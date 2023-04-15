The No. 10 softball uniform at St. Catherine’s High School is a revered number.

It was the uniform number of Sara Dresen, who was killed by an impaired driver while walking along Middle Road in Sturtevant on Aug. 9, 2015. Her number 10 was unofficially retired by the school, which she attended.

On Friday, the uniform was worn for the first time since then, mostly out of necessity, by junior Angels softball player Aniesa Neave. What’s more, Friday would have been Dresen’s 21st birthday.

St. Catherine’s softball coach Zach Prideaux said Neave honored the memory of Dresen in the best way possible with her performance in the Angels' 10-0 victory over Kenosha Christian Life in a nonconference game at Roosevelt Park.

In front of a crowd of students, family and friends, Neave pitched a complete game three-hitter and ended the game on the 10-run rule with a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Prideaux said everyone in the St. Catherine’s family knows what that number 10 means.

“The girls in the program take this very seriously, having met with the Dresen family two years ago while on retreat,” Prideaux said. “The number 10 is worn on our helmets and is very important to our athletes, our families and our Angel softball community.

“Aniesa needed a smaller jersey, and I told her the only one I had left was the number 10. It's a lot of pressure to wear that jersey.

“While talking about it with Aniesa this morning, I realized today was Sara's 21st birthday. Aniesa told me, ‘well, I guess it's meant to be.’ It sure felt like Sara was with us today.”

Neave struck out eight and walked five, but maintained the shutout. She also was the leader of the offense, going 2 for 4 with four RBIs, three of them coming on her home run over the left-field fence on a 1-0 count with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning that made the score 10-0 and ended the game.

Freshman shortstop Londyn Pardo went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three runs scored for the Angels (2-0), and sophomore third baseman Isa Sanchez went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

“We had a big crowd out today with the nice weather,” Prideaux said. “It was an unbelievable scene and very emotional for everyone.

Christian Life junior pitcher Ashley Plapp went the distance, striking out 15 Angels and allowing just two earned runs; the Eagles (1-3) committed five errors. Plapp also had a double and walked twice in three plate appearances.

“Ashley Plapp did not make it easy for us,” Prideaux said. “She drove a double to the wall that nearly went out and struck out 15 of our batters. She's good.”

WATERFORD 15-13, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 1-3: The Wolverines swept a Southern Lakes Conference doubleheader over the Badgers Friday at Waterford behind quality starts by two freshman pitchers.

In the first game, a 15-1 victory, freshman Jaydin Kiser threw a five-inning one-hitter and struck out eight. She had plenty of run production behind her, including herself — she went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.

Sam Talavera went 1 for 4 with four RBIs, Saydie Evjen went 3 for 4 with an RBI, Ella Greil went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, and Jenna Bjorge went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

In the second game, a 13-3 win, Bjorge, also a freshman, pitched the first three innings, allowed four hits, struck out three and walked one for Waterford (5-0 overall and SLC). Rita Rivard went the final two innings, striking out four and allowing two hits and one walk.

The Wolverines opened with a 10-run first inning and cruised past Badger (0-6, 0-5) from there. Kayla Holmes led an 11-hit attack by going 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs. Evjen went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Madison Krueger went 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored, Greil had another double and Alyssa Klemko had a double and an RBI.

WAUKESHA NORTH 10, UNION GROVE 9: The Broncos overcame early errors and made a game of it Friday, but just fell short in a nonconference game at Union Grove.

Union Grove (1-3) committed six errors, all early in the game, and that helped the Northstars (3-2) to back-to-back four-run innings and a 10-5 lead after four innings.

The Broncos scored one run in the fifth and three in the sixth to get within 10-9, but could get no closer.

Union Grove starting pitcher Brooklyn Maass went the first four innings and gave up seven hits and 10 runs, six of them earned. Emily Boyle pitched the final three innings and allowed just three hits and had six strikeouts.

The Broncos outhit North 15-10, with Ashley Bert, Boyle, Maas, Mackenzy Schook and Mackenzie Sheehan each getting two hits. Natalie Schultz had two RBIs and Bert and Boyle each had a double and Bert scored three times.

Girls soccer

WATERFORD 9, MILWAUKEE PIUS XI 0: Megan Cornell continued her scorching scoring pace Friday, scoring her second straight hat trick to lead the Wolverines to a nonconference victory at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.

Cornell, a senior midfielder who scored 18 goals last season for Waterford (3-0), is nearly halfway to that total after her three-goal performance against the Lady Popes (0-3).

The Wolverines had eight goals in the first half, including two in the first five minutes of the match. Senior forward Taylor Gordon, who tied for eighth in the state last year in goals (36), got the first goal of the match (unassisted) in the third minute, then Cornell, assisted by Hannah Moss, got her first goal in the fifth minute.

Cornell scored goals in the 19th and 24th minutes to complete her hat trick, and Gordon scored the final goal of the first half (unassisted) in the 31st minute.

Sophia Veit, assisted by goalkeeper Steph Bachofen, scored in the 59th minute to cap the scoring and end the match on the eight-goal rule.

Waterford’s defense didn’t allow Pius a shot on goal, giving Bachofen her second shutout of the young season.

