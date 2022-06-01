High school sports roundup: Moore, Lopp fuel Case girls soccer's regional semifinal win

The Case High School girls soccer team had to wait an extra day to play their WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal against Milwaukee Rufus King, but Ellena Moore and Chelsea Lopp made the delay worthwhile.

The two forwards dominated play for the Eagles Wednesday in their 6-0 victory over the Generals at Case.

Case (7-4-3) advances to play Franklin (11-4-2) in the regional final Saturday at Franklin. The teams met in their final Southeast Conference match of the season on May 24 and the Sabers won 1-0.

Moore and Lopp each scored two goals to lead the team, but Moore’s second goal came in unusual fashion and was almost credited to someone else.

“Santina Garcia had this awesome shot from a really weird angle on the outside of the 18 box,” Case coach Alexis Birkholz said. “The goalie went up to get the ball and she miscalculated, so the ball landed behind her and everyone assumed it went in.

“But we had a forward, Ellena Moore, who was crashing into the box to follow through and she noticed the ball landed on the line, so she quickly kicked it and it ended up going in.”

McKenna Mohs and Mia Pascucci each added a first-half goal to give Case a 4-0 lead at the half.

“All in all, the game was a really good game,” Birkholz said. “Rufus King (5-8-0) came out strong defensively. We had 20 shots on goal in the first half, but were only able to put four away.

“In the second half, we came out a lot stronger and we started connecting offensively and really making those bending runs and finding really nice through balls to give us the rest of our goals.”

Birkholz credited King’s Mabel Ciepluch and Lola Crowley in particular for their defensive play and said that they were “phenomenal players on the field.”

The Eagles also beat the Generals 7-0 during the regular season April 28, Case’s highest goal output of the season. King was one of five opponents the Eagles shut out.

“It was a really good game and it was a very physical game,” Birkholz said. “The girls played really well out on the field. I wish we would have put more away. We had the opportunities but I am happy with what we did.”

Birkholz said the Eagles’ first meeting against Franklin came down to a communication error and she expects another tight match.

“We are definitely going hard at practice and we used this game to try a few new things,” Birkholz said. “We are definitely looking forward to this game against Franklin. The goal they scored was a mix-up with my two defenders in the back — they weren’t communicating and they kicked it off of each other and their forward kicked it in.”

Baseball

SAINT THOMAS MORE 4, LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 1: The LPs battled to the end, but saw their season draw to a close Wednesday in a WIAA Division 2 regional final at Milwaukee.

Lutheran-Prairie (14-10) opened the scoring in its first at-bat, with most of the leg work done by Camdin Jansen. He was hit by a pitch, stole both second and third bases, then came home on a single by Julian Morales.

The two steals gave Jansen the team record for steals in a season. He tied the previous record of 31 steals in the LPs’ 9-0 victory over Saint Francis in the regional semifinal Tuesday.

The Cavaliers (20-6), who beat Lutheran-Prairie twice during the Metro Classic Conference season, tied the game in the fourth inning on a pair of hits. They took the lead in the fifth on a sacrifice fly and added two insurance runs in the sixth on a walk, hit and a throwing error.

Thomas More was kept off the scoreboard in the second inning after getting runners on second and third with nobody out. On a fly out to center field, Ben Tietyen threw out the runner trying to score after tagging up.

Cavaliers pitcher Elijah Niemiec struck out 11 LPs and walked one through the first six innings, but Lutheran-Prairie almost broke through against Thomas More reliever Isaiah Malison in the seventh.

Malison allowed a pair of hits and the LPs loaded the bases, but could not get anyone home.

Tietyen, Kaden Crawford, Matthew Hoeft and Jason Schmierer each added a hit for Lutheran-Prairie.

Morales, the LPs’ starter, pitched a complete-game eight-hitter, allowing two earned runs, three walks and one strikeout.

“It was a very good game,” LPs coach Jeff Wilson said. “Julian’s performance earns a win 80% of the time, but Thomas More is a good team and we just couldn’t push any more runs across against Niemiec.

“I’m really proud of all our guys. They believed in themselves and each other and played hard through the last out. It was a very good season for us.”

Boys golf

WIAA DIVISION 3 ABUNDANT LIFE CHRISTIAN SECTIONAL: Prairie struggled throughout its round Wednesday at the WIAA Division 3 Abundant Life Christian Sectional at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove and did not qualify for next week’s state tournament.

Senior Ben Reynolds had the best round for the Hawks. He started well with a birdie on the first hole and was 1-under after five holes, but had two double bogeys and a triple bogey over the final four holes of the front nine for a 42.

Senior Cam McPhee and freshman William Schaefer each shot 93s and senior Andrew Schaefer shot a 96 for Prairie, which totaled 374 to finish 10th.

Catholic Central junior Nicholas Delimat, who qualified as an individual from last week’s regional, had the best score among Racine County players with an 83 that included a birdie on the 18th hole.

Cambridge won the sectional team title with a score of 308, the best of any of the four Division 3 sectionals by 27 shots.

Kohler and Manitowoc Roncalli tied for second at 327 and Kohler won a team playoff 11-14 to earn the state berth.

Everett Schroeder of Kohler and Spencer Lynch of Menasha Saint Mary Catholic tied for medalist honors with 71s.

Complete results are available online at www.wiaawi.org

