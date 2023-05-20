The Waterford High School boys golf team has had a pretty good run in the second half of the season.

The Wolverines added to that stretch of strong play Saturday with an impressive performance at the eight-team Browns Lake Ryder Cup.

Behind the winning duo of sophomores Robbie Meyers and Jackson Heath, Waterford totaled 221 in the annual tournament and finished one shot behind Oak Creek (220) at Browns Lake Golf Course in Burlington.

Meyers and Heath combined for a 3-under-par 69, shooting 3-under 34 on the back nine by finishing with birdies on four of their last five holes. They won by three shots over Luka Stojadinovic and Ryan Vavera (72) of Oak Creek, the runner-up in the Southeast Conference.

Adam Chart and Brady Hearden combined for a 74 to finish fifth and Matt Catapano and Noah Daschner combined for a 78 for the Wolverines, who were without senior Mason Roanhouse, a three-year varsity player.

Waterford has had a good month of May, beginning with the championship of the Racine County Invitational on May 4 and a ninth-place finish in the Ashenfelter Invitational two days later.

The Wolverines finished second in the fourth Southern Lakes Conference Major Meet of the season on May 9 and fell just three strokes short of beating overall SLC champion Westosha Central in the SLC Championships last Tuesday.

Waterford was third in the final SLC standings, one point behind Union Grove.

The Broncos were fourth, led by Jacob Brown and Caden Eichner with a 77 and Cody Nelson and Nathan Beutel with a 78.

Burlington was sixth, led by Benjamin Graham and Ryan Schuls with a 73 to tie for third with Kyle Peck and Joe Warpechowski of Oak Creek.

Baseball

UNION GROVE 8, MUSKEGO 3: The Broncos extended their winning streak to 14 games with Saturday's nonconference victory at Union Grove.

The Broncos (19-2), ranked third in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll and No. 1 in the Maxpreps.com all-division Wisconsin poll, had the offense rolling immediately with three runs in the first inning and a pair of runs in the second.

Union Grove kept Muskego (16-6) scoreless until the fifth inning, when an error allowed two unearned runs to score against starting pitcher Jack Wolf. The Broncos picked themselves back up with a scoreless frame in the top of the sixth and then delivered three runs in the sixth to extend their lead beyond doubt.

The heart of the order provided all eight RBIs for the Broncos with Owen Nowak, Nathan Williams, Beau Bloxdorf and Brady Clark each driving in two runs. Nowak had three stolen bases, Clark had a double and Williams hit a triple.

Wolf pitched 4⅓ innings allowing two runs (zero earned) on six hits and no walks while striking out four. Bloxdorf entered in relief allowing a run on one hit and three walks with two strikeouts in two innings. Leo Weist recorded the final two outs.

WATERFORD 11, CASE 1: The Wolverines got a stellar all-around performance from senior Max Northrop Saturday in their six-inning nonconference victory over the Eagles on Senior Day at Waterford.

Northrop, an occasional starter for Waterford (17-3), allowed just one hit and one run over the first five innings, striking out 11 and walking six. The only run he gave up came in the fifth inning. Senior Dean Buse pitched the final inning, allowing one hit.

Northrop also did damage with his bat, going 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. sophomore Zach Flater had a double and scored two runs, sophomore Zaiden Eblin had just one official at-bat, but drove in two runs, and junior Jase Whitford went 1 for 2, was walked, hit by a pitch and scored three runs for the Wolverines, ranked 10th in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll.

“It was a solid game from us today,” Waterford coach Matt Read said. “We played good baseball, smart and aggressive, and it showed.

“Max was excellent today and set the tone both on the mound and at the plate.”

Case’s hits were by sophomore Evan Hruby, who scored the run for Case (7-15), and by senior pinch-hitter Niko Meltzer. Sophomore Anthony Bull walked twice and had two stolen bases.

Just two of Waterford’s runs were earned because of seven Eagles’ errors. Case pitchers also hit four batters.

CUDAHY 11, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Angels were held to just one hit by Packers’ junior pitcher Colin Weist Saturday in a nonconference loss at Horlick Field.

St. Catherine’s (7-14) fell behind 4-0 after two innings, then Cudahy (9-14) put the game away with six runs in the top of the sixth inning. The Angels committed six errors.

The only hit for the Angels off Weist was a single by sophomore Travion Thompson. Weist struck out 10 and didn’t walk a batter, and the Packers helped Weist out with nine stolen bases.

Softball

BURLINGTON: The Demons lost a pair of games to two state-ranked teams Saturday at a three-team round robin at UW-Oshkosh.

