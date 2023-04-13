The Racine Lutheran-Prairie high school baseball team may be starting to get on track.

The LPs erased a two-run deficit with four runs in the bottom of the fifth and two in the bottom of the sixth Wednesday to rally for a 10-6 victory over Park at Horlick Field, the LPs’ second straight win.

“It was a nice come-from-behind win for us,” Lutheran-Prairie coach Jeff Wilson said.

Park (0-4) led 3-1 after the second inning, then the LPs (2-3) went ahead 4-3 in the bottom of the third.

The Panthers scored three runs in the top of the fifth to regain a 6-4 lead, but that was all they could get.

Lutheran-Prairie took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth, with the big hit a two-run double by junior left fielder Riley Gavigan. Junior pitcher Easton Charpentier added an RBI single in the inning.

The LPs padded their lead in the sixth inning and Charpentier closed the door on Park in the final two innings. He got the victory in relief, allowing no hits or runs, walking two, striking out two and hitting one batter in three innings.

“(Cam) Porcaro and Charpentier each pitched well,” Wilson said. “We made a couple of mistakes on defense and gave up a bunch of walks, but recovered well.”

Junior right fielder Noah Neau went 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs, senior shortstop Logan Beaudet was 2 for 4, with two runs, an RBI and two stolen bases, and senior catcher Matthew Hoeft went 1 for 4 with three steals.

Porcaro got out of a no-out, bases-loaded jam in the first inning with just one run allowed, inducing a popup and then starting a 1-2-3 double play.

Junior Carter Eschmann hit a two-run double for the Panthers in the second inning, and in the fifth, an error, two hit-batters and a triple by senior Elliot Bednar resulted in the three-run inning.

WATERFORD 14, MUKWONAGO 12: The Wolverines overcame the wind, seven errors and an extra inning Wednesday to beat the Indians in a nonconference game at Mukwonago.

Waterford (2-1) scored five runs in the first three innings, but Mukwonago (1-1) tied the game with a five-run third inning.

After back-to-back two-run innings in fourth and fifth, the Indians rallied to score three runs in the bottom of the seventh, with the help of Waterford errors, to tie the game at 9-9.

The Wolverines came right back and scored five runs in the top of the eighth inning, aided by several walks. Mukwonago still wasn’t done, scoring three in the bottom of the eighth before senior reliever Calvin Hancock was able to get out of the inning.

“We overcame way too many defensive miscues, two big innings that happened as a result — one of those being the bottom of the seventh to tie the game — and we had an answer every time,” Waterford coach Matt Read said. “This game was about as crazy as the wind, and our resilience was as well.

“To overcome what we did to come out with a win against a really good team speaks to that.”

Senior Garrett Kay went 3 for 5 with three runs scored and a stolen base; sophomore Connor Harvie went 3 for 5 with an RBI; Hancock went 1 for 2 with three RBIs, two steals, two walks and a sacrifice fly; and freshman Jack Butler was 1 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and three walks.

Senior starting pitcher Max Northrop went the first three innings, allowing one hit, five runs (all unearned) and striking out seven. Sophomore Zaiden Eblin pitched into the sixth inning, allowing no hits, one run (unearned) and striking out five.

“Max Northrop and Zaiden Eblin had great days on the mound, controlled the game and kept Mukwonago off balance,” Read said. “Our offense had great at-bats and was productive top to bottom.

Girls soccer

PRAIRIE 15, ST. CATHERINE’S 1: The Hawks got contributions from everyone on their roster and fired more than 30 shots at the Angels’ net Wednesday in a Metro Classic Conference victory at Pritchard Park.

Prairie (2-0-0 overall and MCC), ranked third in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, started the match with the wind in its favor. There was no scoring for the first three and a half minutes, then the floodgates opened for the Hawks, who built a big lead.

The big lead allowed Hawks coach Joe Manley to substitute freely and allow his reserve players big minutes.

“Going into the game, our focus was on performance, not results,” Manley said. “A quick start put us on top, so our focus shifted to executing more of the patterns and combination play we've been working on in training.

“The girls continued to play quickly and created many chances. It offered them a lot of opportunities to learn and realize there are things we can constantly be improving on, no matter the score or circumstances of a game.”

St. Catherine’s (0-4-0, 0-2-0) spoiled the shutout in the 50th minute when Prairie was called for a handball in the box and senior defender Julianna Wilkey converted on the penalty kick.

Angels coach Ben Lake said his senior goalkeeper, Katelyn Gordon, made at least 20 saves.

“The wind was ridiculous and they shelled us pretty good,” Lake said. “We have a very young group and still trying to teach them the game. Some of the kids are responding well and we’ll try to be more consistent with our training.”

Track and field

CATHOLIC CENTRAL: Senior Elsie Kmecak and sophomore Emma Bond went 1-2 in the 3,200-meter run Wednesday to lead the Lady Toppers at the Lightning Invitational at Lake Country Lutheran in Hartland.

Kmecak won in 12:18.57 and Bond finished in 12:56.55.

Senior Eva Lynch was second in the triple jump (31-7) and Lynch anchored the third-place 4x100 relay (56.40) that also featured senior Stephanie Jabrial, junior Isabelle Kucera and junior Jayden Garratt.

Also for the girls, junior Myah Ramsey was third in the discus (77-5), sophomore Clara Henderson was fourth in the 800 (3:00.91) and Jabrial was fourth in the triple jump (29-11).

The Hilltopper boys were led by senior Christian Pedone, who was third in the 800 (2:19.08), and the 4x200 relay of Mason Zens, Chase Letsch, Nathaniel Robson and Riley Sullivan, which was fourth (1:42.02).

No team scored were kept.

PRAIRIE: Freshman Amiyah Galica had two third-place finishes for the Hawks Wednesday in the five-team Lady Spartan Invitational at Brookfield East.

Galica, competing against a field made up mostly of Division 1 teams, was third in the 200 meters in 28.99 seconds, two seconds behind winner Charley Brinks of Menomonee Falls, and she was third in the high jump at 4-8, two inches behind winner Olivia Theisen of Glendale Nicolet.

Sophomore Carly Lopez had a good meet as well, taking third in the 3,200 (13:24.74) and fourth in the 400 meters (1:03.55), and senior Makiyah Thompson was fourth in the 100 meters (13.36), a race also won by Brinks (12.61).

Prairie finished fifth with 17 points. Menomonee Falls (107) edged Brookfield East (103) for the team title.

Boys tennis

UNIVERSITY SCHOOL 7, ST. CATHERINE’S/LUTHERAN 0: The Angels were swept in all seven flights Wednesday in a nonconference dual meet at Pritchard Park.

Emiliano Leal, at No. 1 singles for St. Catherine’s/Lutheran, lost to Dominic Nikolic 6-1, 6-0. Jacob Murray won the most games for the Angels, losing to Jackson LaManna 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.

At No. 1 doubles, Ivan Salcedo and Fernando Mozo lost to Jack McGregor and Win Williams 6-1, 6-1.