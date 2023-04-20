The Racine Lutheran and St. Catherine’s high school girls’ soccer teams have a lot of history.

Both are in the Metro Classic Conference, so the Crusaders and the Angels meet in one regular-season match each year, which for nine years resulted in an Angels’ victory. Since 2010, St. Catherine’s bested Lutheran in 12 straight matches, including two in the postseason. In recent years, however, things have been looking a bit different between the teams.

In May 2021, the longstanding Lutheran losing streak came to a close as the Crusaders defeated the Angels 3-2 in their regular-season meeting. St. Catherine’s won 4-1 in first round of the WIAA regionals later that season and also won their MCC battle in April 2022.

Wednesday, Lutheran prevailed for the second time in three regular-season meetings with a 5-1 MCC victory at Pritchard Park.

St. Catherine’s senior midfielder Giaynah Garcia scored in the first five minutes of the match, assisted by senior defender Julianna Wilkey.

The Angels held on to their lead for nearly 30 minutes, but two quick goals by the Crusaders gave them a 2-1 edge heading into the half.

Lutheran (3-0-1, 2-0-0 MCC) tacked on three more goals in the second half, including a penalty kick, while St. Catherine’s (0-5-0, 0-3-0) was unable to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

The Crusaders, coming off a 2-2 draw Tuesday against nonconference foe Kenosha Christian Life, had impressive performances from senior captains Sarah Strande (two goals, two assists) and Ellie Jaramillo (two goals, one assist). Junior midfielder Mabel Beversdorf rounded out the scoring with her first goal of the season.

“It was a good bounceback from (Tuesday’s) performance,” Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said. “Mabel Beversdorf was moved to a central midfield position and played outstanding. We were able to create many chances on counterattacks because of her play.”

Angels coach Ben Lake said his team had an opportunity to tie the score before halftime, but had kicks deflect off of the post and the crossbar.

“It was a ‘gimme’ type of goal,” Lake said. “Our kids played really well. It was one of the best games we’ve played. We’re getting kids trained, showing them how to play our style and be aggressive to the ball — all of that incorporates into our team culture.”

The Angels, who have only three seniors on their roster, have shown improvements in recent games after being shut out in their first three games of the season.

UNION GROVE 4, WHITNALL 0: In their first match in 13 days following spring break, the Broncos couldn’t get into sync, but still were able to shut out the Falcons Wednesday in a nonconference match at Union Grove.

Union Grove coach Sean Jung said many members of the team went out of town during the break and didn’t even look at a soccer ball, and it showed.

“We had no rhythm at all,” Jung said. “We seemed to score goals by accident.”

The Broncos (4-0-0), ranked eighth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, were also missing senior center midfielders Charlotte Sutherland and Elizabeth Spang.

Despite all that, Union Grove was in control against Whitnall (1-2-2), scoring two goals in each half and playing solid defense.

Junior forward Julia James scored twice, including the first goal of the match in the 27th minute (freshman forward Miley Morgan assist) and the final goal in the 47th minute (sophomore defender Rhyan Hood assist).

Sophomore forward Sophia Richardson (James assist) scored in the 37th minute and Hood (Richardson assist) scored in the 42nd minute to round out the scoring.

Junior goalkeeper Makayla Mackiewicz earned her fourth shutout of the season. This was the first time this season Union Grove didn’t win 7-0.

The Broncos will be tested this weekend. Friday, they play at unbeaten Kimberly (6-0-0), ranked No. 1 in Division 1 in the WSCA poll, and on Saturday, they play at Appleton East (1-3-1).

Jung said Kimberly is “the best team in the state in any division.”

PARK 6, CUDAHY/ST. FRANCIS 0: The Panthers got their first shutout of the season, holding the Packers without a shot on goal in a nonconference victory Wednesday at Pritchard Park.

Park (2-3-0) scored three goals in the first 25 minutes of the match, with senior midfielder Grace Betker scoring twice. She scored in the fifth minute and the 25th minute, both goals assisted by junior midfielder Izzy Wentorf. Freshman midfielder Ellie Khreish scored in between those goals, unassisted, in the 16th minute.

In the second half, the Panthers’ three goals were scored in an eight-minute span, by senior forward Kiley Skenandore (59th minute, unassisted), Wentorf (61st, Skenandore assist) and junior defender Marissa Espinoza (67th, Betker assist).

Freshman goalkeeper Rebekah Ruehle earned her first varsity shutout without having to make a save.

“Our backline played great,” said Park coach Brent Paeth, commending the play of freshman defender Jenna Quirk. “Overall, the team played well — we were able to possess the ball and create some good scoring opportunities throughout the match.”

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 4, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0: The Lady Toppers had just one shot on goal Wednesday and lost a Metro Classic Conference match at Somers.

Catholic Central (1-2-0, 0-2-0 MCC) allowed three goals in the first half as the Pacers (3-3-1, 2-1-0) took control of the match.

Baseball

KENOSHA BRADFORD/REUTHER 9, CASE 3: The Eagles made a late push to tie their Southeast Conference game, but lost to the Red Devils in eight innings Wednesday at Case.

