard time competing with one of the best teams in the state in Wednesday’s Southeast Conference game at Franklin.

Franklin (16-2, 13-1 SEC), ranked second in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll, split its runs between the first, second, fifth and sixth innings and had five extra-base hits.

Horlick (2-15, 1-13) was led offensively by senior Jayden Wendt, who went 1 for 3 with a double, and senior Ben Dineen, who went 1 for 2 with a walk. Caden Burbey, Stevie Dombrowski and Parker Jensen each added a hit.

Jensen pitched five innings with two strikeouts, two walks and seven hits and Vinny Vlach pitched an inning with one strikeout and two hits.

KENOSHA TREMPER 12, PARK 0: The Panthers were shut out by the Trojans Wednesday in a Southeast Conference game at Horlick Field.

Tremper (10-6, 9-5 SEC) scored five runs over the first three innings, then added six runs in the top of the sixth to end the game on the run rule.

Park (1-18, 0-13) was held to two hits and left three runners on base. Junior Carter Eschmann had both of the Panthers’ hits, going 2 for 3 with a double. Kai Jensen pitched four innings with three strikeouts, three walks and five hits and Sean Sorenson pitched an inning with four walks and two hits.

Girls soccer

PRAIRIE 4, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0: The Hawks, who moved up to second in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, overcame an unfamiliar pitch for a Metro Classic Conference victory Wednesday at Bushnell Park in Burlington.

Prairie (7-3-0, 5-0-0 MCC) controlled the entire match and didn’t allow the Lady Toppers (4-8-0, 2-4-0) a shot on goal, but had trouble at times negotiating the natural grass surface.

“A challenging pitch slowed our attack down, but we did find good patterns of play that we've been working on,” Hawks coach Joe Manley said. “There was a lot of good service but it’s difficult to finish in those conditions with it being hot, dry, and bumpy.

“We controlled possession and did well to not put ourselves in any compromising positions.”

In the first half, sophomore Norah Boerner and senior Amelia Ropiak each scored unassisted to give Prairie a 2-0 at the half.

Freshman Elle Jaramillo (sophomore Meg Decker assist) and Boerner (unassisted) scored in the second half for the Hawks.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 9, RACINE LUTHERAN 1: The Crusaders fell behind early and lost a tough Metro Classic Conference match Wednesday at Somers.

Shoreland (7-5-1, 4-1-0 MCC), ranked seventh in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, scored five goals between the ninth and 22nd minutes to take control.

Freshman forward Kalyssa Carter scored four of the Pacers’ goals and broke the school’s single-season scoring record of 25 previously held by 2015 graduate Jess Thierfelder.

Senior Sarah Strande scored the only goal for the Crusaders (6-5-1, 2-3-1) in the 68th minute, assisted by senior Ellie Jaramillo.

“We did some great things despite the result,” Racine Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said. “Our build up and combinations were better in the second half.”

Freshman goalkeeper Sophia Guida made 21 saves for the Crusaders.

Softball

KENOSHA BRADFORD/REUTHER 2, WATERFORD 0: The Wolverines had just four hits and struck out 13 times against Red Devils pitcher Aubrey Strelow in a nonconference loss Wednesday at Kenosha.

Strelow and Waterford starter Darby O’Dwyer were locked in a pitchers’ duel over the first five innings, with O’Dwyer striking out nine and allowing just four hits for Waterford (12-5).

The game was scoreless through 6½ innings, then Lauren Jeanblanc ended the game for Bradford/Reuther (13-3) with a two-out, two-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh off Wolverines reliever Jenna Bjorge.

Savanna Denman went 2 for 3 to lead Waterford’s offense.

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 16, HORLICK 5: The Rebels had solid hitting, but couldn’t quite keep up with the Lancers in a nonconference game Wednesday at Douglas Park.

Horlick (2-13) scored three runs in the first three innings and led St. Joseph until the Lancers (6-9) scored six runs in the top of the fourth.

Rebels coach Greg Harris said that the Lancers strung together hits and used a dropped pop-up, walks and hit batters to score 11 combined runs in the fourth and fifth innings. St. Joseph had 17 hits, with four players accounting for 13 hits.

Sophomore shortstop Madi Kaprelian went 3 for 4 with a double and three runs to lead the Rebels. Malea Pina drove in three runs in her first two at-bats and Adriane Itzenhuiser went 2 for 3 with a double and two runs.

