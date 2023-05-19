There are few county programs as consistent as the Union Grove High School girls soccer team.

The Broncos always seemingly have a great balance of experienced players and young talent that will lead the way in successful years ahead.

Thursday night's 4-0 victory over Elkhorn at Union Grove in a Southern Lakes Conference battle of state-ranked teams exemplified just what this program has been about.

Freshman Miley Morgan scored three goals in a victory that sealed a share of the conference championship with Waterford. Not including the 2020 season that was lost due to COVID-19, the Broncos have won four of the last five SLC championships.

"The Southern Lakes is really talented and is stacked about five teams deep," Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. "It is tough and we're proud to have won it again — especially given what we have been through this season with injuries. I'm really proud of the girls."

The Broncos (12-3-0, 6-1-0 SLC), ranked seventh in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, pulled rank on the ninth-ranked Elks (10-2-3, 4-2-1) early with three goals in the first 12 minutes.

Julia James scored unassisted in the fifth minute and was followed three minutes later by Morgan scoring off an assist by Lexi Pettit. Morgan scored unassisted moments later to make it 3-0.

"I don't think (the fast start) was anything tactical from us," Jung said. "We just looked more confident. We're starting to get healthier and getting real close to being 100%."

Union Grove's hot start was mirrored by the team to open the second half. Morgan linked up with Pettit once more to complete her first career hat trick with the program in the 41st minute of the match.

"(Morgan) is really active up top and getting more confident," Jung said. "She got herself into some really dangerous positions tonight."

Union Grove's defense held firm and junior goalkeeper Makayla Mackiewicz made four saves to earn her 10th shutout of the season.

WATERFORD 6, KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 0: Senior forward Taylor Gordon had a big offensive game to lead the Wolverines in a nonconference victory Thursday at Kenosha.

Gordon scored first in the sixth minute, assisted by junior midfielder Nora Schneider, scored an unassisted goal in the 24th minute, then completed her seventh hat trick of the season for Waterford (11-3-0) in the 56th minute, assisted by senior midfielder Paige Strasser.

Leah Dehne, a sophomore forward, scored unassisted in the first minute and scored again in the 11th minute, assisted by Schneider. Senior midfielder Megan Cornell scored Waterford’s fourth goal, unassisted, in the 18th minute.

Goalkeepers Taya Winter and Cora Beckley each played 40 minutes and combined for two saves against the Hawks (4-10-1).

BURLINGTON 3, MUKWONAGO 0: Senior forward Aleah Reesman scored three goals to lead the Demons in a nonconference match Thursday at Mukwonago.

Reesman’s third goal was unassisted, but her first two were assisted by junior defender Jenna Bebow and senior forward Aubryn Boyd. Reesman is Burlington’s leading scorer with 19 goals on the season.

“Our backline of Claudia Cramer, Shelby Busch, Grace Debbink, Jenna Bebow and Addison Thomas, along with our goalkeeper, Emilie Runkel, have been incredible all season long," Demons coach Matt Conrardy said. "That didn’t change tonight against a very physical Mukwonago team.”

Runkel recorded her 10th shutout for Burlington (10-3-2) against the Indians (6-8-2) and has allowed only 10 goals this season.

“This is a special group of girls and I’m just so happy with the effort they put forth each time they step onto the pitch,” Conrardy said. “The win tonight clinched their second 10-win season in a row.”

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 5, ST. CATHERINE'S 1: Eva Lynch scored four goals to lead the Lady Toppers in a Metro Classic Conference match Thursday at Pritchard Park.

Lynch, a senior, scored two goals in the first half to put Catholic Central (5-10-0, 3-5-0 MCC) up 3-0 at the half. Stephanie Jabrial scored the Lady Toppers’ third first-half goal and Lynch closed out the match with two goals in the second half for the hat trick.

Julianna Wilkey, one of four seniors honored on the Angels’ Senior Night, scored her team’s only goal of the match in the first half, assisted by fellow senior Gabriella Orth. St. Catherine’s (0-14-0, 0-7-0 MCC) will also graduate midfielder Giaynah Garcia and goalkeeper Katelyn Gordon.

“We worked hard,” Angels coach Ben Lake said. “The kids just keep working at it. I was happy with all of the work our seniors put into our program over the past four years. It’s been really nice to see.”

MILWAUKEE RONALD REAGAN 2, PARK 0: The Panthers had scoring opportunities, but couldn’t capitalize in a nonconference match Thursday at Pulaski Stadium in Milwaukee.

Reagan (10-5-3) scored its goals in the 51st and 55th minutes. Park coach Brent Paeth said that the game was evenly matched and the Panthers (9-7-0) had a few shots on frame in the first half; one was off the crossbar.

“We couldn’t finish today,” Paeth said. “In the second half, we looked tired and played very flat. They had some fast counterattacks all second half, making our defense struggle today.”

Freshman Rebekah Ruehle made seven saves in goal for Park.

Boys golf

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT: Case finished fifth in the team standings and Park/Horlick’s Cam Betker was the top Racine County individual Thursday in the Southeast Conference Tournament at Meadowbrook Country Club in Mount Pleasant.

Case totaled 398 with its all-junior top four. Tyler Kubiak led the way with a 97 to finish 20th, followed by Cole Lutterman with a 98, Mason Hartung with a 99 and Nolan Retzlaff with a 104. Lutterman had the best nine-hole score, a 45 on the front nine.

Betker, a sophomore, shot a 96 to finish 19th, shooting a 46 on the back nine to match Kubiak. Senior Isaac Eisenman shot a 100 for Park/Horlick.

Franklin and Oak Creek battled down to the final hole for the team title and the Sabers had three players in the top four and edged the Knights 322-326 to win the tournament and overall SEC titles.

Senior Zach Koch was the medalist with a 75, senior Victor Ignatowski was third with a 78 and freshman Parker Fraser was fourth with an 82 to lead Franklin.

Oak Creek had four players in the top 10, led by senior Joe Warpechowski, who was second with a 78. Senior Luka Stojadinovic and junior Brayden Bode each shot an 82, with Stojadinovic taking fifth and Bode taking seventh on the WIAA tiebreaker.

Boys tennis

UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE 6, PRAIRIE 1: The Hawks were able to take positive experience away despite a loss to the Wildcats in a nonconference dual meet Thursday at Wind Point.

Prairie's victory came with a roster rotation at No. 1 doubles. Senior Calvin Sharpe rested and was replaced with Mauricio Garduno and paired with sophomore Jonathan Orth. The Hawks' duo rallied from a first-set loss to win 1-6, 6-1, 10-4 over Miles Gourlay and Jack Gilpin.

Prairie's No. 1 singles player, Taej Desai, was matched up against defending Division 2 state champion Max Watchmaker and lost 6-1, 6-1.

USM is ranked third in Division 2 by the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association.

EAST TROY 7, BURLINGTON 0: The Demons were swept in a nonconference dual meet Thursday at Burlington.

Christopher Naber, competing at No. 1 singles for Burlington, was defeated by Justin Brehm 6-1, 6-0. Burlington's No. 1 doubles team of Ian Nie and Jaxon Grant lost 6-2, 6-1 to Chase Stoner and Max Maternowski.