Case (2-6, 0-5 SEC), which lost to Bradford (3-1, 3-1) 7-6 on Tuesday, scored in the first inning, but the Red Devils broke the game open with a three-run fifth inning. The Eagles tied the score in the bottom of the sixth, but after both teams went scoreless in the seventh, the Red Devils secured a victory with six runs in top of the eighth.

“This game is 90% mental and we are making mistakes in the field, which is costing us games,” Eagles coach Frank Jaramillo said.

Case, which totaled five hits, was led offensively by junior shortstop Dean Moore, who had a hit, two RBIs and a stolen base; sophomore infielder Anthony Bull, who had one hit, one walk and two stolen bases; and senior leftfielder Mateo Fuentes, who hit a triple.

Senior pitcher Carlos Cervantes went the first five innings on the mound for the Eagles, finishing with six strikeouts, five walks, four hits and three earned runs. Junior Joe Bline, who also plays in the infield, pitched two innings with four strikeouts, four hits, three earned runs and a walk.

Bradford pitchers Alex Boyle and Santino Pignotti-Wojtak combined for 11 strikeouts, seven walks and three earned runs.

OAK CREEK 13, HORLICK 3: The Rebels fell behind 7-1 after two innings and the Knights had 17 hits in a Southeast Conference game Wednesday at Oak Creek.

Horlick (0-7, 0-5 SEC) scored a run in the second inning, then Oak Creek (4-1, 3-1) scored three in the fourth to go ahead 10-1.

The Rebels scored single runs in the fifth and sixth and the Knights ended the game on the 10-run rule with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Senior Kaleb Steinmetz led Horlick, going 2 for 4 with an RBI. Sophomore Colin Repa and senior Cam Gulotta also had one RBI each.

Oak Creek had three players with at least three RBIs and junior Nathan Hanel, the son of Racine native and former Milwaukee Brewers bullpen catcher Marcus Hanel, went 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI.

FRANKLIN 37, PARK 0: The Panthers allowed 13 runs in the first inning and the top-ranked Sabers won a Southeast Conference game Wednesday at Horlick Field.

Franklin (7-0, 5-0 SEC), ranked No. 1 in the www.maxpreps.com Wisconsin poll, had 33 hits and finished off the game with a 14-run fourth inning.

Park (1-6, 0-4), which didn’t get a hit in the game, got a brief break in the second and third innings, when the Sabers scored a combined 10 runs.

“Franklin had great bats tonight,” Panthers coach Ronny Anderson said. “We struggled on defense and were not able to bounce back after a very long first inning.”

Park’s four pitchers threw a combined 196 pitches and had seven strikeouts. Franklin’s two pitchers threw a combined 59 pitches and struck out nine.

Franklin had 12 extra base hits (seven doubles, four triples, one home run), five players with four hits and three players with at least six RBIs. Boston Halloran hit for the cycle, going 4 for 5 with six RBIs and five runs scored.

Softball

KENOSHA BRADFORD/REUTHER 5, BURLINGTON 3: The Demons nearly forced extra innings, but a late offensive push from the Red Devils won Wednesday’s nonconference game at Burlington.

Bradford (4-2) scored early and led Burlington (3-4) for the first four innings, but a run scored by Burlington in the bottom of the fifth tied the score. Neither team scored in the sixth inning, but two timely doubles by the Red Devils in the top of the seventh scored the go-ahead runs and ultimately won the game.

Sophomore catcher Juliette Bousquet had the Demons’ only extra-base hit — a double — and was walked once. Senior infielder Molly Berezowitz went 2 for 4 with a run and sophomore outfielder Kati Berezowitz went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Sophomore pitcher Macie Plitzuweit pitched a complete game with three strikeouts and 12 hits.

UNION GROVE 22-19, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0-1: Tuesday, the Broncos easily swept the Comets in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Union Grove.

In the first game, a 22-0 win in four innings, Brooklyn Maass pitched a two-hitter, walking two and striking out six. Junior Ashley Bert hit two home runs and drove in five runs and was one of eight Union Grove players with two hits each. The Broncos scored 13 runs in the second inning and finished with 18 hits.

In the second game, a 19-1 win in five innings, sophomore Emma LaFrania (1 for 4, double) and senior Brynn Van Swol (1 for 2) each had three RBIs and junior Estella Dinauer went 3 for 3 with an RBI. Sophomore Ella Erickson and junior Natalie Schultz each walked three times. Junior Mallory Woodworth, who also went 2 for 2 with two RBIs, went the distance in the circle, allowing three hits, walking two and striking out five.

Boys tennis

BURLINGTON 6, KENOSHA TREMPER 1: The Demons won three of the four contested matches to win a nonconference dual meet Wednesday at Burlington.

Burlington’s No. 1 doubles team of Jaxon Grant and Ian Nie had its hands full against Tremper’s Chris Donkor and David McCormick, but the Demons were able to pull out a 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) victory. The other two doubles matches were forfeits.

In singles, Mitchell Crabtree (No. 2) won 6-1, 6-4 and Evan Deans (No. 3) won 6-2, 7-6 (0). Nico Garcia won by default at No. 4 singles.

“I wanted to check out this No. 1 doubles team together again and this was a good opportunity to see how they came together,” Demons coach Ken Savaglia said. “Two tiebreak sets later, they impressed me with steadiness when it got tight.”