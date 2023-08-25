The Racine Lutheran High School girls volleyball team seems to be picking up where it left off last year.

In fact, the Crusaders may be even better than last year.

For the second straight year, Lutheran won the Oostburg Invitational, winning all four of its matches Wednesday to improve to 5-0. The difference was this year, every match was over in two games — all three last year were three-setters.

Lutheran beat the host Flying Dutchmen 25-21, Cedar Grove-Belgium 25-23, 25-22, Manitowoc Lutheran 25-22, 25-17 and Shiocton 25-12, 27-25.

The Crusaders may have lost outside hitter Lindsay Thoennes and libero Ellie Jaramillo to graduation, but are off to the same undefeated start as last year.

One of the major reasons is they still have junior outside hitter Julia Kellner, and she was a force at the net. The first-team All-Racine County player had 41 kills, averaging 10 per match, and she also had 15 blocks.

Two other returnees had strong performances — senior setter Riley LaBoda had 70 assists and junior defensive specialist Ally Rosborough had 38 digs and eight aces. Eva Stanke added 28 digs.

“We had a great night,” first-year Lutheran coach Stephanie Schulz said. “We fought hard in high-pressure situations and kept our composure at the end of games.

“It was a fantastic team effort.”

Boys volleyball

WATERFORD: The Wolverines won their first game, and match, in team history Wednesday and split their two matches during a three-team meet at Neenah.

Waterford won the first game against the host Rockets, but Neenah came back to win the match 21-25, 25-18, 25-14.

In their second match, the Wolverines beat Greenfield 2-1 to break their losing streak.

Last year, the first season of the varsity program, Waterford went 0-12 in matches and 0-36 in games.

SOUTH MILWAUKEE UNITED 3, UNION GROVE 0: The Broncos were competitive Thursday, but lost to the Rockets 25-21, 25-18, 25-20 in their season-opening nonconference match at South Milwaukee.

Senior outside hitter Hudson Dresen led Union Grove with 12 kills, three aces, 10 digs and a block. Junior setter Caden Eichner had 25 assists and junior libero Nolan Schwaab had three aces and eight digs.

The Broncos had a hard time stopping United’s Ethan Jetzer, who had 19 kills and a 0.536 hitting percentage.

Boys soccer

CASE 3, APPLETON WEST 0: The Eagles evened their record at 1-1-0 Wednesday by shutting out the Terrors (0-1-0) in a nonconference match at Appleton.

Seniors Tommy Fannin and Naisbert Nyamatutu scored and Griffin Meisterheim earned the shutout in goal for Case, which lost on Tuesday to Stevens Point 5-1 at Portage. Fannin scored the goal in that match.

Girls golf

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE MINI-MEET: Case senior Leslie Million and Park/Horlick senior Izzy Wentorf both shot 47s Thursday at Muskego Lakes Country Club Wednesday to lead Racine golfers in the third Southeast Conference mini-meet of the season.

Million had the best score for the Eagles, who totaled 224 and finished third in the meet, which featured just four teams because Kenosha schools did not compete. Junior Micky Hutsick added a 50 for Case.

The only other player for Park/Horlick, junior Violet Desonia, shot a 56.

Franklin’s top four players, led by medalist Kelly Dordel with a 41, all shot 44 or less and the Sabers won the meet with 170.