In its first game, Burlington lost 13-4 to Oshkosh West (22-4), ranked fourth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Coaches Association state poll.

The Demons scored twice in the first inning with heads-up baserunning, a single by Kati Berezowitz and a towering double by Kasey Lois. The Wildcats answered back in the bottom of the first with four runs on two home runs.

The Demons remained in striking distance, trailing 7-4, but took a blow when starting pitcher Kendall Kafar was injured on a line drive that took her out of action for the rest of the day. Macie Plitzuweit entered in relief and managed the game well until the Wildcats surged for six runs in the final two innings.

In their second game, the Demons (8-17) lost 8-6 to third-ranked (Division 1) Oak Creek (19-6).

Burlington's bats started off hot once again with an RBI triple by Molly Berezowitz that scored her sister Kati before a two-run home run by Emersyn Biedrzycki.

"Those three have really been all of our offense this season," Burlington coach Scott Behnke said. "Kati as a sophomore really has had a great season in the leadoff spot, batting .446 on the season. (Biedrzycki) has been our main run producer on the season as a freshman.

"Those two keep getting better every game."

The Demons led 4-2 after four innings, but a costly error on what would have been the final out of the fifth inning allowed the Knights to score three runs and take the lead.

The Demons scored twice in the bottom of the fifth by playing small ball to retake the lead with a squeeze play by Natasha Burinda.

Fatigue finally added up against Plitzuweit in the circle as she allowed three runs in the top of the sixth and the Knights held on to win. The losses for Burlington made for an 0-5 week all against teams that are or were ranked in the top 10.

"We have probably played one of the hardest schedules in the state," Behnke said. "Our record doesn't show how well we are playing.

"(Plitzuweit) really stepped up and pitched well for 10 innings after Kendall was hurt on a line drive. I'm very proud of how she battled hard against ranked teams. She hit her spots and kept them off balance with a wicked changeup."

Oshkosh West won 2-1 over Oak Creek in the third game of the round robin.

Girls soccer

WATERFORD 6, MILTON 2: The Wolverines were missing a couple key starters on defense Saturday, but they still have seniors Taylor Gordon and Megan Cornell and they led Waterford to a nonconference victory at Waterford.

Gordon scored three goals and Cornell has two goals and one assist for the Wolverines (12-3-0), who won their third match of the week after going 1-2 the week before.

Gordon has 32 goals this season, one behind Horlick sophomore Anabella Valdivia (33) among Racine County players. Cornell has 23 goals.

Cornell opened the scoring in the 10th minute and Gordon scored three minutes later. Waterford led 5-1 at the half and Gordon completed her hat trick in the 50th minute.

“We were missing several key starters, but played well overall,” Waterford coach Joe Vogt said. “Megan and Taylor were too much for them to handle on defense.”

Sophomore Leah Dehne had the other goal and added two assists for the Wolverines, who struggled a bit on defense because of the injuries, coach Joe Vogt said.

Sophomore goalkeeper Cora Beckley, who played a half Thursday against Kenosha Indian Trail after missing several matches, made six saves for the Wolverines.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0, EAST TROY 0: The Lady Toppers ended their regular season with a scoreless draw in a nonconference match Saturday at Bushnell Park in Burlington.

The Lady Toppers (4-10-2) finished the regular season with fluctuating results in May. They opened with two straight Metro Classic Conference wins, then went on a spell of four straight losses and ended with two consecutive draws.

One positive from the match for Catholic Central, especially defensively, was ending a three-match winning streak by the Trojans (5-8-3), who still are on a six-match unbeaten streak.

Boys tennis

PRAIRIE 6, UNION GROVE 1: The Hawks got the better of the Broncos in a nonconference meet at Wind Point on Saturday.

Nolan Shaub maintained his unbeaten run this season at No. 1 singles to provide Union Grove its lone win at the meet. Shaub (19-0) defeated Taej Desai 6-0, 6-0.

From there, the Hawks flew away with the meet. Mauricio Garduno, at No. 2 singles, defeated Henry Barrera 6-1, 6-0. Benjamin Menzhuber, at No. 3 singles, defeated Nolan Framberg 6-0, 6-0 and the match at No. 4 singles was a default by Union Grove.

Prairie swept the doubles flights, with the No. 1 team of Calvin Sharpe and Jonathan Orth defeating Domenic and Hayden McDougal 6-0, 6-1. Musa Rahman and Ryan Matthew, at No. 2 doubles, defeated Quinn Mork and Samuel Moore 6-2 , 6-3, and at No. 3 doubles, Alex Solodio and Mark Mamalakis defeated Chris Swanson and Sam Grimes 6-4, 6-4.