“It was a great game to get everybody in and have different people score,” Wolverines coach Joe Vogt said. “We dominated possession.”

Maya Anderson, Nora Schneider and Lillyan Dehne also scored in the first half for Waterford.

RACINE LUTHERAN 8, WILMOT 0: Seniors Ellie Jaramillo and Sarah Strande each had a hat trick Friday in the Crusaders’ shutout victory over the Panthers at Wilmot.

Jaramillo had a natural hat trick, scoring Lutheran’s first three goals. She scored on a penalty kick in the fifth minute, was assisted by sophomore Nylah Kraus in the 18th minute and scored the first goal of the second half, unassisted, in the 42nd minute.

Then it was Strande’s turn for the Crusaders (2-0). Strande scored in the 51st minute, assisted by junior Mabel Beversdorf, then had goals three minutes apart in the 66th minute (unassisted) and the 69th minute (Jaramillo assist).

Just before Strande’s second goal, in the 64th minute, freshman midfielder Sofie Guida scored her first varsity goal, assisted by Strande. Kraus had an unassisted goal in the 76th minute to finish off the scoring and end the match.

Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said Kraus has been getting better after moving her from outside midfield to the central midfield.

“I'm pleased with how she is working hard to get things under control for us,” LaBoda said.

Senior goalkeeper Isa Matson made two saves to earn the shutout.

GREEN BAY NOTRE DAME 2, PRAIRIE 1: In an early-season battle between two of last year’s WIAA state runners-up, the Tritons edged the Hawks Friday in a nonconference match at Prairie.

Prairie (2-1-0), last year’s Division 4 state runner-up, is ranked third in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll and Notre Dame (5-0-1), the runner-up in Division 3, is ranked second in Division 3.

Last year, the Hawks lost to Notre Dame 7-0, but this year’s matchup was close with balanced possession on both sides, Prairie coach Joe Manley said.

The Tritons had better early scoring chances and the Hawks’ defense did a good job keeping them off the scoreboard. Senior goalkeeper Lexi Kuvshinikov made three saves on balls that did get through, Manley said.

Notre Dame scored on a corner kick in the 31st minute after the Hawks were unable to clear the ball during a scramble.

In the 77th minute, another corner kick by Notre Dame went off a Prairie player and into the net for an own goal to make it 2-0, but the Hawks didn’t quit.

In the final minutes, Meg Decker drew a foul and scored on a 30-yard corner kick for her first goal of the season, but that was as close as Prairie could get.

“I'm proud of the way the girls battled and going in to the game we continue to emphasize performance, not results,” Manley said. “But tonight felt like one of those nights you're 50% proud and the other half knows something was left on the table.”

Baseball

UNION GROVE 8, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0: The Broncos held the Warriors to just three hits in a nonconference game Friday at Union Grove.

Union Grove (5-1) scored three runs in the first inning and two in the second to take control of the game against Lakeside Lutheran (3-1).

Beau Bloxdorf and Landon Dessart each hit two doubles to lead the Broncos. Dessart finished with a game-high four RBIs and Bobby Barrera added two RBIs.

Barrera and Brady Clark each struck out four batters in the shutout.

MUSKEGO 9, CASE 6: A late comeback fell just short for the Eagles in a nonconference game Friday at Horlick Field.

Muskego (2-0) took control of the game with a seven-run third inning, but Case (2-4) rallied with five runs in the bottom of the seventh to make it interesting.

“We battled to the end, but it just wasn’t enough,” Case coach Frank Jaramillo said. “I’m extremely proud of the way the boys finished the game. Two costly errors against a solid Muskego team was the difference.”

Because of the two errors, just two of Muskego’s nine runs were earned.

Dean Moore led the Eagles with a three-run double and Collin Jaeger added a two-run double. Joe Bline struck out four and allowed no earned runs in three innings of relief.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 7, HORLICK 2: The Rebels were unable to overcome a five-run third inning from the Falcons in a nonconference game Friday at Paddock Lake.

Horlick (0-5) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but Westosha (5-2) quickly tied the game with two runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Neither team finished with an extra-base hit, but the Falcons were able to take advantage of seven Rebels errors. Four of Westosha’s runs were unearned.

Senior third baseman Ben Dineen had two hits to lead Horlick and Cam Gulotta finished with a hit and an RBI.

Track and field

FRANKLIN INVITATIONAL: Horlick senior Reggie Hubbard Jr. had the best performances for a Racine County boys’ athlete Friday in the Franklin Invitational at Franklin High School.

Hubbard had the highest finish of a county athlete, taking third place in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 41.76 seconds. He was also sixth in the 110 high hurdles in 16.54.

Hubbard’s junior teammate, Kamari McFarland, was seventh in the 200 meters (23.29).

Their points gave the Rebels 14th place in the team standings with 11 points. Bay Port won the boys’ title with 102 points.

In the girls’ meet, Prairie scored eight points to finish 17th; Bay Port won with 133.5. The Hawks were led by sophomore Carly Lopez, who was third in the 800 meters in 2:29.35, just 0.04 seconds out of second place. Senior Makiyah Thompson was seventh in the 100 meters (13.47) for Prairie.