Neveah Folk pitched all seven innings for Horlick, striking out four and walking six.

MARTIN LUTHER 11-14, ST. CATHERINE’S 1-2: The Angels’ busy schedule caught up with them Wednesday as they lost a Metro Classic Conference doubleheader at Greendale.

In the first game, St. Catherine’s (3-12, 1-9 MCC) fell behind 5-0 in the first inning, which set the tone for the rest of the game, Angels coach Zach Prideaux said. Emmerson Davidovic (double) and Kennedee Clark (stolen base) each had a hit for the Angels.

In the second game, the Spartans (10-6, 9-2) scored nine runs in the first inning on four hits, three walks and three errors to take the lead. Clark had a double and two RBIs and Aniesa Neave had a double.

St. Catherine’s has played seven games in the last 10 days, Prideaux said, and Neave has pitched every game and Clark has caught every game.

“I don't want my girls to make excuses and I don't want to do the same,” Prideaux said. “The girls are fighting through bumps, bruises, and sprained fingers. We simply don't have the depth to give girls a breather or time to heal. We just move on to the next game.”

Track and field

WATERFORD: Sophomore Claire Jastroch broke a 15-year-old school record in the pole vault and the Wolverines boys and girls were both strong in the field events Wednesday at the Richmond-Erickson Invitational at Hart Park in Wauwatosa.

Jastroch cleared 10 feet in the pole vault, breaking the record of 9-9 set in 2008 by Hanna Knurr. Jastroch matched the height of Bella Backus of Wisconsin Lutheran and Sophia Dziengel of Glendale Nicolet, but Backus had fewer misses to take first place.

“Claire has worked diligently in this event and it’s so exciting to watch her excel as a passionate young vaulter,” Wolverines coach Michele Sittig said.

Girls’ winners for Waterford were junior Ana Guardiola in the 100 meters in a season-best time of 12.52, and senior Angelina Zweifel with a throw of 106-9.

Guardiola was also second in the 200 meters (26.70) and the 4x800 relay of junior Natalia Arteaga, freshman Zoe Pomeroy, junior Sydney Norgal and senior Matyson Schaal was also second (10:35.02).

Senior Lisa Busch was second in the shot put (34-4¼) and third in the discus (101-1), Arteaga was third in the 1,600 (5:36.58) and Elizabeth Jonietz was third in the 300 low hurdles (48.90).

The girls finished fourth in the team standings with 97 points; Nicolet won the team title with 117.

The Waterford boys had four of their seven top-three finishes in the field events. Junior Bryce Ruland led the way again, winning the discus with a throw of 199-3, 43 feet better than the runner-up. Fellow junior Carson Bilitz won the shot put with a toss of 44-0.

Senior John Czajka was second in the pole vault (10-6) and senior Carter Maffet was third in the long jump (20-4¼).

Junior Trever Buchanan had three top-three finishes in the running events, topped by a victory in the 1,600 in a personal-best 4:34.87. He was second in the 800 (2:06.30) and third as the anchor of the 4x400 relay (3:41.40), following senior Hayden Windisch and sophomores Gavin Dennhof and Soren Ollanketo.

The boys were sixth with 80.5 points; host Wauwatosa East won the team title with 119.5 points.

Boys tennis

PRAIRIE 5, SHEBOYGAN FALLS 2: The Hawks played in three three-set matches, winning two of them, in a nonconference victory Wednesday at Concordia University in Mequon.

Prairie’s No. 2 singles player, Mauricio Garduno, lost a close first set, but came back strong to beat Jacob Richter 4-6, 7-5, 10-7.

The Hawks’ No. 2 doubles team of Musa Rahman and Ryan Matthew had to make an even bigger comeback, beating Brady Mullikin and Sebastian Stauber 0-6, 6-2, 10-8.

The No. 1 flights for Prairie had both of their matches in hand. In singles, Taej Desai beat Dax Mortenson 6-2, 6-0, and in doubles, Calvin Sharpe and Jonathan Orth beat Evan Lillegard and Karson Wyckoff 6-0, 6-2.

The other victory for the Hawks was by No. 4 singles player Mark Mamalakis, who beat Jakob Goetsch 6-2, 6-1.

“Taej struck the ball really well and was able to keep his momentum going,” Hawks coach Nich Schafer said.