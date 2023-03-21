The Racine Lutheran High School softball team began its annual trip to Tennessee in the rain Tuesday and fell just short of victory.

The Crusaders allowed a home run in the first inning to Cheatham County Central and that was the only run of the game in a rain-shortened five-inning game at Ashland City, Tennessee.

Senior Lindsay Thoennes pitched the first three innings, striking out six, walking four, and the homer was the only hit she allowed. Freshman Iyana Garza went the final two innings and allowed two hits.

Sophomore Emilie Lozano had the only hit for Lutheran and went 1 for 2.

“Lindsay and Iyana both pitched well in the rainy conditions,” Crusaders coach Becky Demuth said. “We had strong defense and made it a tough game for them.

“It was a good game with two evenly matched teams. We hit the ball, but the defense of Cheatham County came up strong with some big plays.”

Girls track and field

CASE: Sophomore Gianna Cupertino and senior Amelia Wiesner each had two top-10 finishes for the Eagles Tuesday at the Ripon College Invitational.

Cupertino qualified fifth in the preliminaries of the 60-meter low hurdles in 10.03 seconds, then lowered her time to 9.89 in the final to finish fifth. Cupertino was eighth in the 200 meters in 28.50.

Wiesner finished sixth in the 1,600 in 5:43.22 and ninth in the 3,200 in 13:11.82.

All four times were personal bests.

Case was 13th in the 14-team meet with 8 points. Arrowhead won the meet with 82 points.