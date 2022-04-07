High school sports roundup: Lutheran-Prairie baseball team rallies to beat Dominican

On a night better suited for football, the Racine Lutheran-Prairie high school baseball team pulled off an impressive comeback Thursday.

The LPs rallied from a late six-run deficit to force extra innings and Matthew Hoeft drove home the winning run in the bottom of the eighth to give them an 8-7 Metro Classic Conference victory on a cold, wet night at Horlick Field.

Lutheran-Prairie (2-0 overall and MCC), which shut out the Knights 5-0 on Tuesday in its season opener, fell behind 7-1 after Dominican (0-2, 0-2) scored three runs in the sixth inning. But the LPs — who had just three hits — took advantage of four walks, a hit, and a couple of errors to score five runs in the bottom of the sixth to get within 7-6.

In the bottom of the seventh, with two outs, John Hansen singled home Hoeft with the tying run.

Pitcher Julian Morales kept Dominican from scoring in the top of the eighth, then Jayden Jaramillo led off the bottom of the eighth with a walk. He went to second on Logan Beaudet’s single and to third on a wild pitch, then Hoeft’s single to left field brought Jaramillo home to finally end a game that took nearly four hours to play.

“There were a lot of passed balls, wild pitches and walks on both sides,” Lutheran-Prairie coach Jeff Wilson said. “I’m proud of all of our guys for fighting through the conditions and coming back strong when we were down. They never let up.”

Morales pitched four innings of relief and earned the victory. He struck out six and allowed just two hits and one earned run. Camdin Jansen and Morales each walked three times and had a combined three stolen bases, and Jansen and Hoeft each scored twice.

SAINT THOMAS MORE 10, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0: Two Cavaliers pitchers combined to pitch a no-hitter against the Hilltoppers Thursday in a Metro Classic Conference game at The Rock Sports Complex in Franklin.

It was the season opener for Catholic Central, which struck out 10 times. Thomas More (1-1) had just four hits.

Girls soccer

PARK 8, WILMOT 3: After being shut out in both of their season-opening losses, the Panthers wasted no time ending that drought as senior Grace Betker scored two goals in the first two minutes of their nonconference victory Thursday at Pritchard Park.

“We played well as a team today,” Park coach Brent Paeth said. “After losing the first two games of the season, this was a nice win for us.”

Along with the two early goals, both of which were assisted by junior Kiley Skenandore, Betker scored again in the 24th minute for a hat trick off an assist by freshman Araceli Gudino.

Betker also had an assist on sophomore Marissa Espinoza’s goal in the 18th minute. Junior Shelby Jennings added a goal (assisted by Elizabeth Anguiano) in the 26th minute to give Park a 5-0 lead at the half.

In the second half, Jelayna Thomas (Emily Getman), Grace Navarro (unassisted) and Veronica Maldonado (Skenandore) each scored for the Panthers.

Paeth credited Skenandore for creating many scoring opportunities for the team.

INDIAN TRAIL 7, ST. CATHERINE’S 2: A slow start to the second half proved costly for the Angels in their nonconference loss Thursday at Kenosha.

St. Catherine’s (1-2) was tied 1-1 with the Hawks (3-2) for most of the first half after Julianna Wilkey scored a goal off of an assist from Maribel Sanchez. But Indian Trail retook the lead with a goal just before halftime, then scored two goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half to take control of the match.

After adding goals in the 58th and 63rd minutes, the Angels got one back when goalkeeper Emily Monosa converted on a penalty shot in the final five minutes. The game was the second in as many days for St. Catherine’s.

“You could just tell in the second half that this was our second game in a back-to-back with two tough teams,” Angels coach Ben Lake said. “Our kids played hard. We’ve had some great leadership these last few games by some great kids.”

Monosa, the backup goalkeeper, finished with 12 saves. She normally plays at center back or midfield, but is playing in place of injured starting goalkeeper Katelyn Gordon.

Boys golf

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE MINI-MEET: The Southeast Conference’s boys golfers braved cool, rainy weather Thursday and opened their seasons in a mini-meet at Petrifying Springs Golf Course in Kenosha.

Playing on the front nine of the course, Case senior Sam Nolan was able to stay under 40 in the less-than-ideal conditions, shooting a 3-under-par 39 that included two birdies, including the only one of the day on the 272-yard, par-3 second hole and one of just four on the 476-yard, par-5 ninth.

Nolan finished third, one shot behind co-medalists Victor Ignatowski of Franklin and Luka Stojadinovic of Oak Creek, who each shot a 38.

Seniors Jack Boscher, Parker Zigas and Dalton Gain each shot a 46 for the Eagles as they totaled 177 to finish third in the eight-team meet behind Oak Creek (163) and Franklin (167).

Park was sixth (207), led by senior Alex Hutchinson with a 44.

Horlick senior Mike Cerny shot a 5-over 41, but the Rebels had an incomplete team.

Boys tennis

INDIAN TRAIL 7, CASE 0: The Eagles were shut out in their Southeast Conference dual meet Thursday at Kenosha.

Case (0-2, 0-1 SEC) didn’t have enough available players to fill all of the varsity flights, so only the singles matches were played.

At No. 1 singles, Francesco "Frankie" Punzo lost 6-0, 6-0 to Cole Reigel; at No. 2, Tommoso Chieregato lost 6-0, 6-2 to Will Murawski; at No. 3, Josh Herness lost 6-1, 6-0 to David Porut; and at No. 4, Andre Cartagena lost 6-0, 6-0 to Colin McGee.

Case coach Maureen Asfeld said that Chieregato and Herness played the longest matches and took many of the points to deuce.

